VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Minds Biosciences (“Bright Minds” or the “Company”), a biosciences company focused on creating the next generation of psychedelic and related therapies for the treatment of mental health and central nervous system disorders, today announced that the Company’s common shares (the “Shares”) are expected to commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) on Monday, February 8, 2021, under the ticker symbol “DRUG.”



Bright Minds is focused on modern-day drug design and aims to improve on first-generation psychedelics by creating drugs that are selective serotonin agonists. The Company is developing therapeutics with improvements on first generation psychedelic compounds including safety, predictable pharmacokinetics and shorter half-life under a strong IP portfolio.

“Today marks a significant milestone for Bright Minds, as we officially become a publicly traded company. The next 12-24 months will be an exciting and active time for us, as we advance our lead product through the pre-clinical process and into human trials. Our team of renowned scientists brings extensive experience in drug discovery and drug development, and our innovative approach stands to improve significantly on first-generation psychedelics,” stated Ian McDonald, CEO.

“Listing on the CSE expands our visibility within the investor community and provides us with increased access to the capital needed to fund our drug development programs. This is an important step on our journey to create psychedelic drugs that are safe, with minimized side effects and improved patient outcomes,” concluded McDonald.

About Bright Minds

Bright Minds is a pre-clinical biosciences company with a portfolio of compounds designed to precisely target abnormalities in neurocircuitry that lead to dysfunctional behaviors. Bright Minds is focused on developing targeted therapies with the potential to improve the treatment of mental health and neurological disorders through the use of serotonergic compounds leveraging its world class scientific and drug development expertise to bring forward the next generation of safe and efficacious neuropsychiatry drugs into the clinic. Bright Minds drugs extenuate the therapeutic aspects of psychedelic and other serotonergic compounds while minimizing the side effects thereby creating superior drugs to first generation compounds, such as psilocybin.

