Tokyo, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - The transformed slidable pouch is designed to allow users to transform the products into different forms.

With the introduction of the DELDE slidable pouch into the United States this January, anyone, and everyone can use the multipurpose product with ease. The pen pouch is slidable and can also be transformed into a gadget pouch.



Sun-Star Co. Ltd is a Japanese company established in 1952 to promote traditional Japanese culture through the launch of sustainable and indigenous products such as the DELDE Slidable Pen Pouch.

The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and it belongs under the Toys and Hobby Group of BANDAI that specializes in stationeries and other miscellaneous goods such as bags. The number one product marketed globally by Sun-Star Stationery Co., Ltd. is the Slidable Pouch DELDE.

The slidable pouch has been in the market since Feb 2016 and it has been distributed and sold locally in Japan, Australia, and some other countries in Asia. And now, this unique product is about to be launched in the US for users to enjoy the flexibility of possessing a multipurpose slidable pen pouch.

The unique product has lots of features to make it enjoyable for users. However, the main feature is its slidable function. The product becomes a pen-stand by grasping the knob part and when users pull it down. This pen-stand feature is just one out of the numerous functions it can perform.

Another unique feature of the DELDE pen pouch is the ability to transform into a cosmetic or gadget pouch. That is, users can use the slidable pouch to house some of their gadgets. In short, the product is uniquely designed by Sun-Star Stationery Co. Ltd to give users unlimited ways to use the pouch.



The slidable pouch comes in various colors and sizes. There are about 21 color variations for the DELDE slidable pouch product and it is lined up with slim, normal, and large sizes.

DELDE Pen Pouch is made of cotton & polyester and it weighs only about 60g with dimensions of 120mm 180mm x 60mm. Hence, the product is very handy and users in the US can take it along with them everywhere.

Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/sun-star

About Sun-Star Stationery Co., Ltd..

Sun-Star Stationery Co., Ltd.. (Head Quarter located in 9F CS Tower 5-20-8, Asakusabashi, Taitou-Ku, Tokyo, Japan) belongs under the Toys and Hobby Group of BANDAI, which specialized in stationeries and miscellaneous goods such as bags. Also, their stationeries collaborate with a variety of characters such as DISNEY, MARVEL, DEAMON SLAYER, MOOMIN, PEANUTS, and so on. The CEO of Sun-Star is Taichi Kobayashi and has 200 employees.

Company Profile



Company Name: Sun-Star Stationery Co., Ltd..

Headquarter: 9F CS Tower 5-20-8, Asakusabashi, Taitou-Ku, Tokyo, Japan

CEO: Taichi Kobayashi

Foundation: 1952

URL: http://www.sun-star-st.jp/ and http://www.sun-star-st.jp/company/english.html

Amazon.com:

https://www.amazon.com/sun-star

YouTube: DELDE:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jPAZh6u6gF0

For inquiries from customers and the press regarding this release, please contact:

Global brand Inc. / JAPAN

+81-80-9644-4222

Website: http://globalbrand.co.jp/usa/

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/Global-Brand-102715218383091?_rdc=1&_rdr

Instagram: https://instagram.com/global.brand_

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/sun-star-stationery-co-ltd-introduces-its-product-delde-slidable-pouch-into-the-united-states-2.html

Attachment