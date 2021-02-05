Issy les Moulineaux, 5 February 2021

SFIL has decided to issue on 9 February 2021 – USD 1,000,000,000 Fixed Rate Notes due 9 February 2026.

The dealer of the issue is named as stabilizing manager in the applicable Final Terms.

The Base Prospectus dated 19 May 2020 and the supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 6 November 2020 relating to the Euro Medium Term Notes Programme approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers are available on the website of the issuer (www.sfil.fr), at the registered office of the issuer: 1-3 rue du Passeur de Boulogne - 92130 Issy Les Moulineaux Cedex, France, and at the office of the paying agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org), at the office of the issuer and at the office of the paying agent.

Attachment