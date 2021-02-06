Austin, TX , Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lean Belly 3X is a dietary supplement directed towards assisted weight management using a unique herbal ingredient called the Safflower Seed Oil. Furthermore, it contains BioPerine and Conjugated Linoleic Acid, or CLA, a component known to help you lose weight. While merely unproven by science just yet, its effect on the people who take this substance is noticeable up to the point where it’s almost magical that they lost weight just like that. As a weight loss or weight management product, the Lean Belly 3X supplement is mostly designed to help support healthy body composition. Beyond 40, the manufacturing company takes pride in the product for being tested by a third-party laboratory. It means that the credibility of Lean Belly 3X won’t be compromised in any way.

Lean Belly 3X is not a miracle drug, however. It may take weeks and months for you to notice the change yourself. Besides the Safflower Seed Oil, it also contains BioPerine Piper nigrum. This black pepper extract deals with the fat that enters our body to be converted into energy in the quickest way possible rather than being stored in unwanted parts of our body. Since Lean Belly 3X stimulates our body to lose weight through natural ingredients, we tend to guess that this product contains a stimulant or caffeine in its system. Great news, it does not! It’s caffeine and stimulant-free formula, which means that you can breathe easily and indulge in its 100% natural and healthy composition for days to come.

Lean Belly 3X is non-GMO and gluten-free. Thus, you’re ensured that you’re getting the purest ingredients possible on your road to better weight loss and management. Overall, the Lean Belly 3X supplement supports accelerated fat burning so that you won’t add unnecessary pounds to your current diet. It is important to note that this is a dietary supplement and should be taken with proper diet and exercise. Without these two things, Lean Belly 3X cannot work as much as efficiently.

While we opened up many things about Lean Belly 3X, we still need t take a closer look at how things work with this supplement. We only grazed the external shell of the product, but does it do what it says? Is it scientifically-based? Is it the best supplement in the market for weight issues?

We’re here to assess the supplement and the minor details down to its core with many questions. We check what’s inside and out of this product. Furthermore, we will try to see its benefits and side effects to us, the users. Without further ado, let us take a closer look at the product with this latest, most detailed, scientific, and comprehensive review of the Lean Belly 3X supplement.

What is Lean Belly 3X?

Lean Belly 3X is a weight loss/management dietary supplement. It is an advanced belly-toning formula that consists of 120 soft gel capsules in each bottle. Lean Belly 3X is manufactured by Beyond 40, which is based in Texas, USA. The product was manufactured in a Good Manufacturing Practice facility in the area. Recommend dosage of this supplement is two (2) soft gel capsules with breakfast and two (2) soft gel capsules with dinner. That makes it a total of four capsules a day. That means that each bottle is a 30-day supply of its own.

Product Name Lean Belly 3x Category Weight management Main Benefits Weight loss Ingredients of Lean Belly 3X BioPerine, Linoleic Acid (CLA), Safflower Seed Oil Administration Route Oral Dosage Instruction Take 4 capsules per day Result 2-3 months Alcohol Warning No Restrictions Quantity 120 Capsules per bottle Side Effects No major side effects reported Price $59.00 (Check for Discount) Availability Only through the official website Official Website Click Here

The most dominant ingredient of Lean Belly 3X is Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA), which is scientifically assumed to decrease body fat while toning the muscles. It is a non-stimulant and is typically taken with proper diet and exercise. The second most important ingredient is its BioPerine, an extract that can burn fats before they even have the chance to become stored fat cells in our body.

A quick disclaimer tells us that this product is only for use for individuals 18 years old and above. As a precaution, do not take this supplement while pregnant or nursing. Also, if you’re under a specific medical prescription, do not take this supplement as well. Consult your doctor first before taking this supplement. If any kind of adverse effects happens to you, discontinue use and seek medical advice. Side effects usually only show up when overdosing, so do not go above the product's recommended dosage as stated above. As usual, store the bottle in a cool, dry place to prevent the supplement from losing its effectiveness.

Several independent laboratories tested Lean Belly 3X to ensure its quality and efficiency. This product prides itself in being all-natural to the core – there are no added preservatives, colors, or any artificial stuff added. It’s also gluten-free. Complete list of Lean Belly 3X ingredients includes Safflower Seed Oil and BioPerine. It also contains a small amount of fat from the seed oil.

Lean Belly 3X Official Website

Lean Belly 3X's official website is linked here. On this website, you’ll find a short description of Lean Belly 3X, as well as its benefits and frequently asked questions. Overall, the website looks clean and professional – a real sign of a credible manufacturer that gives people the exact thing they wanted from the start. Other website content includes the reference, about us, and support links. There are links to other products and nutritional supplements made by Beyond 40, all crafted for people of 40 years and older, hence their company name.

What Does Lean Belly 3X Do?

Lean Belly 3X helps support healthy exercise by making it easier to burn fats and tone muscles simultaneously. Safflower Seed Oil's revolutionary ingredient, named Conjugated Linoleic Acid or CLA, sees this process and supplement the push it needs to work. To further understand what the CLA is, it is generally a naturally occurring fatty acid typically found in meat and dairy products. Wait a minute, CLA is fat? As it turns out, it is, but it’s a good type of fat. It combats the harmful effects of bad fat to get rid of it from our bodies. Talk about fighting fire with fire, except this one is fighting fat with fat!

Moreover, CLA can also retain lean muscle mass, which is where this product gets its name. However, you won’t achieve that lean belly that you always hoped for without proper exercise and diet. Other CLA uses include type 2 diabetes management since it controls blood sugar and fat accumulation in general. If we’re going to look at it from a scientific point of view, it seems that CLA only has a modest benefit when it comes to weight loss, according to research. However, this is still a positive outcome, and with intensified diets and exercise routines, you can surely ramp the benefits up to the next level.

However, isolated research concluded that CLA could burn fats in certain parts of our body even without exercise. Of course, you would want all your body fat to decrease, so it is still recommended to exercise and eat properly even after hearing about this discovery. Other people are asking if CLA is harmful. It isn’t. Some research tells us of a worsened sugar intake in the long run, but that’s what it’s supposed to do in the first place. If the sugar absorption is lower in our body, the chances of having fat stores inside our body are lower. In the end, the liver can become harmed with CLA, but that is only in situational, isolated cases. To keep it safe, do not let children, pregnant or breastfeeding women take this supplement at all times.

BioPerine, on the other hand, is a form of black pepper extract. Simply put, it is a form of traditional medicine that has beneficial effects on our body. What BioPerine does in Lean Belly 3X is that it helps increase nutrient absorption by increasing your metabolism. According to research, BioPerine is a high-level antioxidant, which means that it can protect cells and help them regenerate without fear of being harmed from free radicals that flow throughout our bloodstream. It’s also an anti-inflammatory agent, thanks to its black pepper properties. It means that you can feel less pain and discomfort from ingesting this kind of supplement.

What’s more interesting is that BioPerine has no adverse reactions reported. Being an all-natural substance found in the wild, our bodies readily accept BioPerine as a nutrient that can help us achieve overall health benefits in general. It is also used as an alternative towards cancer therapies – a pretty cool feature if you ask me. The overall effectiveness of BioPerine shows that it is the perfect partner for CLA that is found in the Safflower Seed Oil.

How Does Lean Belly 3X Help?

Lean Belly 3X helps by maintaining steady weight loss while toning your muscular mass in general. Of course, this has to be paired with proper diet and exercise. By exercise, we mean you need to learn the proper ways of exercising, such as belly crunches, push-ups, and sit-ups. Without this routine, you can expect slower results. We need to be responsible for our health and habits after all! If you want a dietary supplement to help you, you must do your job as well. Lean Belly 3X can help you in many ways with just two ingredients on its roster.

First off, it can help you achieve the weight that you’ve always desired. Lean Belly 3X is packed with Conjugated Linoleic Acid and BioPerine. These components help you reduce the fat that has been accumulating all over your body.

Secondly, it can help you tone your muscles. CLA has a property that helps get your muscle toned better from all the exercises that you do. It’s an efficient ingredient that is shown to have impactful benefits for your weight loss regimen.

Next up, we take a look at how BioPerine would specifically help you. BioPerine is one of the two ingredients alongside CLA. It is the perfect partner supplement when it comes to this matter. BioPerine is known to be an antioxidant and an anti-inflammatory agent. It s means that it can help protect your cells from further damage from free radicals that roam your body and reduce inflammation caused by some negative reasons such as an unhealthy lifestyle, pollution inhalation, and many more. By saying free radicals, these are damaging components that we get from the environment in general. It includes the oxygen we breathe, down to the toxic vehicular smoke we get from everyday life. Yes, oxygen can become a factor of damage to our cells due to oxidization, and this is why we need antioxidants from fruits or natural substances to curb this damage. Don’t worry, however. It doesn’t mean you die faster when you breathe. Our cells need it too! It’s just the process that goes after. It’s a slow, gradual process.

With that said, the overall help that Lean Belly 3 X gives us is fantastic. The only thing required from us is to maintain a proper diet and exercise. This supplement does not work magically. It needs to be paired with action and commitment from our side. If you want results, you should take weight loss seriously. It is with a gentle reminder that this is still a dietary supplement, and therefore should be treated as something that supplements our life only rather than a stand-alone solution to weight loss.

Lean Belly 3X Manufacturer

The manufacturer of Lean Belly 3X is Beyond 40. Beyond 40 is a highly respectable nutritional supplement company that aims to make people’s lives better, specifically those 40 years old and above. As mentioned on their official website, these are “the most trusted traditional supplements for men and women over 40!” Beyond 40’s goal is to help people on the older side to maintain their physique and overall health and strength. The reason why the company was founded was because of their passion for their goals and community. They want to impart the philosophy on fat loss and life, which is why they made nutritional supplements that help you achieve your desired results so that your exercise routines and proper diet won’t go to waste. As they say, Beyond 40 is committed to providing the purest and most potent products to reach your goals as fast as possible. It is what Lean Belly 3X does for you. Alone, the supplement won’t work, but couple it with proper diet and exercise; you’ll be on your road towards a better kind of physique even in your 60’s!

Beyond 40 was founded by Shaun Hasdall and Karen Hasdall. Shaun is an exercise technologist and a food coach. He has been a 5-time best-selling author and was repeatedly featured in ESPN, Oxygen, Muscle Media, and New York Times Bestsellers List. Meanwhile, Karen is a women’s fat loss consumer advocate and a “fat-burning super cook”. She deals with the cooking side of things and implements the right nutrition in every recipe. She has a cookbook that contains useful recipes for proper nutrition and guidance. These people are the cornerstones of this company, and it shows in their supplements. The simplicity of their products does not hinder their effectiveness, and this is one of those things that other players in the field should look forward to if they decide to make supplements on their own.

What Are The Ingredients in Lean Belly 3X?

Lean Belly 3X ingredients are:

BioPerine.

Linoleic Acid (CLA).

Safflower Seed Oil.

Lean Belly 3X ingredients are quite the most straightforward bunch I have ever reviewed in my whole life. Only comprising two (2) ingredients, this supplement combines class, simplicity, and overall effectiveness to deal with the threat of weight accumulation once and for all.

Safflower Seed Oil

Safflower Seed Oil is mainly used for cardiovascular issues. It includes high cholesterol, heart disease, stroke, and others. It is mainly because it “thins” the blood, reducing high blood pressure effects that are often than not caused by high cholesterol levels in your heart. It can also be used for some conditions, such as scarring and high blood sugar levels. Therefore, it is also used in diabetic individuals who need a lower blood sugar level.

Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA)

This CLA can reliably target fat to be burned instantly rather than stored in different parts of our body. It can also tone your muscles, according to a recent study. According to the supplement facts, Lean Belly 3X contains 1,500 mg CLA 80% oil, which is just the right amount to stimulate weight loss on a whole new level. Again, we would like to remind our readers that this supplement does not have any stimulant, and the word “stimulate” here is only used as an adjective in this matter.

BioPerine

BioPerine is an extract from the well-known traditional ingredient called black pepper. It helps increase the capacity of the body to absorb more nutrients, especially those that are fat-soluble. It means that it increases the effect of CLA and is a great partner to this product's primary ingredient. Furthermore, BioPerine acts as an anti-oxidant and an anti-inflammatory ingredient, making it the perfect support component for Lean Belly 3X. By helping the body in other areas, it gives people the right state of health for certain situations where they would have been physically compromised in the first place.

As we can see, there are only two ingredients on the list, but their effects are not to be discounted at all. We’ve already explained how these ingredients can help you, so it’s up to you how you’ll use them for the greater good.

Again, these ingredients and this supplement, in general, won’t work as intended if you do not take heed of our reminder of proper diet and exercise. Always give yourself the things your body needs so that you won’t be disappointed with the results. After all, this is just a supplement that supports your overall road to weight loss success.

Related Studies To Lean Belly 3X

I’m sure some of you are still doubtful about the effects of Lean Belly 3X. Since this is an honest, scientifically-based review, we take a closer look at the research made for this product. This assessment shows how Lean Belly 3X is backed by science and dozens or more research.

First off, most of their research comes from the National Library of Medicine. Specifically, it comes from the National Center for Biotechnology Information or NCBI. If you’re unfamiliar with NCBI, it is basically where almost all medical research comes from to produce the best medical results. In this case, Beyond 40 used this library as a reference to come up with a supplement. The research deals with postmenopausal women and the effectiveness of CLA on them. It shows that CLA actually helped reduce body fat in these women, but further research is still required to become conclusive.

Furthermore, they also take research from the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition. It says that CLA can reduce the risk of obesity and other related factors. It also helps make the body's composition right and affirm the substance's muscle toning capabilities. These research journals or papers prove that CLA can impact the body in terms of weight loss, but they are both adamant on one thing – it must be paired with proper diet and exercise.

How Does Lean Belly 3X Work?

First off, it is a requirement that you take Lean Belly 3X together with exercise. Exercise according to your skill and capabilities, and don’t go for hardcore exercises just yet if you can’t. Lean Belly 3X combats your body fat first by reducing the body’s capability of absorbing too much sugar. It prompts your body to burn the fat inside and those that are just waiting to be ingested. This is all thanks to the CLA. Then, the CLA inside the Safflower Seed Oil begins to work on toning your muscles. Meanwhile, the Safflower Seed Oil begins working on unclogging your blood vessels by thinning out the cholesterol inside them.

On the other hand, BioPerine makes quick short work of your anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant needs. It means that your body undergoes an extensive recovery program while taking this supplement as well. On top of this benefit, BioPerine helps your body absorb more fat-soluble nutrients, therefore making it easy for your body to undergo faster fat removal.

This simple process shows that Lean Belly 3X was well thought out, and it means that you won’t have to go through twists and curls to understand how Lean Belly 3X works. It’s a simple supplement for a simple purpose – weight loss.

How Long Does It Take For Lean Belly 3X to Work?

Lean Belly 3X works in at least 60 days. That does not mean that you won’t experience changes in day 1 down to 59. It only means that you’ll get visible changes from the 60-day mark onward. You’ll only feel Lean Belly 3X working in the first two months and see visible results from the third month onwards. However, this is not set on concrete, and different people have different tolerances for supplements. You can see visible changes in one month, whereas others may experience it in four. Humans are different from each other, making it hard to pinpoint how long it would take for Lean Belly 3X to work visibly. One thing is for sure, LeanBelly 3X works, and you’ll feel it for yourself.

Lean Belly 3X? Benefits And Side Effects

Lean Belly 3X benefits include a steady weight reduction program on top of proper diet and exercise. It will help you shave off the extra pounds and make your exercising routines worthwhile. Lean Belly 3X ensures that you take it easy all the time without getting stressed with slow results!

Lean Belly 3X ingredients side effects are non-existent since they are made of all-natural ingredients sourced from the planet's purest sources. They are safe, but only to the extent that they have not overdosed. As such, please follow the recommended dosage of Lean Belly 3X, which is two soft gel capsules with breakfast and two soft gel capsules with dinner.

Lean Belly 3X Pros And Cons

This advanced belly-toning formula is sure to be piquing up your interest right now, and the various benefits that this supplement gives from the get-go can help people the needed boost they need to burn all that stubborn fat. With that mentioned, here is a condensed pro and cons list of everything that Lean Belly 3X has to offer. Treat it as a summary of things that this naturally effective supplement does for us in general.

Lean Belly 3X pro points are:

It contains Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA), which helps the body decrease its overall fat while toning muscle mass.

It contains BioPerine, a black pepper extract that makes it easier for fat to be converted into energy.

It contains 100% natural ingredients, no side effects. (However, interested consumers should consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase ). It gives you more energy every day.



). It gives you more energy every day. Third-party laboratory tested for added credibility and trust.

It does not contain any genetically-modified organisms (GMO).

It does not contain any form of stimulant.

It has a 60-day Money-Back Guarantee.

It is open for international shipping. Rush shipping is also available.

It is made by Beyond 40, a credible nutritional supplement company that caters to men and women 40 years of age and above.

It can make exercising more fun and easier.

Lean Belly 3X negative points are:

It can only be ordered and purchased online.

As we can see, it has many pros and only one con for a dietary supplement of its type. Without a doubt, a highly specialized supplement that makes its intentions clear and supports the person in burning down fats and helps them tone their muscles along the way. It is dubbed to be so effective that the company is confident in rolling out 60-day money-back guarantee for the supplement at hand.

Furthermore, it just contains two ingredients overall. That’s it. These two ingredients work hand in hand, and this focus assures it that there are no stimulants or any other artificial ingredient present in this formula. It’s just pure fat burning and muscle toning! With these focused goals, there’s nothing to fear about the product.

Where to Buy Lean Belly 3X And Cost?

Lean Belly 3X costs:

1-bottle: $59 per bottle

3-bottle package: $52 per bottle ($156)

6-bottle package: $47 per bottle ($282)

There’s a small shipping fee, but that’s fine. They can ship internationally as well. If it so happens that you don’t see any internal or external changes with the product, you can always avail of their 60-day money-back guarantee. Of course, your reason should be reasonable and valid in the first place. You can only buy Lean Belly 3X from the Lean Belly 3X official website. You cannot buy Lean Belly 3X from any other website or physical store. It is considered an illegitimate and fake copy if you do so. Do not buy from these places.

You can buy Lean Belly 3X:

Lean Belly 3X Review Verdict

Lean Belly 3X does what it says – it promotes faster weight loss when coupled with exercise and food. It is a useful tool to combat stubborn fat and define your muscles to even more extraordinary lengths! If you liked what you read in this review, go ahead and buy LeanBelly 3X now. Here’s the link to their website below:

