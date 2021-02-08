8 février 2021 - Zurich, Suisse - En l'espace de moins de deux ans, 21Shares, la société Suisse de gestion d’actifs côtant 12 trackers crypto-actifs en bourse, desservant tous investisseurs européens, a finalement rejoint le club exclusif et prestigieux des ETF/ETP mondiaux en dépassant les 500 millions de dollars américains d'actifs sous gestion. Depuis novembre 2018, 21Shares s’est imposée rapidement comme pionnier des produits négociés en bourse (en anglais, Exchange Traded Product ou ETP) en commençant par lister HODL, le tout premier ETP au monde adossé à un panier crypto. Forte de sa vision, attentive à la demande et s’adaptant rapidement au changement du marché des crypto-actifs, la société offre une plateforme innovante et unique en offrant de trackers cotés dans les plus grandes bourses réglementées de plusieurs pays européens pour satisfaire tout type d’investisseur. En effet, avec sa gamme étendue de 12 ETP sous son aile, 21Shares permet d’investir en bourse dans des trackers individuels pour Bitcoin et Ethereum avec ABTC ou AETH, mais aussi dans des paniers crypto avec HODL ou KEYS et enfin même dans un tracker inverse, SBTC, suivant la performance journalière inverse de Bitcoin pour tout investisseur aventurier voulant profitant éventuellement à court terme de la chute du cours du Bitcoin. De ce fait, 21Shares connaît une croissance annuelle fulgurante, dont les mouvements de capitaux proviennent principalement d’institutions financières reconnues.

“L’innovation et le sens de l'urgence sont au coeur même de notre culture à 21Shares, notre mission est de permettre à tout type d’investisseur d'accéder de façon réglementée, sécurisée et simple à l'industrie des crypto-actifs valorisée à plus de 1 000 milliards de dollars américain.” dit Eliézer Ndinga, co-responsable de l'équipe recherche chez 21Shares.

Sa structure supérieure et sa gamme étendue d'ETP offrent aux investisseurs institutionnels et particuliers l'accès le plus sûr et le plus pratique ainsi qu'une exposition liquide à cette nouvelle classe d'actifs qui a connu la croissance la plus rapide au cours de la dernière décennie. Malgré la concurrence des nouveaux venus sur le marché, qui reproduisent en grande partie les structures existantes de 21Shares, la société a continué à être le fer de lance de l'innovation dans ce domaine et a continuellement mis sur le marché de nouveaux produits innovants, rendant ainsi l'investissement dans les crypto-actifs plus facile que jamais. La semaine dernière, elle a lancé le premier tracker Polkadot (ADOT) au monde sur la plus grande place boursière suisse, avec près de 5 millions de dollars à la clôture du vendredi 5 février.

“Cette industrie disruptive qui révolutionne à la fois la finance traditionnelle et le secteur de la tech est un mouvement mondial et notre équipe, forte de son expérience dans ces domaines, est un pilier pour répondre à la demande du marché. Nous comptons plus d'une demi-douzaine de nationalités dans notre effectif dont chaque membre parle couramment au moins deux voire trois langues.” ajoute Eliézer Ndinga.

