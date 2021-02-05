REGULATED RELEASE
INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE
AS OF JANUARY 31, 2021
Paris – February 5, 2021
Number of shares as of January 31, 2021
|Date
|01/31/2021
|Company name
|Klépierre
|Trading place
|Euronext Paris (Compartment A)
|Mnemonic
|LI
|Symbols
|EPA:LI / LI:FP / LOIM.PA
|ISIN
|FR0000121964
|Total number of shares
|294,848,054
|Total number of voting rights
|Number of theoretical voting rights(1)
|294,848,054
|Number of exercisable voting rights(2)
|285,225,082
Change in the number of shares since the release of the latest half-year financial statements
|Total number of shares as of June 30, 2020
|299,939,198
|Number of shares cancelled on January 19, 2021
|5,091,144
|Total number of shares as of January 31, 2021
|294,848,054
ABOUT KLÉPIERRE
Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company’s portfolio is valued at €22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXX® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com
|AGENDA
|February 17, 2021
|2020 full-year earnings
|May 6, 2021
|Annual General Meeting
investor relations
Hubert d’AILLIÈRES
+33 (0)1 40 67 51 37 – hubert.daillieres@klepierre.com
Mengxing ZHANG
+33 (0)1 40 67 53 05 – mengxing.zhang@klepierre.com
Paul LOGEROT
+33 (0)1 40 67 53 02 – paul.logerot@klepierre.com
(1) Theoretical voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights attached to all shares, including those deprived of voting rights (article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers). As of January 31, 2021 Klépierre owns 9,622,972 of its own shares.
(2) Exercisable voting rights correspond to the number of voting rights net of shares deprived of voting rights.
Formats available: