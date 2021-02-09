伊利诺伊州威彻斯特, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 面向食品和饮料生产业的全球领先原料解决方案提供商Ingredion Incorporated（纽约证券交易所股票代码：INGR）今天公布了2020年第四季度和全年的业绩。业绩数据依据2020年和2019年美国公认会计原则（GAAP）列报，含公司报告的非GAAP财务指标之外的项目。
“我们应对了2020年的挑战，并实现了强劲的业绩，同时推进了我们所有五个专业平台的增长驱动路线图。我们的团队在整年中表现出了敏锐力，高效运营我们的工厂，与客户保持密切联系，预测他们的需求，并使我们能够继续成为首选供应商。借助新的工作方式以及通过虚拟互动创意实验室，我们与客户进行了1300多次虚拟互动，共同创建和交付了创新想法和解决方案。”
“我们在第四季度取得了出色的业绩，净销售额同比增长3%，每个地区都为净销售额增长做出了贡献。在四个地区中，有三个地区的销量需求从新冠疫情的影响中恢复，这是一个鼓舞人心的势头。此外，我们在南美洲表现卓越，强劲的价格上涨是主推因素，这使我们能够跟上通胀和市场状况变化的步伐”，Ingredion总裁兼首席执行官Jim Zallie表示。
“本季度，我们还完成了对Verdient Foods, Inc.的100%所有权战略收购，调集了整合团队，并推进了我们特种植物性蛋白质生产线的建设。此外，我们还通过了南苏城豌豆蛋白质隔离设施推荐食品级认证。在本季度和全年，所有四个地区的特种原料净销售额（剔除外汇影响）都实现增长，目前占我们年净销售额的32%”，Zallie继续说道。
“借助所有者思维这一运营方法，我们团队在对组织所有四个地区进行重新设计和重组方面取得了重大进展，实现了1.03亿美元的运营节约，超过了我们2020年的成本智能目标。我们有望在2021年年底实现节约1.7亿美元的三年目标。”
“随着我们以愈加强劲的势头进入2021年，我们完全有能力继续推进我们的增长战略，并在客户体验的每一个接触点交付价值。我们继续致力于我们的使命：成为客户可靠的、值得信赖的供应商和创新合作伙伴。我们相信，我们的专注方法将有助于为我们所有利益相关者创造长期价值”，Zallie总结道。
*调整后的摊薄每股收益（“调整后每股收益”）、调整后营业收入、调整后实际所得税率和调整后经营业务现金流量均为非GAAP财务指标。请参阅本新闻稿中随附的简明合并财务报表后题为“非GAAP信息”的补充财务信息第II节，以便根据最具直接可比性的美国公认会计原则指标调整这些非GAAP指标。
摊薄每股收益（EPS）
|4Q19
|4Q20
|2019
|2020
|Reported EPS
|$
|1.61
|$
|1.70
|$
|6.13
|$
|5.15
|Impairment/Restructuring Costs
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.65
|$
|1.11
|Acquisition/Integration Costs
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.13
|Tax Items
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|(0.63
|)
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|(0.32
|)
|Other Adjusted Items
|-
|$
|0.02
|-
|$
|0.16
|Adjusted EPS**
|$
|1.54
|$
|1.75
|$
|6.61
|$
|6.23
预计会影响报告和调整后每股收益变化的因素
|4Q20
|2020
|Margin
|0.33
|0.29
|Volume
|(0.12
|)
|(0.53
|)
|Foreign exchange
|(0.04
|)
|(0.24
|)
|Other income
|0.02
|(0.02
|)
|Total operating items
|0.19
|(0.50
|)
|Other non-operating income
|0.02
|0.06
|Financing costs
|(0.03
|)
|0.06
|Non-controlling interests
|0.02
|0.04
|Shares outstanding
|-
|(0.02
|)
|Tax rate
|0.01
|(0.01
|)
|Total non-operating items
|0.02
|0.13
|Total items affecting EPS**
|0.21
|(0.38
|)
**因数据舍入，总额可能有出入
主要财务数据
业务回顾
整个Ingredion
|$ in millions
|2019
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Volume
|Pricemix
PureCircle
|2020
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Fourth Quarter
|1,549
|-26
|-15
|66
|19
|1,593
|3
|%
|4
|%
|Full-year
|6,209
|-164
|-229
|144
|27
|5,987
|-4
|%
|-1
|%
报告营业收入
|$ in millions
|2019
|FX Impact
|Business Drivers
PureCircle
|Acquisition /
Integration
|Restructuring / Impairment
Other
|2020
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Fourth Quarter
|170
|-4
|28
|-6
|-2
|-36
|13
|163
|-4
|%
|-2
|%
|Full-year
|664
|-22
|-13
|-11
|-8
|-36
|8
|582
|-12
|%
|-9
|%
调整后营业收入
|$ in millions
|2019
|FX Impact
|Business Drivers
PureCircle
|2020
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Fourth Quarter
|168
|-4
|28
|-6
|186
|11
|%
|13
|%
|Full-year
|705
|-22
|-13
|-11
|659
|-7
|%
|-3
|%
净销售额
营业收入
北美
净销售额
|$ in millions
|2019
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Volume
|Price
mix
|2020
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Fourth Quarter
|922
|1
|-17
|17
|923
|0
|%
|0
|%
|Full-year
|3,834
|-5
|-198
|31
|3,662
|-4
|%
|-4
|%
部门营业收入
|$ in millions
|2019
|FX Impact
|Business Drivers
|2020
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Fourth Quarter
|113
|-
|16
|129
|14
|%
|14
|%
|Full-year
|522
|-1
|-34
|487
|-7
|%
|-7
|%
营业收入
南美洲
净销售额
|$ in millions
|2019
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Volume
|Price
mix
|2020
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Fourth Quarter
|261
|-36
|2
|49
|276
|6
|%
|19
|%
|Full-year
|960
|-140
|-18
|117
|919
|-4
|%
|10
|%
部门营业收入
|$ in millions
|2019
|FX Impact
|Business Drivers
|2020
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Fourth Quarter
|35
|-5
|14
|44
|26
|%
|40
|%
|Full-year
|96
|-18
|34
|112
|17
|%
|35
|%
营业收入
亚太区
净销售额
|$ in millions
|2019
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Volume
|Price
mix
PureCircle
|2020
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Fourth
Quarter
|212
|6
|-4
|-3
|19
|230
|8
|%
|5
|%
|Full-year
|823
|-5
|-17
|-15
|27
|813
|-1
|%
|-1
|%
部门营业收入
|$ in millions
|2019
|FX Impact
|Business Drivers
PureCircle
|2020
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Fourth Quarter
|22
|1
|3
|-6
|20
|-9
|%
|-13
|%
|Full-year
|87
|-
|4
|-11
|80
|-8
|%
|-8
|%
营业收入
欧洲、中东和非洲（EMEA）
净销售额
|$ in millions
|2019
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Volume
|Price
mix
|2020
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Fourth Quarter
|154
|2
|4
|4
|164
|6
|%
|5
|%
|Full-year
|592
|-16
|3
|14
|593
|0
|%
|3
|%
部门营业收入
|$ in millions
|2019
|FX Impact
|Business Drivers
|2020
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Fourth Quarter
|28
|-
|1
|29
|4
|%
|4
|%
|Full-year
|99
|-4
|7
|102
|3
|%
|7
|%
营业收入
股息
2020年12月，公司季度派息为4600万美元（每股0.64美元）。公司在2020年支付1.78亿美元的股息。
2021年展望
2021年第一季度，公司预计净销售额将略有增长，营业收入将根据新冠疫情重新出现的趋势以及疫苗接种的速度和效果有小幅增长。疫情期间的净销售额通常与消费者活动以及外出消费食品和饮料的增加相关。
全年来看，公司预计净销售额和地区营业收入将小幅增长，这主要是受特种原料增长、其他销量的恢复和成本智能节约的推动。由于环境的不确定性，公司目前不能为2021年全年每股收益和经营现金流量提供指导。
全年公司成本预计持平，报告和调整后实际税率将分别为26.5%至28%。
预计资本支出将在3.3亿美元至3.5亿美元之间，其中驱动特种产品增长方面的投入超过1亿美元。
电话会议和网络直播详情
Ingredion将于美国中部时间2021年2月3日上午8:00召开电话会议。会议由总裁兼首席执行官Jim Zallie以及执行副总裁兼首席财务官James Gray主持。电话会议将进行实时网络直播，其中的演示稿可通过公司网站www.ingredion.com获取。演示稿将于会议开始前几小时开放下载。网络直播将通过www.ingredion.com网站提供限时重放。
关于公司
Ingredion Incorporated（纽约证券交易所股票代码: INGR）总部位于芝加哥郊区，是全球领先的原料解决方案提供商，为全球120多个国家/地区的客户提供服务。公司将谷物、水果、蔬菜和其他植物材料转化为食品、饮料、动物饲料、酿造和工业市场使用的增值原料材料解决方案，2020年净销售额为60亿美元。凭借遍布世界各地的Ingredion Idea Labs®创新中心和约12000名员工，公司与客户共同确立并实现其目标：融合人、自然和科技的潜力，创建更美好的生活。如需了解更多信息和最新的公司新闻，请访问ingcon.com。
前瞻性声明
本新闻稿含有或可能含有《1933年证券法案》第27A节（及其修订案）以及《1934年证券交易法案》第21E节（及其修订案）中定义的前瞻性声明。公司拟将这些前瞻性声明纳入该等声明的安全港条款。
除其他事项之外，前瞻性声明还包括公司对2021年新冠疫情影响、公司净销售额、地区营业收入、企业成本、实际税率和资本支出的预期的任何陈述，以及基于上述内容的任何假设、期望或信念。这些陈述有时可以通过以下词语的使用加以辨别，如“可能”、“将要”、“应该”、“预期”、“假设”、“相信”、“计划”、“预估”、“估计”、“期望”、“打算”、“继续”、“估算”、“预测”、“展望”、“推进”、“机会”、“潜力”、“暂定”、其他类似表达或负面表达。本新闻稿中包含或提及的历史事实之外的所有陈述均为“前瞻性声明”。
这些陈述均基于当前情况或预期作出，但存在某些固有的风险和不确定性，其中很多难以预测并且超出我们的控制范围。我们相信这些前瞻性声明所反映的预期均基于合理假设，但投资者须注意：我们无法担保这些预期将成为现实。
由于下列风险和不确定性，以及各类因素，实际结果和发展可能与这些声明中明示或暗示的预期显著不同：新冠疫情的持续影响；高果糖玉米糖浆相关及其他消费偏好和意识的改变；全球经济状况以及在我们购买原材料或产销产品的各地理区域和国家/地区影响到客户和消费者的总体政治、经济、商业和市场状况的影响，特别包括南美的经济、货币和政治状况和欧洲的经济和政治状况及其可能对我们产品销售量和定价、我们对信用市场的利用和我们向客户收取应收账款能力的影响；我们养老金资产投资回报收益方面的不利变化；我们所服务并且作为我们销售额重要来源的主要行业的未来财务表现，包括食品、饮料、动物饲料和酿造行业；对通过基因编辑和生物技术所开发产品之接受度的不确定性；我们开发或获得新产品和服务的速度和质量足以满足期望的能力；美国和外国政府政策、法规或监管的变动以及法律合规性成本；玉米加工行业和相关行业日益增长的竞争和/或消费者压力，包括在我们主要产品和副产品（尤其是玉米油）的市场和价格方面；原材料的供应情况，包括马铃薯淀粉、木薯淀粉、阿拉伯树胶和我们某些产品所需的特殊玉米品种，以及我们向客户转嫁玉米或其他原材料成本上涨的能力；原材料和能源成本及供应情况；我们消化成本、完成预算和实现预期协调的能力，包括我们能够按预算按时完成计划维护和投资项目，以及按照成本智能计划和货运和运输成本方面实现预期节约的能力；金融和资本市场对我们借贷成本的影响，包括由于外币波动、利率和汇率波动以及市场波动而产生的风险以及对冲此类波动的相关风险；气候变化的潜在影响；我们按有利条款成功确定并完成收购或结成战略联盟的能力，以及我们成功整合所收购企业或实施并在上述所有方面维持战略联盟实现预期协同作用的能力；我们生产厂或锅炉可靠性方面的运营困难；产品的安全和质量相关风险，以及环境、健康与安全、食品安全法律法规的合规性风险；涉及在外国使用外币以及跨国产品运输的运营所固有的经济、政治和其他风险，包括商品关税、配额和进口关税；可能对我们的信息技术系统、流程和网点造成影响的中断、安全违规或故障；我们维持良好劳资关系的能力；天气、自然灾害、战争或类似敌对活动、恐怖主义活动或威胁、新冠肺炎等流行病疫情的爆发或持续以及其他可能对我们业务造成的影响的重大事件；商誉或长期资产减值准备的潜在认列；税率变动或额外所得税负债敞口；以及我们以合理利率为我们的业务增长和扩张进行筹款的能力。
我们的前瞻性声明仅针对截至声明日期的情况，我们无任何义务在声明日期之后因为任何新的信息或未来事件或发展而更新任何前瞻性声明以反映事件或情况。如果我们确实更新或更正了其中一项或多项声明，投资者和其他人不应该就此推断我们将进行其他更新或更正。有关这些和其他风险的进一步描述，请参见我们截至2019年12月31日的年度报告（表10-K）和截至2020年3月31日的季度期间的季度报告（表10-Q）以及我们的后续报告（表10-Q和表8-K）中收录的“风险因素”。
联系人：
投资者：Tiffany Willis，708-551-2592
媒体：Becca Hary，708-551-2602
|Ingredion Incorporated (“Ingredion”)
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Unaudited)
|(in millions, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Change %
|Year Ended December 31,
|Change %
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net sales
|$
|1,593
|$
|1,549
|3
|%
|$
|5,987
|$
|6,209
|(4
|%)
|Cost of sales
|1,241
|1,226
|4,715
|4,897
|Gross profit
|352
|323
|9
|%
|1,272
|1,312
|(3
|%)
|Operating expenses
|172
|153
|12
|%
|628
|610
|3
|%
|Other (income) expense, net
|(35
|)
|(16
|)
|(31
|)
|(19
|)
|Restructuring/impairment charges
|52
|16
|93
|57
|Operating income
|163
|170
|(4
|%)
|582
|664
|(12
|%)
|Financing costs, net
|22
|19
|81
|81
|Other, non-operating (income) expense, net
|(2
|)
|-
|(5
|)
|1
|Income before income taxes
|143
|151
|(5
|%)
|506
|582
|(13
|%)
|Provision for income taxes
|27
|38
|152
|158
|Net income
|116
|113
|3
|%
|354
|424
|(17
|%)
|Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|1
|4
|6
|11
|Net income attributable to Ingredion
|$
|115
|$
|109
|6
|%
|$
|348
|$
|413
|(16
|%)
|Earnings per common share attributable to Ingredion
|common shareholders:
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|67.2
|67.0
|67.2
|66.9
|Diluted
|67.6
|67.5
|67.6
|67.4
|Earnings per common share of Ingredion:
|Basic
|$
|1.71
|$
|1.63
|5
|%
|$
|5.18
|$
|6.17
|(16
|%)
|Diluted
|$
|1.70
|$
|1.61
|6
|%
|$
|5.15
|$
|6.13
|(16
|%)
|Ingredion Incorporated (“Ingredion”)
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in millions, except share and per share amounts)
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|665
|$
|264
|Short-term investments
|-
|4
|Accounts receivable – net
|1,011
|977
|Inventories
|917
|861
|Prepaid expenses
|54
|54
|Total current assets
|2,647
|2,160
|Property, plant and equipment – net
|2,455
|2,306
|Goodwill
|902
|801
|Other intangible assets – net
|444
|437
|Operating lease assets
|173
|151
|Deferred income tax assets
|23
|13
|Other assets
|214
|172
|Total assets
|$
|6,858
|$
|6,040
|Liabilities and equity
|Current liabilities
|Short-term borrowings
|58
|$
|82
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|1,020
|885
|Total current liabilities
|1,078
|967
|Non-current liabilities
|227
|220
|Long-term debt
|2,128
|1,766
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|136
|120
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|217
|195
|Total liabilities
|3,786
|3,268
|Share-based payments subject to redemption
|30
|31
|Redeemable non-controlling interests
|70
|-
|Equity
|Ingredion stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock – authorized 25,000,000 shares – $0.01 par value, none issued
|-
|-
|Common stock – authorized 200,000,000 shares – $0.01 par value, 77,810,875
|shares issued at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|1
|1
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,150
|1,137
|Less: Treasury stock (common stock; 10,795,346 and 10,993,388 shares at
|December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) at cost
|(1,024
|)
|(1,040
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,133
|)
|(1,158
|)
|Retained earnings
|3,957
|3,780
|Total Ingredion stockholders’ equity
|2,951
|2,720
|Non-redeemable non-controlling interests
|21
|21
|Total equity
|2,972
|2,741
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|6,858
|$
|6,040
|Ingredion Incorporated (“Ingredion”)
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(Unaudited)
|For the Year Ended December 31,
|(in millions)
|2020
|2019
|Cash provided by operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|354
|$
|424
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to
|net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|213
|220
|Mechanical stores expense
|54
|57
|Deferred income taxes
|(7
|)
|3
|Charge for fair value mark-up of acquired inventory
|6
|-
|Margin accounts
|43
|(1
|)
|Changes in other trade working capital
|107
|(53
|)
|Other
|59
|30
|Cash provided by operating activities
|829
|680
|Cash used for investing activities:
|Capital expenditures and mechanical stores purchases, net proceeds on disposals
|(333
|)
|(328
|)
|Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(236
|)
|(42
|)
|Investment in a non-consolidated affiliate
|(6
|)
|(10
|)
|Short-term investments
|4
|-
|Other
|-
|6
|Cash used for investing activities
|(571
|)
|(374
|)
|Cash provided by (used for) financing activities:
|Proceeds from borrowings (payments on), net
|326
|(256
|)
|Debt issuance costs
|(9
|)
|-
|Repurchases of common stock, net
|-
|63
|Issuances of common stock for share-based compensation, net of settlements
|4
|3
|Dividends paid, including to non-controlling interests
|(178
|)
|(174
|)
|Cash provided by (used for) financing activities
|143
|(364
|)
|Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash
|-
|(5
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|401
|(63
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|264
|327
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|665
|$
|264
|Ingredion Incorporated (“Ingredion”)
|Supplemental Financial Information
|(Unaudited)
|I. Geographic Information of Net Sales and Operating Income
|(in millions, expect for percentages)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Change
|Year Ended December 31,
|Change
|Change
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Excl. FX
|2020
|2019
|%
|Excl. FX
|Net Sales
|North America
|$
|923
|$
|922
|0
|%
|0
|%
|$
|3,662
|$
|3,834
|(4
|%)
|(4
|%)
|South America
|276
|261
|6
|%
|19
|%
|919
|960
|(4
|%)
|10
|%
|Asia-Pacific
|230
|212
|8
|%
|5
|%
|813
|823
|(1
|%)
|(1
|%)
|EMEA
|164
|154
|6
|%
|5
|%
|593
|592
|0
|%
|3
|%
|Total Net Sales
|$
|1,593
|$
|1,549
|3
|%
|4
|%
|$
|5,987
|$
|6,209
|(4
|%)
|(1
|%)
|Operating Income
|North America
|$
|129
|$
|113
|14
|%
|14
|%
|$
|487
|$
|522
|(7
|%)
|(7
|%)
|South America
|44
|35
|26
|%
|40
|%
|112
|96
|17
|%
|35
|%
|Asia-Pacific
|20
|22
|(9
|%)
|(13
|%)
|80
|87
|(8
|%)
|(8
|%)
|EMEA
|29
|28
|4
|%
|4
|%
|102
|99
|3
|%
|7
|%
|Corporate
|(36
|)
|(30
|)
|(20
|%)
|(20
|%)
|(122
|)
|(99
|)
|(23
|%)
|(23
|%)
|Sub-total
|186
|168
|11
|%
|13
|%
|659
|705
|(7
|%)
|(3
|%)
|Acquisition/integration costs
|(3
|)
|(1
|)
|(11
|)
|(3
|)
|Restructuring/impairment charges
|(52
|)
|(16
|)
|(93
|)
|(57
|)
|Charge for fair value markup of acquired inventory
|(3
|)
|-
|(6
|)
|-
|North America storm damage
|(1
|)
|-
|(3
|)
|-
|Other Matters
|36
|19
|36
|19
|Total Operating Income
|$
|163
|$
|170
|(4
|%)
|(2
|%)
|$
|582
|$
|664
|(12
|%)
|(9
|%)
|II. Non-GAAP Information
|为了补充根据公认会计原则（“GAAP”）编制的合并财务业绩，我们使用非GAAP的历史财务指标，其中不包括某些GAAP项，如收购和整合成本、重组和减值成本、墨西哥税项和某些其他特别项目。当提及这些非GAAP金额时，我们通常会使用“调整后”一词。
管理层内部使用非GAAP财务指标进行战略决策、预测未来结果和评估当前绩效。通过披露非公认会计准则的财务指标，管理层力图为投资者提供呈报期内我们经营业绩和趋势的更有意义、更统一的对比。这些非GAAP财务指标用于补充根据GAAP呈报的业绩或与之结合使用，作为考察我们运营中各个方面的另一种方式。这些运营方面在与我们的GAAP业绩结合考察时，可提供对我们业务影响因素和趋势的更完整理解。这些非GAAP指标应被视为按照GAAP核算的相应指标的补充，而不是替代，也并无更高的优先级。
非GAAP财务指标并非按照GAAP进行编制；因此，这些信息不一定具备与其他公司的可比性。下表提供了每项非GAAP历史财务指标与最具可比性的GAAP指标的对账。
|Ingredion Incorporated (“Ingredion”)
|Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) to
|Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|(in millions)
|Diluted EPS
|(in millions)
|Diluted EPS
|(in millions)
|Diluted EPS
|(in millions)
|Diluted EPS
|Net income attributable to Ingredion
|$
|115
|$
|1.70
|$
|109
|$
|1.61
|$
|348
|$
|5.15
|$
|413
|$
|6.13
|Add back:
|Acquisition/integration costs, net of $ - million and $2 million of income tax benefit for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, and $ - million and $1 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively (i)
|3
|0.04
|1
|0.01
|9
|0.13
|2
|0.03
|Restructuring/impairment charges, net of income tax benefit of $11 million and $18 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, and $4 million and $13 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively (ii)
|41
|0.62
|12
|0.18
|75
|1.11
|44
|0.65
|Charge for fair value markup of acquired inventory, net of income tax benefit of $ - for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively (iii)
|1
|0.01
|-
|-
|4
|0.06
|-
|-
|Charge for early extinguishment of debt, net of income tax benefit of $ - and $1 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively (iv)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|0.06
|-
|-
|North America storm damage, net of income tax benefit of $ - million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively (v)
|1
|0.01
|-
|-
|3
|0.04
|-
|-
|Other matters, net of income tax expense of $9 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, and $6 million and $8 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively (vi)
|(27
|)
|(0.40
|)
|(13
|)
|(0.19
|)
|(27
|)
|(0.40
|)
|(11
|)
|(0.16
|)
|Tax (benefit) provision - Mexico (vii)
|(13
|)
|(0.19
|)
|(5
|)
|(0.07
|)
|3
|0.04
|(3
|)
|(0.04
|)
|Other tax matters (viii)
|(3
|)
|(0.04
|)
|-
|-
|3
|0.04
|-
|-
|Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Ingredion
|$
|118
|$
|1.75
|$
|104
|$
|1.54
|$
|422
|$
|6.23
|$
|445
|$
|6.61
|Net income, EPS and tax rates may not foot or recalculate due to rounding.
|Notes
|（i）2020年期间主要包括与收购和整合从PureCircle Limited收购的业务相关的成本。《Ingredion应占调整后净收入对账》表中显示的收购和整合成本已扣除非控制性权益产生的成本。2019年期间主要包括与收购和整合从Western Polymer, LLC收购的业务相关的成本。
|（ii）在截至2020年12月31日的三个月及全年期间，公司分别录得5200万美元和9300万美元的税前重组/减损费用。2020年第四季度，公司决定更改与TIC Gum品牌相关的营销策略，因此录得该品牌无限期商号无形资产减值3500万美元。此外，公司还产生1100万美元的员工相关和其他费用，包括与成本智能SG&A计划相关的专业服务费用，以及作为成本智能销售费用计划一部分的重组相关费用600万美元（主要在北美和亚太地区）。在截至2020年12月31日的全年期间，公司录得4800万美元的税前重组支出，包括2500万美元的员工相关和其他成本（包括与其成本智能SG&A计划相关的专业服务）和2300万美元的重组相关支出（主要在北美和亚太地区，是成本智能销售费用计划的一部分）。此外，公司录得4500万美元的减值费用，其中包括TIC Gum无期限续存的商号无形资产减值3500万美元（由于公司决定更改与该品牌相关的营销策略），以及1000万美元的此权益法投资减值（原因是Verdient Foods，Inc.剩余80％权益的议定购买价格造成其投资公允价值减少）。
在截至2019年12月31日的三个月和全年期间，公司分别录得1600万美元和5700万美元的税前重组/减损费用。在2019年第四季度，公司录得1100万美元的重组相关净支出（是成本智能销售费用计划的一部分）和500万美元的员工相关和其他成本（包括与我们成本智能SG&A计划相关的专业服务）。在截至2019年12月31日的全年期间，公司录得5700万美元的税前重组支出，包括2900万美元的重组相关费用净额（是成本智能销售费用计划的一部分）和2800万美元的员工相关和其他成本（包括与我们成本智能SG&A计划相关的专业服务）。
|（iii）截至2020年12月31日的三个月及全年期间包括与收购PureCircle Limited库存相关的成本流转，该成本根据企业合并会计准则在收购日调整为公允价值。此成本列示于《Ingredion应占调整后净收入对账》表中，扣除了此项成本中少数股东按比例分摊的部分。截至2020年12月31日的三个月及全年期间，总成本中有200万美元归属于非控制性权益。
|（iv）在截至2020年12月31日的全年期间，公司产生了与2020年11月1日到期的4亿美元（利率4.625％）优先票据早期债务清偿直接相关的500万美元成本。公司将此笔债务清偿费用计入融资成本并在简明合并收益表中扣除。
|（v）在截至2020年9月30日的三个月期间，公司在美国爱荷华州锡达拉皮兹市的生产设施遭到风暴破坏，该设施关闭10天。在截至2020年12月31日的三个月及全年期间，风暴相关损失分别为100万美元和300万美元。公司将风暴破坏成本计入其他（收入）费用，并在简明合并收益表中扣除。
|（vi）2019年，公司收到巴西联邦上诉法院关于前几年收取的某些间接税的有利判决。为说明该判决，公司根据ASC 450规定的或有事项，在截至2019年12月31日的三个月和十二个月期间为该有利判决计入2200万美元的税前收益。在本年度，公司收到另一项有利的法院判决，进一步澄清了公司的收益计算，获得向政府提出更大的间接税索赔。因此，在截至2020年12月31日的三个月和十二个月期间，公司额外录得3500万美元的税前收益。公司预计将在2021年及以后的年度中获得巴西联邦税收的抵免额。此项事件录得的总收益代表公司根据ASC 450的“或有事项”规定对有利判决所带来的抵免和利益的当前估值。此外，公司在巴西收到了第二项有利裁定，撤销了先前与政府补贴有关的税款。在截至2020年12月31日的三个月期间，公司录得与该第二项裁定相关的税前收益100万美元和税项准备金减除带来的300万美元。
|（vii）该税项表示公司使用美元作为其墨西哥子公司的功能货币的影响。墨西哥的实际税率受到将墨西哥比索财务报表重新换算成美元的较大影响。在截至2020年12月31日的三个月和全年期间，公司分别录得1300万美元的税项利益和300万美元的税收准备金减除，这是由于在此期间墨西哥比索对美元的汇率变动所致。在截至2019年12月31日的三个月和全年期间，公司因墨西哥比索兑美元汇率变动而分别录得500万美元和300万美元的税项利益。
|（viii）这涉及与税收影响有关的法人合理化以及其他税收结算和事项。
|II. Non-GAAP Information (continued)
|Ingredion Incorporated (“Ingredion”)
|Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(in millions, pre-tax)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating income
|$
|163
|$
|170
|$
|582
|$
|664
|Add back:
|Acquisition/integration costs (i)
|3
|1
|11
|3
|Restructuring/impairment charges (ii)
|52
|16
|93
|57
|Charge for fair value markup of acquired inventory (iii)
|3
|-
|6
|-
|North America storm damage (v)
|1
|-
|3
|-
|Other matters (vi)
|(36
|)
|(19
|)
|(36
|)
|(19
|)
|Non-GAAP adjusted operating income
|$
|186
|$
|168
|$
|659
|$
|705
|For each tickmark above, see footnotes included in the Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS.
|II. Non-GAAP Information (continued)
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Reconciliation of GAAP Effective Income Tax Rate to Non-GAAP Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
|Year Ended December 31, 2020
|Income before
|Provision for
|Effective Income
|Income before
|Provision for
|Effective Income
|(in millions)
|Income Taxes (a)
|Income Taxes (b)
|Tax Rate (b / a)
|Income Taxes (a)
|Income Taxes (b)
|Tax Rate (b / a)
|As Reported
|$
|143
|$
|27
|18.9
|%
|$
|506
|$
|152
|30.0
|%
|Add back:
|Acquisition/integration costs (i)
|3
|-
|11
|2
|Restructuring/impairment charges (ii)
|52
|11
|93
|18
|Charge for fair value markup of acquired inventory (iii)
|3
|-
|6
|-
|Charge for early extinguishment of debt (iv)
|-
|-
|5
|1
|North America storm damage (v)
|1
|-
|3
|-
|Other matters (vi)
|(36
|)
|(9
|)
|(36
|)
|(9
|)
|Tax item - Mexico (vii)
|-
|13
|-
|(3
|)
|Other tax matters (viii)
|-
|3
|-
|(3
|)
|Adjusted Non-GAAP
|$
|166
|$
|45
|27.1
|%
|$
|588
|$
|158
|26.9
|%
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
|Year Ended December 31, 2019
|Income before
|Provision for
|Effective Income
|Income before
|Provision for
|Effective Income
|(in millions)
|Income Taxes (a)
|Income Taxes (b)
|Tax Rate (b / a)
|Income Taxes (a)
|Income Taxes (b)
|Tax Rate (b / a)
|As Reported
|$
|151
|$
|38
|25.2
|%
|$
|582
|$
|158
|27.1
|%
|Add back:
|Acquisition/integration costs (i)
|1
|-
|3
|1
|Restructuring/impairment charges (ii)
|16
|4
|57
|13
|Tax item - Mexico (vi)
|-
|5
|-
|3
|Other matters (viii)
|(19
|)
|(6
|)
|(19
|)
|(8
|)
|Adjusted Non-GAAP
|$
|149
|$
|41
|27.5
|%
|$
|623
|$
|167
|26.8
|%
|For each tickmark above, see footnotes included in the Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS.
