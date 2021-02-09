伊利諾伊州威斯特徹斯特郡, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 全球領先的食品和飲品製造業配料解決方案供應商 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) 今日公告了 2020 年第四季度及全年業績。該結果根據 2020 年及 2019 年美國公認會計原則（「GAAP」）報告，包括從公司提供的非公認會計 (non-GAAP) 原則財務指標中排除的項目。
Ingredion 主席兼行政總裁 Jim Zallie 表示：「我們正面迎接 2020 年的挑戰，並取得了強勁的表現，同時在我們所有五個專業平台上推進我們的推動增長路線圖。我們的團隊在全年中表現出靈活性，有效營運我們的工廠，與客戶保持緊密關係並預期他們的需求，讓我們能夠繼續成為首選的供應商。致力朝著新的工作方式發展，與客戶進行 1,300 多次虛擬互動活動，共同建設和交付來自我們虛擬互動式創意實驗室的創新想法和解決方案。
我們在第四季度表現優異，淨銷售額同比增長 3%，而每個地區都為淨銷售額增長作出貢獻。四個地區的其中三個都從冠狀病毒病影響中觀察到大量需求回升，這是令人鼓舞的跡象。此外，在強勁價格上漲的帶動下，我們在南美的表現優異，讓我們能跟上通貨膨脹和不斷變化的市場條件。」
Zallie 續稱：「在本季度，我們還完成了對 Verdient Food, Inc. 的 100% 所有權策略收購，動員整個團隊，並在我們的專用植物性蛋白質生產線上進行先進的建設。此外，我們的南蘇城豌豆蛋白隔離設施獲得了食品級認證。在第四季度和全年，所有四個地區的專業成分淨銷售額（不包括外匯影響）均有所增長，現在佔我們年度淨銷售額的 32%。
憑藉擁有者的營運心態，我們的團隊在所有四個地區的組織重新設計和重組方面都取得巨大進展，節省了 1.03 億美元的營運成本，超越了我們 2020 年的 Cost Smart 目標。我們有望在 2021 年底之前達到 1.7 億美元的三年目標。」
Zallie 總結說：「隨著我們踏入 2021 年的走勢不斷增強，我們處於有利位置繼續推進我們的增長策略，並在客戶體驗的每個接觸點創造價值。我們一直致力成為可靠和值得信賴的供應商，以及為客戶提供創新合作夥伴。我們相信專注的方法將為所有利益相關者創造長期價值。」
*調整後每股攤薄收益（「調整後的每股收益」）、調整後營業收入、調整後實際所得稅稅率及調整後經營現金流量均為非 GAAP 財務指標。在本新聞稿中包含的簡明綜合財務報表後，參見名為「非公認會計準則資訊」的補充財務資訊第二部分，以將這些非 GAAP 財務指標與最直接可比的美國 GAAP 指標進行對賬。
每股攤薄收益 (EPS)
|4Q19
|4Q20
|2019
|2020
|Reported EPS
|$
|1.61
|$
|1.70
|$
|6.13
|$
|5.15
|Impairment/Restructuring Costs
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.65
|$
|1.11
|Acquisition/Integration Costs
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.13
|Tax Items
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|(0.63
|)
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|(0.32
|)
|Other Adjusted Items
|-
|$
|0.02
|-
|$
|0.16
|Adjusted EPS**
|$
|1.54
|$
|1.75
|$
|6.61
|$
|6.23
影響報告及調整後 EPS 變化的估計因素
|4Q20
|2020
|Margin
|0.33
|0.29
|Volume
|(0.12
|)
|(0.53
|)
|Foreign exchange
|(0.04
|)
|(0.24
|)
|Other income
|0.02
|(0.02
|)
|Total operating items
|0.19
|(0.50
|)
|Other non-operating income
|0.02
|0.06
|Financing costs
|(0.03
|)
|0.06
|Non-controlling interests
|0.02
|0.04
|Shares outstanding
|-
|(0.02
|)
|Tax rate
|0.01
|(0.01
|)
|Total non-operating items
|0.02
|0.13
|Total items affecting EPS**
|0.21
|(0.38
|)
**由於四捨五入的因素，總數可能有出入
財政摘要
業務評論
所有 Ingredion
|$ in millions
|2019
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Volume
|Pricemix
PureCircle
|2020
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Fourth Quarter
|1,549
|-26
|-15
|66
|19
|1,593
|3
|%
|4
|%
|Full-year
|6,209
|-164
|-229
|144
|27
|5,987
|-4
|%
|-1
|%
報告的營業收入
|$ in millions
|2019
|FX Impact
|Business Drivers
PureCircle
|Acquisition /
Integration
|Restructuring / Impairment
Other
|2020
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Fourth Quarter
|170
|-4
|28
|-6
|-2
|-36
|13
|163
|-4
|%
|-2
|%
|Full-year
|664
|-22
|-13
|-11
|-8
|-36
|8
|582
|-12
|%
|-9
|%
調整後的營業收入
|$ in millions
|2019
|FX Impact
|Business Drivers
PureCircle
|2020
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Fourth Quarter
|168
|-4
|28
|-6
|186
|11
|%
|13
|%
|Full-year
|705
|-22
|-13
|-11
|659
|-7
|%
|-3
|%
淨銷售額
營業收入
北美洲
淨銷售額
|$ in millions
|2019
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Volume
|Price
mix
|2020
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Fourth Quarter
|922
|1
|-17
|17
|923
|0
|%
|0
|%
|Full-year
|3,834
|-5
|-198
|31
|3,662
|-4
|%
|-4
|%
部門營業收入
|$ in millions
|2019
|FX Impact
|Business Drivers
|2020
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Fourth Quarter
|113
|-
|16
|129
|14
|%
|14
|%
|Full-year
|522
|-1
|-34
|487
|-7
|%
|-7
|%
營業收入
南美洲
淨銷售額
|$ in millions
|2019
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Volume
|Price
mix
|2020
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Fourth Quarter
|261
|-36
|2
|49
|276
|6
|%
|19
|%
|Full-year
|960
|-140
|-18
|117
|919
|-4
|%
|10
|%
部門營業收入
|$ in millions
|2019
|FX Impact
|Business Drivers
|2020
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Fourth Quarter
|35
|-5
|14
|44
|26
|%
|40
|%
|Full-year
|96
|-18
|34
|112
|17
|%
|35
|%
營業收入
亞太地區
淨銷售額
|$ in millions
|2019
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Volume
|Price
mix
PureCircle
|2020
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Fourth
Quarter
|212
|6
|-4
|-3
|19
|230
|8
|%
|5
|%
|Full-year
|823
|-5
|-17
|-15
|27
|813
|-1
|%
|-1
|%
部門營業收入
|$ in millions
|2019
|FX Impact
|Business Drivers
PureCircle
|2020
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Fourth Quarter
|22
|1
|3
|-6
|20
|-9
|%
|-13
|%
|Full-year
|87
|-
|4
|-11
|80
|-8
|%
|-8
|%
營業收入
歐洲、中東及非洲 (EMEA)
淨銷售
|$ in millions
|2019
Net Sales
|FX Impact
|Volume
|Price
mix
|2020
Net Sales
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Fourth Quarter
|154
|2
|4
|4
|164
|6
|%
|5
|%
|Full-year
|592
|-16
|3
|14
|593
|0
|%
|3
|%
部門營業收入
|$ in millions
|2019
|FX Impact
|Business Drivers
|2020
|% change
|% change
excl. FX
|Fourth Quarter
|28
|-
|1
|29
|4
|%
|4
|%
|Full-year
|99
|-4
|7
|102
|3
|%
|7
|%
營業收入
在 2020 年 12 月，公司每季支付了 4,600 萬美元的股息（每股 0.64 美元）。
公司在 2020 年支付了 1.78 億美元股息。
2021 年展望
在 2021 年第一季度，公司預期總淨銷售額及營業收入將略為上升，視乎新冠肺炎的復甦趨勢，以及接種疫苗的速度和效力。疫情期間的淨銷售量通常與消費者活動的增加以及家庭食品和飲料消耗量的增加相關。
公司預計全年的淨銷售額和地區營業收入將被專業成分增長、其他銷量恢復和成本智能節省所推動的小幅增長所驅動。由於環境尚未確定，公司目前無法提供 2021 年全年 EPS 及營運現金流的指引。
預計全年企業成本將持平，而報告和調整後的有效稅率分別為 26.5% 至 28%。
公司全年資本投資承諾預計在 3.3 億美元至 3.5 億美元之間，當中將投資超過 1 億美元用於推動專業發展。
電話會議及網絡直播詳情
Ingredion 於 2021 年 2 月 3 日（星期三）上午 8:00 舉行電話會議。由主席兼行政總裁 Jim Zallie 及執行副主席兼財務長 James Gray 於中部時間主持。電話會議將實時進行網絡直播，並將包括可通過以下的公司網站瀏覽演稿 www.ingredion.com。報告將在電話會議開始前幾個小時供下載。重播將在有限的時間內在 www.ingredion.com 提供。
關於公司
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) ，它是全球領先的原料解決方案供應商，為 120 多個國家的客戶提供服務。該公司 2020 年的淨銷售額為 60 億美元，將穀物、水果、蔬菜及其他植物性原料轉變為食品、飲料、動物營養、釀造及工業市場的增值原料解決方案。而 Ingredion 的 29 個 Idea Labs® 公司遍布全球的創新中心及約 12,000 名員工，將與客戶共同創造並實現了將人、自然及技術的潛力融合在一起以改善生活為目標。瀏覽 ingredion.com 以了解更多資訊及公司的最新消息。
前瞻性聲明
本新聞稿可能包含《1933 年證券法》（修訂版）第 27A 節及《1934 年證券交易法》（修訂版）第 21E 節所規定的前瞻性聲明。本公司擬將這些前瞻性陳述納入此類陳述的安全港原則。
前瞻性陳述包括（其中包括）有關冠狀病毒病影響的預期，以及公司 2021 年的淨銷售額、區域營業收入、企業成本、有效稅率及資本支出的任何陳述，以及上述內容的任何假設、期望或信念。這些聲明有時可透過使用前瞻性詞語來識別，例如「可」、「將」、「應」、「預計」、「假設」、「相信」、「計劃」、「預料」、「估計」、「期望」、「意圖」、「繼續」、「備考」、「預測」、「展望」、「前景」、「機會」、「潛在」、「臨時」、或其他類似的表達方式或其反面用法。除本新聞稿中的歷史事實陳述或本新聞稿中提及的所有陳述均為「前瞻性陳述」。
這些陳述基於當前的情況或期望，但受某些固有風險及，不確定因素的影響，其中許多風險及，不確定因素很難預測並且超出我們的控制範圍。雖然我們認為這些前瞻性陳述中反映我們的預期是基於合理假設的，但我們提醒投資者，我們不能保證預期將會是正確的。
由於以下風險及不確定性，實際結果及發展可能與我們的前瞻性聲明表達或暗示的預期存在重大差異，其中包括：冠狀病毒病的持續影響；消費偏好及觀念的變化，包括與高果糖粟米糖漿有關的偏好及，觀念；全球經濟狀況以及影響我們購買原材料或製造或出售產品的各個地理區域及國家／地區的客戶及，消費者的總體政治、經濟、商業及市場條件的影響，尤其是經濟、南美的貨幣及政治狀況以及歐洲的經濟及，政治狀況，以及這些因素可能對我們的銷售量、產品定價、進入信貸市場的權限以及我們從客戶收取應收款的能力產生影響；我們的養老金資產獲得的投資回報出現不利變化；我們服務的主要行業之未來財務業績，並從中獲得很大一部分營業額，包括食品、飲料、動物營養及，釀造行業；透過基因改造及生物技術開發的產品的可接受性之不確定性；我們以足以滿足期望的價格或質量的速度開發或獲取新產品及，服務的能力；美國及，外國政府政策、法律或法規的變更以及法律合規成本；粟米提煉行業及相關行業的競爭壓力及／或客戶壓力增加，包括在我們的農產品及我們的副產品（尤其是粟米油）的市場及，價格方面；原材料的可用性，包括馬鈴薯澱粉、木薯澱粉、阿拉伯樹膠及我們某些建基於特定粟米品種的產品，我們有能力將潛在的粟米或其他原材料成本上漲轉嫁給客戶；原材料及，能源成本及可用性；我們控製成本的能力，達成預算並實現預期的協同作用，包括關於我們按時、按預算完成計劃中的維護及投資項目的能力，並根據我們的 Cost Smart 計劃以及貨運及運輸成本實現預期的節省；金融及，資本市場對我們借貸成本的影響，包括由於外幣波動、利率及匯率波動以及市場多變，還有對沖此類波動而產生的相關風險的結果；氣候變化的潛在影響；我們具有以優惠條件成功確定並完成收購或戰略聯盟的能力，並且我們成功整合所收購業務或實施及維持戰略聯盟並在上述所有方面實現預期協同作用的能力；我們製造工廠的運作困難或鍋爐可靠性方面的問題；與產品安全、質量及對環境、健康及，安全，以及食品安全法律及法規有關的風險；在外國使用外國貨幣及，國家之間的運輸產品在國外經營時固有的經濟，政治及其他風險，包括關稅、配額、關稅方面的風險；可能影響我們的資訊技術系統、流程及網站的中斷，安全漏洞或故障；我們維持令人滿意的勞資關係之能力；天氣、自然災害、戰爭或類似的敵對行為、恐怖主義行為及威脅，例如：新冠肺炎等疫情的爆發或延續及其他重大事件可能對我們的業務造成影響；商譽或長期資產減值準備的潛在確認；我們稅率的變動或其他所得稅負債的承擔；以及以合理的速度籌集資金以發展及擴展我們的業務之能力。
我們的前瞻性陳述僅代表截止日期，我們沒有義務更新任何前瞻性陳述，以反映新陳述或未來事件後陳述日期後的事件或情況或發展。如果我們更新或更正其中的一個或多個陳述，投資者及，其他人不應該斷定我們將進行額外的更新或更正。有關這些及其他風險的進一步描述，請參閱我們截至 2019 年 12 月 31 日止的年度報告之 10-K 表格、截至 2020 年 3 月 31 日止的季度報告之 10-Q 表格中包含的「風險因素」以及我們在 10-Q 及 8-K 表格的後續報告。
聯絡人：
投資者：Tiffany Willis, 708-551-2592
傳媒：Becca Hary, 708-551-2602
|Ingredion Incorporated (“Ingredion”)
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Unaudited)
|(in millions, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Change %
|Year Ended December 31,
|Change %
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net sales
|$
|1,593
|$
|1,549
|3
|%
|$
|5,987
|$
|6,209
|(4
|%)
|Cost of sales
|1,241
|1,226
|4,715
|4,897
|Gross profit
|352
|323
|9
|%
|1,272
|1,312
|(3
|%)
|Operating expenses
|172
|153
|12
|%
|628
|610
|3
|%
|Other (income) expense, net
|(35
|)
|(16
|)
|(31
|)
|(19
|)
|Restructuring/impairment charges
|52
|16
|93
|57
|Operating income
|163
|170
|(4
|%)
|582
|664
|(12
|%)
|Financing costs, net
|22
|19
|81
|81
|Other, non-operating (income) expense, net
|(2
|)
|-
|(5
|)
|1
|Income before income taxes
|143
|151
|(5
|%)
|506
|582
|(13
|%)
|Provision for income taxes
|27
|38
|152
|158
|Net income
|116
|113
|3
|%
|354
|424
|(17
|%)
|Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|1
|4
|6
|11
|Net income attributable to Ingredion
|$
|115
|$
|109
|6
|%
|$
|348
|$
|413
|(16
|%)
|Earnings per common share attributable to Ingredion
|common shareholders:
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|67.2
|67.0
|67.2
|66.9
|Diluted
|67.6
|67.5
|67.6
|67.4
|Earnings per common share of Ingredion:
|Basic
|$
|1.71
|$
|1.63
|5
|%
|$
|5.18
|$
|6.17
|(16
|%)
|Diluted
|$
|1.70
|$
|1.61
|6
|%
|$
|5.15
|$
|6.13
|(16
|%)
|Ingredion Incorporated (“Ingredion”)
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in millions, except share and per share amounts)
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|665
|$
|264
|Short-term investments
|-
|4
|Accounts receivable – net
|1,011
|977
|Inventories
|917
|861
|Prepaid expenses
|54
|54
|Total current assets
|2,647
|2,160
|Property, plant and equipment – net
|2,455
|2,306
|Goodwill
|902
|801
|Other intangible assets – net
|444
|437
|Operating lease assets
|173
|151
|Deferred income tax assets
|23
|13
|Other assets
|214
|172
|Total assets
|$
|6,858
|$
|6,040
|Liabilities and equity
|Current liabilities
|Short-term borrowings
|58
|$
|82
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|1,020
|885
|Total current liabilities
|1,078
|967
|Non-current liabilities
|227
|220
|Long-term debt
|2,128
|1,766
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|136
|120
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|217
|195
|Total liabilities
|3,786
|3,268
|Share-based payments subject to redemption
|30
|31
|Redeemable non-controlling interests
|70
|-
|Equity
|Ingredion stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock – authorized 25,000,000 shares – $0.01 par value, none issued
|-
|-
|Common stock – authorized 200,000,000 shares – $0.01 par value, 77,810,875
|shares issued at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|1
|1
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,150
|1,137
|Less: Treasury stock (common stock; 10,795,346 and 10,993,388 shares at
|December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) at cost
|(1,024
|)
|(1,040
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,133
|)
|(1,158
|)
|Retained earnings
|3,957
|3,780
|Total Ingredion stockholders’ equity
|2,951
|2,720
|Non-redeemable non-controlling interests
|21
|21
|Total equity
|2,972
|2,741
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|6,858
|$
|6,040
|Ingredion Incorporated (“Ingredion”)
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(Unaudited)
|For the Year Ended December 31,
|(in millions)
|2020
|2019
|Cash provided by operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|354
|$
|424
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to
|net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|213
|220
|Mechanical stores expense
|54
|57
|Deferred income taxes
|(7
|)
|3
|Charge for fair value mark-up of acquired inventory
|6
|-
|Margin accounts
|43
|(1
|)
|Changes in other trade working capital
|107
|(53
|)
|Other
|59
|30
|Cash provided by operating activities
|829
|680
|Cash used for investing activities:
|Capital expenditures and mechanical stores purchases, net proceeds on disposals
|(333
|)
|(328
|)
|Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(236
|)
|(42
|)
|Investment in a non-consolidated affiliate
|(6
|)
|(10
|)
|Short-term investments
|4
|-
|Other
|-
|6
|Cash used for investing activities
|(571
|)
|(374
|)
|Cash provided by (used for) financing activities:
|Proceeds from borrowings (payments on), net
|326
|(256
|)
|Debt issuance costs
|(9
|)
|-
|Repurchases of common stock, net
|-
|63
|Issuances of common stock for share-based compensation, net of settlements
|4
|3
|Dividends paid, including to non-controlling interests
|(178
|)
|(174
|)
|Cash provided by (used for) financing activities
|143
|(364
|)
|Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash
|-
|(5
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|401
|(63
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|264
|327
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|665
|$
|264
|Ingredion Incorporated (“Ingredion”)
|Supplemental Financial Information
|(Unaudited)
|I. Geographic Information of Net Sales and Operating Income
|(in millions, expect for percentages)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Change
|Year Ended December 31,
|Change
|Change
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Excl. FX
|2020
|2019
|%
|Excl. FX
|Net Sales
|North America
|$
|923
|$
|922
|0
|%
|0
|%
|$
|3,662
|$
|3,834
|(4
|%)
|(4
|%)
|South America
|276
|261
|6
|%
|19
|%
|919
|960
|(4
|%)
|10
|%
|Asia-Pacific
|230
|212
|8
|%
|5
|%
|813
|823
|(1
|%)
|(1
|%)
|EMEA
|164
|154
|6
|%
|5
|%
|593
|592
|0
|%
|3
|%
|Total Net Sales
|$
|1,593
|$
|1,549
|3
|%
|4
|%
|$
|5,987
|$
|6,209
|(4
|%)
|(1
|%)
|Operating Income
|North America
|$
|129
|$
|113
|14
|%
|14
|%
|$
|487
|$
|522
|(7
|%)
|(7
|%)
|South America
|44
|35
|26
|%
|40
|%
|112
|96
|17
|%
|35
|%
|Asia-Pacific
|20
|22
|(9
|%)
|(13
|%)
|80
|87
|(8
|%)
|(8
|%)
|EMEA
|29
|28
|4
|%
|4
|%
|102
|99
|3
|%
|7
|%
|Corporate
|(36
|)
|(30
|)
|(20
|%)
|(20
|%)
|(122
|)
|(99
|)
|(23
|%)
|(23
|%)
|Sub-total
|186
|168
|11
|%
|13
|%
|659
|705
|(7
|%)
|(3
|%)
|Acquisition/integration costs
|(3
|)
|(1
|)
|(11
|)
|(3
|)
|Restructuring/impairment charges
|(52
|)
|(16
|)
|(93
|)
|(57
|)
|Charge for fair value markup of acquired inventory
|(3
|)
|-
|(6
|)
|-
|North America storm damage
|(1
|)
|-
|(3
|)
|-
|Other Matters
|36
|19
|36
|19
|Total Operating Income
|$
|163
|$
|170
|(4
|%)
|(2
|%)
|$
|582
|$
|664
|(12
|%)
|(9
|%)
|II. Non-GAAP Information
|為了補充根據公認會計原則（「GAAP」）準備的綜合財務業績，我們使用非 GAAP 歷史財務指標，當中排除某些 GAAP 歷史項目，如收購和整合成本、重組和減稅、墨西哥稅收規定和某些其他特別項目。我們通常在提及這些非 GAAP 金額時使用「調整後」這個術語。
管理層在內部使用非 GAAP 財務指標，進行策略決策、預測未來業績及評估目前績效。透過披露非 GAAP 財務指標，管理層打算為投資者提供與我們的營運業績和顯示趨勢的一項更有意義和一致的比較結果。使用這些非通用會計準則時還加入及連同根據 GAAP 所提供的結果，並反映我們營運的另一種觀點，而在與我們的 GAAP 業績查看時，可讓我們更全面了解影響業務的因素及趨勢。這些非 GAAP 指標應被視為補充（而非取代或優於）根據 GAAP 計算的相應指標。
非 GAAP 財務指標並未按照 GAAP 規定編制，因此該等資訊不一定可與其他公司媲美。下表列出每個非 GAAP 歷史財務指標與最切合相比 GAAP 指標的對賬。
|Ingredion Incorporated (“Ingredion”)
|Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) to
|Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|(in millions)
|Diluted EPS
|(in millions)
|Diluted EPS
|(in millions)
|Diluted EPS
|(in millions)
|Diluted EPS
|Net income attributable to Ingredion
|$
|115
|$
|1.70
|$
|109
|$
|1.61
|$
|348
|$
|5.15
|$
|413
|$
|6.13
|Add back:
|Acquisition/integration costs, net of $ - million and $2 million of income tax benefit for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, and $ - million and $1 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively (i)
|3
|0.04
|1
|0.01
|9
|0.13
|2
|0.03
|Restructuring/impairment charges, net of income tax benefit of $11 million and $18 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, and $4 million and $13 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively (ii)
|41
|0.62
|12
|0.18
|75
|1.11
|44
|0.65
|Charge for fair value markup of acquired inventory, net of income tax benefit of $ - for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively (iii)
|1
|0.01
|-
|-
|4
|0.06
|-
|-
|Charge for early extinguishment of debt, net of income tax benefit of $ - and $1 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively (iv)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|0.06
|-
|-
|North America storm damage, net of income tax benefit of $ - million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively (v)
|1
|0.01
|-
|-
|3
|0.04
|-
|-
|Other matters, net of income tax expense of $9 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, and $6 million and $8 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively (vi)
|(27
|)
|(0.40
|)
|(13
|)
|(0.19
|)
|(27
|)
|(0.40
|)
|(11
|)
|(0.16
|)
|Tax (benefit) provision - Mexico (vii)
|(13
|)
|(0.19
|)
|(5
|)
|(0.07
|)
|3
|0.04
|(3
|)
|(0.04
|)
|Other tax matters (viii)
|(3
|)
|(0.04
|)
|-
|-
|3
|0.04
|-
|-
|Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Ingredion
|$
|118
|$
|1.75
|$
|104
|$
|1.54
|$
|422
|$
|6.23
|$
|445
|$
|6.61
|Net income, EPS and tax rates may not foot or recalculate due to rounding.
|Notes
|(i) 2020 年期間主要包括與從 PureCircle Limited 收購業務的收購與整合相關的成本。 在「Ingredion 的調整後淨收入對賬」中提供的收購和整合成本屬於非控股權益的淨成本。2019 年期間主要包括與從 Western Polymer, LLC. 收購業務的收購與整合相關的成本。
|(ii) 在 2020 年 12 月 31 日止的三個月和一年期間，公司分別錄得 5,200 萬美元和 9,300 萬美元的稅前重組/減稅費用。在 2020 年第四季期間，由於公司決定更改與品牌相關的營銷策略，因此公司錄得 3,500 萬美元的 TIC Gum 無上限商品名稱無形資產的減損。此外，公司錄得 1,100 萬美元的僱員相關及其他費用，包括與 Cost Smart 銷售及行政開支計劃相關的專業服務費，及 600 萬美元的重組相關費用及其他費用，作為其 Cost Smart 銷售成本計劃相關的部分費用，主要在北美及亞太地區。在 2020 年 12 月 31 日止的一年期間，公司錄得 4,800 萬美元的稅前重組費用，其中 2,500 萬美元的僱員相關費用及其他費用，包括與 Cost Smart 銷售及行政開支計劃相關的專業服務費，以及 2,300 萬美元的重組相關費用主要來自亞太地區和北美，以作為 Cost Smart 銷售成本計劃的一部分。此外，公司錄得 4,500 萬美元的減損費，由 3,500 萬美元的 TIC Gum 無上限實名商業名稱的減損所組成，因為公司決定改變與品牌相關的市場營銷策略，以及由投資公平價值下降引發，價值 1,000 萬美元來自 Verdient Foods, Inc. 剩餘 80% 權益的議定購買價進行的股權方法投資受損。
在 2019 年 12 月 31 日止的三個月和一年期間，公司分別錄得 1,600 萬美元和 5,700 萬美元的稅前重組/減稅費用。在 2019 年第四季度，公司錄得 1,100 萬美元的淨重組相關費用，作為其 Cost Smart 銷售成本計劃相關的部分費用，及 500 萬美元的僱員相關費用及與 Cost Smart 銷售成本計劃相關的其他費用，包括專業服務費。在 2019 年 12 月 31 日止的一年期間，公司錄得 5,700 萬美元的稅前重組費用，其中 2,900 萬美元的淨重組相關費用，以作為 Cost Smart 銷售成本計劃的一部分，以及 2,800 萬美元的僱員相關費用及其他費用，與 Cost Smart 銷售及行政開支計劃相關。
|(iii) 在 2020 年 12 月 31 日的三個月和一年期間包括與購買 PureCircle Limited 庫存相關的成本流通，而該成本根據商業組合會計規則在購買日調整為公允價值。成本以「Ingredion 的調整後淨收入的對賬」顯示，減去少數股東的按比例股份成本。200 萬美元的總成本歸因於 2020 年 12 月 31 日止的三個月及一年期間的非控股權益。
|(iv) 在 2020 年 12 月 31 日止的一年期間，公司產生了 500 萬美元的成本，直接與 2020 年 11 月 1 日到期的 4 億美元 4.625% 優先債的早期債務消除有關。公司錄得融資成本包含的債務清算費用，淨額顯示於簡明合併收入報表上。
|(v) 在 2020 年 9 月 30 日的三個月期間，公司受到風暴破壞，因此工廠關閉了 10 天。在 2020 年 12 月 31 日止的三個月和一年期間，是次風暴相關的損害分別導致 100 萬美元和 300 萬美元的開支。公司在其他（收入）開支中錄得這些風暴損害成本，淨額顯示於簡明合併收入報表上。
|(vi) 在 2019 年，公司從巴西聯邦上訴法院獲得與前幾年徵收某些間接稅收有關的有利判決。關於裁決，公司根據 ASC 450「或然事項」獲得有利的判決，在 2019 年 12 月 31 日止的三個月和十二個月期間錄得 2,200 萬美元的預稅收益。在本年度，公司獲得另一項有利的法院判決，進一步釐清公司的利益計算，導致從政府獲得更大型的間接稅務索賠。因此，公司在 2020 年 12 月 31 日止的三個月和十二個月期間獲得額外 3,500 萬美元的預稅優惠。公司預計有權在 2021 年及未來時間從其巴西聯邦稅收中獲得抵免。錄得的總收益代表公司目前根據 ASC 450「或然事項」從有利的判決中獲得估計應收抵免和利息。此外，公司在巴西獲得第二個有利的裁決，扭轉先前繳付與政府補貼有關的稅收。公司在在 2020 年 12 月 31 日止的三個月期間錄得 100 萬美元的稅前福利和與上第二個裁決有關的 300 萬美元稅收備款。
|(vii) 稅項表示公司使用美元作為其墨西哥子公司功能貨幣的影響。墨西哥的有效稅率受墨西哥比索財務報表重新衡量為美元的強烈影響。公司在 2020 年 12 月 31 日止的三個月和一年期間，分別錄得 1,300 萬美元的稅收收益和 300 萬美元的稅收備款，原因是墨西哥比索在這段期間對美元出現變動。在 2019 年 12 月 31 日止的三個月和一年期間，由於墨西哥比索在此期間對美元出現變動，公司分別錄得 500 萬美元和 300 萬美元的稅收。
|(viii) 這與稅收影響相關的法律實體合理性和其他稅收結算和事務有關。
|II. Non-GAAP Information (continued)
|Ingredion Incorporated (“Ingredion”)
|Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(in millions, pre-tax)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating income
|$
|163
|$
|170
|$
|582
|$
|664
|Add back:
|Acquisition/integration costs (i)
|3
|1
|11
|3
|Restructuring/impairment charges (ii)
|52
|16
|93
|57
|Charge for fair value markup of acquired inventory (iii)
|3
|-
|6
|-
|North America storm damage (v)
|1
|-
|3
|-
|Other matters (vi)
|(36
|)
|(19
|)
|(36
|)
|(19
|)
|Non-GAAP adjusted operating income
|$
|186
|$
|168
|$
|659
|$
|705
|For each tickmark above, see footnotes included in the Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS.
|II. Non-GAAP Information (continued)
|Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")
|Reconciliation of GAAP Effective Income Tax Rate to Non-GAAP Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
|Year Ended December 31, 2020
|Income before
|Provision for
|Effective Income
|Income before
|Provision for
|Effective Income
|(in millions)
|Income Taxes (a)
|Income Taxes (b)
|Tax Rate (b / a)
|Income Taxes (a)
|Income Taxes (b)
|Tax Rate (b / a)
|As Reported
|$
|143
|$
|27
|18.9
|%
|$
|506
|$
|152
|30.0
|%
|Add back:
|Acquisition/integration costs (i)
|3
|-
|11
|2
|Restructuring/impairment charges (ii)
|52
|11
|93
|18
|Charge for fair value markup of acquired inventory (iii)
|3
|-
|6
|-
|Charge for early extinguishment of debt (iv)
|-
|-
|5
|1
|North America storm damage (v)
|1
|-
|3
|-
|Other matters (vi)
|(36
|)
|(9
|)
|(36
|)
|(9
|)
|Tax item - Mexico (vii)
|-
|13
|-
|(3
|)
|Other tax matters (viii)
|-
|3
|-
|(3
|)
|Adjusted Non-GAAP
|$
|166
|$
|45
|27.1
|%
|$
|588
|$
|158
|26.9
|%
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
|Year Ended December 31, 2019
|Income before
|Provision for
|Effective Income
|Income before
|Provision for
|Effective Income
|(in millions)
|Income Taxes (a)
|Income Taxes (b)
|Tax Rate (b / a)
|Income Taxes (a)
|Income Taxes (b)
|Tax Rate (b / a)
|As Reported
|$
|151
|$
|38
|25.2
|%
|$
|582
|$
|158
|27.1
|%
|Add back:
|Acquisition/integration costs (i)
|1
|-
|3
|1
|Restructuring/impairment charges (ii)
|16
|4
|57
|13
|Tax item - Mexico (vi)
|-
|5
|-
|3
|Other matters (viii)
|(19
|)
|(6
|)
|(19
|)
|(8
|)
|Adjusted Non-GAAP
|$
|149
|$
|41
|27.5
|%
|$
|623
|$
|167
|26.8
|%
|For each tickmark above, see footnotes included in the Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS.
Ingredion Incorporated
Westchester, Illinois, UNITED STATES
ingredionlogo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: