San Diego, California, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Comic-Con Museum announced its acceptance of a $100,000 donation from the Roddenberry Foundation that will go toward supporting the 2021 opening of the Museum’s physical space in San Diego’s Balboa Park. The Foundation’s namesake Gene Roddenberry was the creator of Star Trek, and the non-profit Foundation supports his legacy through initiatives that encourage innovative approaches to creating a more inclusive, progressive and harmonious society. The donation also coincides with the year of the late Gene Roddenberry’s centennial, or 100th birthday.

“We are incredibly honored to have received this commitment from The Roddenberry Foundation as it affirms our direction in creating innovative spaces that foster and celebrate creativity through comics and popular art forms,” said Melissa Peterman, VP of Development for the Comic-Con Museum. “One of the exciting things about comics and popular arts is their ability to reflect and recognize many voices of our diverse society and that is something that was so important to Gene Roddenberry. We are thrilled that this funding allows us to honor Gene’s vision which aligns so well with our own mission.

The main lobby of the Museum will be named after the Roddenberry Foundation in recognition of their generous donation. The donation is the latest of a series of significant contributions that the Comic-Con Museum is attracting from those who see the development of the Museum as a much-needed participatory and experiential space that connects people to comics and popular art forms. The Museum, which is designed to activate the celebratory spirit of the Comic-Con experience all year round, has surpassed the half-way mark of its $34 million funding goal. Funding levels of all ranges, including incorporation as part of the Donor Wall, are available to support its 2021 opening date. Learn more about donation opportunities.

The Foundation has planned a year filled with initiatives celebrating Gene Roddenberry’s legacy and supporting a permanent museum that celebrates pop culture and the creative nature of the human spirit is seen as a fitting way to honor the legacy of Gene Roddenberry and all those who #ThinkTrek in 2021. The Roddenberry Foundation, named one of the Most Innovative Nonprofits in 2018 by Fast Company, supports and recognizes innovative projects and individuals that have the potential to change society in positive ways. The Foundation is based on the vision of Gene Roddenberry whose original Star Trek series premiered in September 1966, generating over 700 TV episodes, 14 movies and comic books, animated series, countless homages, conventions and a global following.

"The Roddenberry Foundation is very pleased to support the development of the Comic-Con Museum in San Diego. The Comic-Con Museum's commitment to offering innovative programs that encourage access and inclusivity through the work of remarkable artists and creators aligns strongly with that of the vision of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and the Roddenberry Foundation,” said Rod Roddenberry. “We hope to inspire others to recognize the power of popular arts and comics in providing a unifying force to bring together our society and create a better future."

The Comic-Con Museum, which is the most notable new museum addition to San Diego’s Balboa Park in years, will offer programming day and night as well as rotating exhibits and venues that are constantly being updated to celebrate and promote various forms of popular art. San Diego's Balboa Park is often referred to as the cultural heart of San Diego and local community leaders are anticipating the opening of the Museum as offering additional regional benefits in encouraging cultural tourism and helping to revive the City’s tourism base post-pandemic.

With an active range of online programming, the Museum is moving forward with a multi-year renovation project. Renovations will begin with the creation of the Education Center with learning-focused labs, classes and seminars. The Museum will feature 25,000 square feet of space for rotating exhibits, including a 4K video theater and presentation space; a year-round schedule of programs and experiences such as panels; creator meet-and-greets, experiential cinema, watch parties, eSports, cosplay shows, concerts and more.

In 2018, the Museum kicked off its funding campaign with generous contributions and sponsorships from stakeholders like the City of San Diego; David C. Copley Foundation; DC Entertainment; AT&T; SDG&E; Legler-Benbough Foundation; U.S. Bank; eBay, and the Mandell Weiss Charitable Foundation. Most recently, Cox Communications contributed $175,000 for the Education Center’s Cox Innovation Lab. The Museum invites donors, philanthropists and the general public to join them in the countdown to the Museum’s opening by exploring the Museum’s Charter Membership options and considering additional high-profile funding opportunities. Doing so ensures that generations of residents and visitors worldwide can experience the magic of Comic-Con all year as the Museum fosters a greater understanding of how comics and the popular arts can inspire inclusivity, creativity and innovation.

###



ABOUT THE RODDENBERRY FOUNDATION

The Roddenberry Foundation (TRF) makes catalytic, timely investments in original ideas and extraordinary people who can change the world. Named as one of the Most Innovative Nonprofits in 2018 by Fast Company, the Foundation takes a fiercely experimental approach to ensure philanthropic solutions match the complexity and urgency of today’s global challenges. By supporting remarkable risk-takers and unlikely changemakers, the Foundation strives to move closer to Gene Roddenberry’s vision of a more progressive, inclusive and harmonious society. www.roddenberryfoundation.org

ABOUT THE COMIC-CON MUSEUM

The nonprofit Comic-Con Museum celebrates the ongoing contributions of comics and popular art forms. It is a division of the San Diego Comic Convention, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that produces globally recognized comics and pop-culture conventions and events. Located in San Diego, California, the Museum is already offering online programming as it prepares to open its physical location in 2021. The Museum’s programming is inspired by fans and curated to expand awareness of and appreciation for a variety of art forms among the general public through rotating immersive exhibits, theater presentations, and educational programming. The Museum’s activities are designed to be participatory and to reflect the accessible and inclusive spirit of Comic-Con with programming for both day and evening hours. www.comic-con.org/museum

Jaclyn Walian Comic-Con Museum 619-772-5602 jwalian@migcom.com