Dr. Muhammad is a recognized expert in the specialty of correctional healthcare and a longtime member of the Corizon team, having joined the company in 2006 under Correctional Medical Services (a predecessor company of Corizon). She built deep and wide nursing experience by serving in every nursing position within the organization, starting with staff nurse, then evening shift charge nurse, Director of Nursing, Regional Clinical Services Manager, and Senior Clinical Education and Training Specialist, helping to develop courseware for Corizon’s Core Process and Core Clinical Competency programs. She also led the Quality Improvement and Patient Safety Department (QIPS), overseeing its work ensuring that Corizon exceeds expectations in safe, excellent, evidence-based healthcare services. In her new role, Dr. Muhammad will continue to lead QIPS while adding responsibilities within nursing practice and education, helping the company unite these disciplines.

“We are very grateful for the work Leonora has done in all the different areas she has served the company over the years,” said Mary Silva, Chief Nursing Officer for Corizon. “This new role enables us to involve her more broadly in key areas, and we know her expertise will bring significant value to our patients and clients.”

Dr. Muhammad is active in the nursing academic community and the correctional healthcare industry professional associations. She is an adjunct clinical professor for the University of Missouri- St. Louis, instructing in the traditional BSN program. She was recently selected to partake in the prestigious Wharton Nursing Leaders Program through the University of Pennsylvania. She is also a best-selling published author and sits on the CCHP Board of Trustees for the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare (NCCHC) and Board of Directors for the National Black Nurses Association (NBNA). She recently was elected president of the Greater St. Louis chapter of the NBNA. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the NBNA Under 40 Award, Administrative Nurse of the Year Award, and the University of Missouri-St. Louis Alumni Award. She was the second recipient of the Young Professional Award awarded by NCCHC.

Dr. Muhammad holds an associate degree from Chamberlain College of Nursing, a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, and a doctorate degree in nursing practice with a certification as a board-certified Adult Geriatric Nurse Practitioner from Brandman University in Irvine, California.

