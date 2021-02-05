Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Milton at 1290 Steeles Ave. E Unit C1-1. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.

MILTON, Ontario, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Milton at 1290 Steeles Ave. E Unit C1-1. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.



The new uBreakiFix Milton location is owned by Halton Region residents Praneeth Maddineni, Bruce Coles, and Arjun Rajakumar. This is the owners’ first store opening, and the partners have plans to open five more locations in the area, starting in Oakville.

“I first came to uBreakiFix as a customer when I needed my phone repaired,” said Coles. “I was blown away by the level of reliable, high quality service, and customer care at uBreakiFix. After doing some research on the brand’s commitment to reconnecting users with the rest of the world, I knew I wanted to open a location in my community.”

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed over 10.5 million repairs at its more than 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

“We chose to open a uBreakiFix in Milton because it’s a quickly growing city and a great place to work and live,” said Maddinei. “Millennials are flocking to the Halton Region, highlighting the need for a local, high-quality smartphone repair store. This is a prime area to expand the uBreakiFix brand footprint, and we’re eager to open more locations in surrounding communities.”

Conveniently located off of James Snow Parkway and Steeles Avenue, uBreakiFix Milton is housed inside Milton Crossroads Shopping Centre, across from Wal-Mart.

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Milton and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/ca/locations/milton . uBreakiFix Milton is located at:

uBreakiFix

1290 Steeles Ave E #C1-1, Milton, ON L9T 6R1, Canada

+1 905-693-8243

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

