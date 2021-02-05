GADSDEN, Ala., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, formerly First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Gadsden, Alabama, announced a net income of approximately $140,000 or $0.18 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as compared to a net income of approximately $75,000 or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. For the six months ended December 31, 2020, the Company recorded net income of approximately $169,000 or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, as compared to net income of approximately $201,000, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share for the six months ended December 31, 2019.

Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated that the Company’s net interest margins increased approximately $15,000 during the quarter as compared to the same period in 2019. Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was approximately $1.14 million as compared to approximately $1.12 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, an increase of approximately $15,000, or 1.3%. The increase in the net interest margin before provision for loan losses for the quarter was primarily attributable to a decrease in total interest expense of approximately $62,000, offset by a decrease in total interest income of approximately $47,000. For the three months ended December 31, 2020 the Company recorded a provision for loan and lease losses of approximately $41,000 as compared to a provision of approximately $38,000 for the same period in 2019. Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses increased approximately $12,000 or 1.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as compared to the same quarter in 2019. For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, total non-interest income increased approximately $32,000, or 48.3% while total non-interest expense decreased approximately $44,000 or (4.2%) as compared to the same three-month period in 2019. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to gains of approximately $39,000 related to our leasing and mortgage lending activities, offset in part by a decrease in customer service fees of approximately $8,000 or (18.1%). The decrease in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to decreases in salaries and benefits of approximately $80,000 and professional service expense of approximately $22,000 offset in part by an increase in data processing expenses of approximately $22,000.

The Company’s total assets at December 31, 2020 were $111.8 million, as compared to $103.3 million at June 30, 2020. Total stockholders’ equity was approximately $12.5 million at December 31, 2020 or 11.2% of total assets as compared to approximately $12.3 million at June 30, 2020 or approximately 12.0% of total assets.

The Bank has four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, AL, and one loan production office in Birmingham, AL. The stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. is listed on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol “SRNN”.

Certain statements in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management’s plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

(Selected financial data attached)

 
THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)
 
  December 31,  June 30,
  2020
  2020
  (Unaudited)   
      
ASSETS
     
      
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS$17,099  $25,766 
        
SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value 35,639   25,874 
      
FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK STOCK 174   174 
      
LOANS RECEIVABLE, net  of allowance for loan losses       
of $829 and $895, respectively 56,579   49,105 
PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net 700   736 
ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE 281   224 
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS 1,294   1,423 
      
TOTAL ASSETS$111,766  $103,302 
      
LIABILITIES

     
DEPOSITS$92,597  $88,766 
FHLB ADVANCES 0   0 
OTHER LIABILITIES 6,657   2,188 
      
TOTAL LIABILITIES 99,254   90,954 
      
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:     
Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share       
500,000 shares authorized; shares issued
and outstanding-- none		 0   0 
Common stock, par value $.01 per share,       
3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued 15   15 
Additional paid-in capital 13,917   13,906 
Shares held in trust, 45,243 and 44,506 shares at cost,       
respectively (761)  (754)
Retained earnings 7,761   7,592 
Treasury stock, at cost       
648,664 shares (8,825)  (8,825)
Accumulated other comprehensive income 405   414 
        
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 12,512   12,348 
        
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$111,766  $103,302 
      

                            

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)
      
  Three Months Ended  Year-to-Date
  December 31,  December 31,
           
  2020
(Unaudited)		  2019  2020
(Unaudited)		 2019

           
INTEREST INCOME:
          
           
Interest and fees on loans$1,212 $1,236 $2,261$2,488
Interest and dividends on securities 146  100  295 207
Other interest income 2  72  5 157
           
Total interest income 1,360  1,408  2,561 2,852
           
INTEREST EXPENSE:          
Interest on deposits 222  284  480 565
Interest on borrowings 0  0  0 4
Total interest expense 222  284  480 569
Net interest income before provision          
for loan losses 1,138  1,124  2,081 2,283
Provision for loan losses 41  38  41 44
Net interest income after provision
          
for loan losses 1,097  1,085  2,040 2,239
           
NON-INTEREST INCOME:          
Fees and other non-interest income 35  43  63 73
Miscellaneous income 62  23  92 31
Total non-interest income 97  66  155 104
           
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:          
Salaries and employee benefits 512  592  1,058 1,177
Office building and equipment expenses 61  62  120 123
Professional Services Expense 102  124  190 226
Data Processing Expense 169  147  314 276
Other operating expense 159  123  281 266
      Total non-interest expense 1,003  1,048  1,963 2,068
           
Income before income taxes 191  103  232 275
           
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 51  28  63 74
           
Net Income$140 $75 $169$201
           
LOSS PER SHARE:          
Basic$0.18 $0.10 $0.22$0.26
Diluted$0.18 $0.10 $0.22$0.26
           
DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE$--- $--- $---$---
           
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:          
Basic 764,146  766,826  764,146 766,826
Diluted 764,146  766,826  764,146 766,826
           


