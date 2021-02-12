



Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights Net sales decline 5.8% to $693.8 million on 5.6% lower organic sales



Operating income margin of 12.0%; Adjusted operating income margin of 13.4%



EPS increases 4.9% to $1.08; Adjusted EPS increases 7.8% to $1.24



Record fourth quarter cash flows from operations of $135.8 million with 152% cash conversion

CLEVELAND, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) today reported fourth quarter 2020 net income of $65.1 million, or diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08, which includes special item after-tax charges of $9.9 million, or $0.16 EPS. This compares with prior year period net income of $63.7 million, or $1.03 EPS, which included special item after-tax charges of $7.3 million, or $0.12 EPS. Excluding these items, fourth quarter 2020 Adjusted net income was $75.0 million, or $1.24 Adjusted EPS. This compares with Adjusted net income of $71.0 million, or $1.15 Adjusted EPS in the prior year period.

Fourth quarter 2020 sales decreased 5.8% to $693.8 million from a 5.6% decrease in organic sales and 0.2% unfavorable foreign exchange. Operating income for the fourth quarter 2020 was $83.4 million, or 12.0% of sales, including $9.5 million in rationalization charges. This compares with operating income of $82.7 million, or 11.2% of sales, in the prior year period. Excluding special items, Adjusted operating income was $92.9 million, or 13.4% of sales, as compared with $91.6 million, or 12.4% of sales, in the prior year period.

“I am proud of our organization’s outstanding teamwork during this challenging year as we have been focused on safely serving our customers with improving demand through the fourth quarter," stated Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Strong execution of our strategic initiatives and cost reduction actions generated record cash flows, strong cash conversion performance and earnings growth in the quarter while also delivering record safety and environmental performance.” Mapes continued, “Looking ahead, we are well-positioned to capitalize on growth and increase profitability and returns as we focus on achieving our long-term Higher Standard 2025 Strategy goals and superior long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Twelve Months 2020 Summary

Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $206.1 million, or $3.42 EPS, which includes special item after-tax charges of $43.8 million, or $0.73 EPS. This compares with prior year period net income of $293.1 million, or $4.68 EPS, which included special item after-tax net charges of $1.5 million, or $0.02 EPS. Excluding these items, Adjusted net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $249.9 million, or $4.15 Adjusted EPS, compared with Adjusted net income of $294.6 million, or $4.70 Adjusted EPS, in the comparable 2019 period.

Sales decreased 11.6% to $2.7 billion in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 from a 12.2% decrease in organic sales and 0.7% unfavorable foreign exchange, partially offset by a 1.3% benefit from acquisitions. Operating income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $282.1 million, or 10.6% of sales. This compares with operating income of $370.9 million, or 12.4% of sales, in the comparable 2019 period. Excluding special items, Adjusted operating income was $328.3 million, or 12.4% of sales, as compared with $387.9 million, or 12.9% of sales, in the comparable 2019 period.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Income

Fav (Unfav) to Three Months Ended December 31, Prior Year 2020 % of Sales 2019 % of Sales $ % Net sales $ 693,794 100.0 % $ 736,307 100.0 % $ (42,513 ) (5.8 )% Cost of goods sold 464,540 67.0 % 495,373 67.3 % 30,833 6.2 % Gross profit 229,254 33.0 % 240,934 32.7 % (11,680 ) (4.8 )% Selling, general & administrative expenses 136,362 19.7 % 149,381 20.3 % 13,019 8.7 % Rationalization and asset impairment charges 9,452 1.4 % 8,851 1.2 % (601 ) (6.8 )% Operating income 83,440 12.0 % 82,702 11.2 % 738 0.9 % Interest expense, net 5,082 0.7 % 5,794 0.8 % 712 12.3 % Other income (expense) 2,774 0.4 % 3,386 0.5 % (612 ) (18.1 )% Income before income taxes 81,132 11.7 % 80,294 10.9 % 838 1.0 % Income taxes 16,062 2.3 % 16,578 2.3 % 516 3.1 % Effective tax rate 19.8 % 20.6 % 0.8 % Net income including non-controlling interests 65,070 9.4 % 63,716 8.7 % 1,354 2.1 % Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss) (8 ) — — — (8 ) (100.0 )% Net income $ 65,078 9.4 % $ 63,716 8.7 % $ 1,362 2.1 % Basic earnings per share $ 1.09 $ 1.04 $ 0.05 4.8 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.08 $ 1.03 $ 0.05 4.9 % Weighted average shares (basic) 59,567 60,996 Weighted average shares (diluted) 60,301 61,710





Fav (Unfav) to Twelve Months Ended December 31, Prior Year 2020 % of Sales 2019 % of Sales $ % Net sales $ 2,655,400 100.0 % $ 3,003,272 100.0 % $ (347,872 ) (11.6 )% Cost of goods sold 1,784,059 67.2 % 1,995,685 66.5 % 211,626 10.6 % Gross profit 871,341 32.8 % 1,007,587 33.5 % (136,246 ) (13.5 )% Selling, general & administrative expenses 543,802 20.5 % 621,489 20.7 % 77,687 12.5 % Rationalization and asset impairment charges 45,468 1.7 % 15,188 0.5 % (30,280 ) (199.4 )% Operating income 282,071 10.6 % 370,910 12.4 % (88,839 ) (24.0 )% Interest expense, net 21,973 0.8 % 23,415 0.8 % 1,442 6.2 % Other income (expense) 3,942 0.1 % 20,998 0.7 % (17,056 ) (81.2 )% Income before income taxes 264,040 9.9 % 368,493 12.3 % (104,453 ) (28.3 )% Income taxes 57,896 2.2 % 75,410 2.5 % 17,514 23.2 % Effective tax rate 21.9 % 20.5 % (1.5 )% Net income including non-controlling interests 206,144 7.8 % 293,083 9.8 % (86,939 ) (29.7 )% Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss) 29 — (26 ) — 55 211.5 % Net income $ 206,115 7.8 % $ 293,109 9.8 % $ (86,994 ) (29.7 )% Basic earnings per share $ 3.46 $ 4.73 $ (1.27 ) (26.8 )% Diluted earnings per share $ 3.42 $ 4.68 $ (1.26 ) (26.9 )% Weighted average shares (basic) 59,633 61,960 Weighted average shares (diluted) 60,248 62,658







Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Balance Sheet Highlights

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 257,279 $ 199,563 Total current assets 1,112,343 1,075,581 Property, plant and equipment, net 522,092 529,344 Total assets 2,314,453 2,371,213 Total current liabilities 549,449 563,135 Short-term debt (1) 2,734 34,969 Long-term debt, less current portion 715,456 712,302 Total equity 790,250 819,077 Operating Working Capital December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Accounts receivable, net $ 373,487 $ 374,649 Inventories 381,258 393,748 Trade accounts payable 256,530 273,002 Operating working capital $ 498,215 $ 495,395 Average operating working capital to Net sales (2) 18.0 % 16.8 % Invested Capital December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Short-term debt (1) $ 2,734 $ 34,969 Long-term debt, less current portion 715,456 712,302 Total debt 718,190 747,271 Total equity 790,250 819,077 Invested capital $ 1,508,440 $ 1,566,348 Total debt / invested capital 47.6 % 47.7 %





(1) Includes current portion of long-term debt. (2) Average operating working capital to Net sales is defined as operating working capital as of period end divided by annualized rolling three months of Net sales.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019

2020

2019

Operating income as reported $ 83,440 $ 82,702 $ 282,071 $ 370,910 Special items (pre-tax): Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2) 9,452 8,851 45,468 15,188 Acquisition transaction and integration costs (3) — — — 1,804 Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (4) — — 806 3,008 Gains on asset disposals (5) — — — (3,045 ) Adjusted operating income (1) $ 92,892 $ 91,553 $ 328,345 $ 387,865 As a percent of total sales 13.4 % 12.4 % 12.4 % 12.9 % Net income as reported $ 65,078 $ 63,716 $ 206,115 $ 293,109 Special items: Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2) 9,452 8,851 45,468 15,188 Acquisition transaction and integration costs (3) — — — 1,804 Pension settlement charges (6) 1,597 — 8,119 — Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (4) — — 806 3,008 Gains on asset disposals (5) — — — (3,554 ) Gain on change in control (7) — — — (7,601 ) Tax effect of Special items (8) (1,131 ) (1,567 ) (10,594 ) (7,386 ) Adjusted net income (1) 74,996 71,000 249,914 294,568 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss) (8 ) — 29 (26 ) Interest expense, net 5,082 5,794 21,973 23,415 Income taxes as reported 16,062 16,578 57,896 75,410 Tax effect of Special items (8) 1,131 1,567 10,594 7,386 Adjusted EBIT (1) $ 97,263 $ 94,939 $ 340,406 $ 400,753 Effective tax rate as reported 19.8 % 20.6 % 21.9 % 20.5 % Net special item tax impact (1.1 )% (0.2 )% (0.4 )% 1.4 % Adjusted effective tax rate (1) 18.7 % 20.4 % 21.5 % 21.9 % Diluted earnings per share as reported $ 1.08 $ 1.03 $ 3.42 $ 4.68 Special items per share 0.16 0.12 0.73 0.02 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) $ 1.24 $ 1.15 $ 4.15 $ 4.70 Weighted average shares (diluted) 60,301 61,710 60,248 62,658





(1) Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted effective tax rate and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Information section. (2) Primarily related to severance, asset impairments of long-lived assets and gains or losses on the disposal of assets. (3) Related to the acquisition of Air Liquide Welding and are included in Selling, general & administrative expenses. (4) Related to an acquisition and are included in Cost of goods sold. (5) Primarily included in Cost of goods sold. (6) Related to lump sum pension payments and are included in Other income (expense). (7) Related to the acquisition of Askaynak and is included in Other income (expense). (8) Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods, including tax benefits of $4,852 for the settlement of a tax item as well as tax deductions associated with an investment in a subsidiary in the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.





Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Twelve Months Ended December 31, Return on Invested Capital 2020

2019

Net income as reported $ 206,115 $ 293,109 Rationalization and asset impairment charges 45,468 15,188 Acquisition transaction and integration costs — 1,804 Pension settlement charges 8,119 — Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories 806 3,008 Gains on asset disposals — (3,554 ) Gain on change in control — (7,601 ) Tax effect of Special items (2) (10,594 ) (7,386 ) Adjusted net income (1) $ 249,914 $ 294,568 Plus: Interest expense, net of tax of $6,026 and $6,477 in 2020 and 2019, respectively 17,933 19,465 Less: Interest income, net of tax of $500 and $631 in 2020 and 2019, respectively 1,486 1,896 Adjusted net income before tax-effected interest $ 266,361 $ 312,137 Invested Capital December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Short-term debt $ 2,734 $ 34,969 Long-term debt, less current portion 715,456 712,302 Total debt 718,190 747,271 Total equity 790,250 819,077 Invested capital $ 1,508,440 $ 1,566,348 Return on invested capital (1) 17.7 % 19.9 % Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Total Debt / EBITDA 2020 2019 Net income as reported $ 206,115 $

293,109 Income taxes 57,896 75,410 Interest expense, net 21,973 23,415 Depreciation and amortization 80,492 81,487 EBITDA (1) $ 366,476 $ 473,421 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

Total debt $

718,190 $

747,271 Total debt / EBITDA 1.96 1.58





(1) Adjusted net income, Return on invested capital and EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Information section. (2) Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods, including tax benefits of $4,852 for the settlement of a tax item as well as tax deductions associated with an investment in a subsidiary in the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.









Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

2019

OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 65,078 $ 63,716 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss) (8 ) — Net income including non-controlling interests 65,070 63,716 Adjustments to reconcile Net income including non-controlling interests to Net cash provided by operating activities: Rationalization and asset impairment charges (gains) (92 ) 2,431 Depreciation and amortization 19,926 21,087 Equity earnings in affiliates, net (85 ) (161 ) Other non-cash items, net 5,214 12,203 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Decrease in accounts receivable 10,433 26,291 Decrease in inventories 26,181 24,453 Increase in trade accounts payable 24,414 25,863 Net change in other current assets and liabilities (9,621 ) (51,294 ) Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities (5,639 ) (2,070 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 135,801 122,519 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (22,085 ) (16,064 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — 2,018 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 710 18 Other investing activities 2,321 — NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (19,054 ) (14,028 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net change in borrowings 1,375 21,889 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 9,231 8,137 Purchase of shares for treasury (257 ) (70,751 ) Cash dividends paid to shareholders (29,173 ) (28,758 ) NET CASH USED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (18,824 ) (69,483 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents 6,877 3,943 INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 104,800 42,951 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 152,479 156,612 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 257,279 $ 199,563 Cash dividends paid per share $ 0.49 $ 0.47





Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Year Ended December 31, 2020

2019

OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 206,115 $ 293,109 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss) 29 (26 ) Net income including non-controlling interests 206,144 293,083 Adjustments to reconcile Net income including non-controlling interests to Net cash provided by operating activities: Rationalization and asset impairment net charges 21,835 3,500 Depreciation and amortization 80,492 81,487 Equity earnings in affiliates, net (408 ) (1,427 ) Gain on change in control — (7,601 ) Other non-cash items, net 2,444 21,488 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Decrease in accounts receivable 3,582 50,394 Decrease (increase) in inventories 22,751 (12,023 ) Decrease in trade accounts payable (17,919 ) (8,339 ) Net change in other current assets and liabilities 37,021 (16,954 ) Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities (4,580 ) (423 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 351,362 403,185 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (59,201 ) (69,615 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — (134,717 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 7,667 9,509 Other investing activities 2,321 2,000 NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (49,213 ) (192,823 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net change in borrowings (31,760 ) 24,322 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 17,192 14,347 Purchase of shares for treasury (113,455 ) (292,693 ) Cash dividends paid to shareholders (118,118 ) (117,920 ) NET CASH USED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (246,141 ) (371,944 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents 1,708 2,296 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 57,716 (159,286 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 199,563 358,849 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 257,279 $ 199,563 Cash dividends paid per share $ 1.96 $ 1.88







Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Segment Highlights (1)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Americas International The Harris Corporate / Welding Welding Products Group Eliminations Consolidated Three months ended December 31, 2020 Net sales $ 386,571 $ 214,782 $ 92,441 $ — $ 693,794 Inter-segment sales 27,734 4,827 1,658 (34,219 ) — Total $ 414,305 $ 219,609 $ 94,099 $ (34,219 ) $ 693,794 Net income $ 65,078 As a percent of total sales 9.4 % EBIT (1) $ 68,456 $ 4,949 $ 13,362 $ (553 ) $ 86,214 As a percent of total sales 16.5 % 2.3 % 14.2 % 12.4 % Special items charges (gains) (3) 748 10,301 — — 11,049 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 69,204 $ 15,250 $ 13,362 $ (553 ) $ 97,263 As a percent of total sales 16.7 % 6.9 % 14.2 % 14.0 % Three months ended December 31, 2019 Net sales $ 437,899 $ 218,606 $ 79,802 $ — $ 736,307 Inter-segment sales 28,042 4,853 1,650 (34,545 ) — Total $ 465,941 $ 223,459 $ 81,452 $ (34,545 ) $ 736,307 Net income $ 63,716 As a percent of total sales 8.7 % EBIT (1) $ 75,006 $ 4,501 $ 8,886 $ (2,305 ) $ 86,088 As a percent of total sales 16.1 % 2.0 % 10.9 % 11.7 % Special items charges (gains) (4) — 7,081 1,770 — 8,851 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 75,006 $ 11,582 $ 10,656 $ (2,305 ) $ 94,939 As a percent of total sales 16.1 % 5.2 % 13.1 % 12.9 %





(1) EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income (expense). (2) The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is Adjusted EBIT. EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive Adjusted EBIT. (3) Special items in 2020 reflect Rationalization and asset impairment gains of $849 and charges of $10,301 in Americas Welding and International Welding, respectively and pension settlement charges of $1,597 in Americas Welding. (4) Special items in 2019 reflect Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $7,081 in International Welding and $1,770 in The Harris Products Group.





Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Segment Highlights (1)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Americas International The Harris Corporate / Welding Welding Products Group Eliminations Consolidated Year ended December 31, 2020 Net sales $ 1,509,870 $ 786,809 $ 358,721 $ — $ 2,655,400 Inter-segment sales 109,378 18,494 7,034 (134,906 ) — Total $ 1,619,248 $ 805,303 $ 365,755 $ (134,906 ) $ 2,655,400 Net income $ 206,115 As a percent of total sales 7.8 % EBIT (1) $ 210,739 $ 25,575 $ 55,154 $ (5,455 ) $ 286,013 As a percent of total sales 13.0 % 3.2 % 15.1 % 10.8 % Special items charges (gains) (3) 34,989 19,404 — — 54,393 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 245,728 $ 44,979 $ 55,154 $ (5,455 ) $ 340,406 As a percent of total sales 15.2 % 5.6 % 15.1 % 12.8 % Year ended December 31, 2019 Net sales $ 1,815,746 $ 854,376 $ 333,150 $ — $ 3,003,272 Inter-segment sales 123,342 17,691 7,487 (148,520 ) — Total $ 1,939,088 $ 872,067 $ 340,637 $ (148,520 ) $ 3,003,272 Net income $ 293,109 As a percent of total sales 9.8 % EBIT (1) $ 312,604 $ 48,125 $ 43,931 $ (12,752 ) $ 391,908 As a percent of total sales 16.1 % 5.5 % 12.9 % 13.0 % Special items charges (gains) (4) 3,115 2,156 1,770 1,804 8,845 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 315,719 $ 50,281 $ 45,701 $ (10,948 ) $ 400,753 As a percent of total sales 16.3 % 5.8 % 13.4 % 13.3 %





(1) EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income (expense). (2) The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is Adjusted EBIT. EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive Adjusted EBIT. (3) Special items in 2020 reflect Rationalization and asset impairment net charges of $26,870 and $18,598 in Americas Welding and International Welding, respectively, amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $806 in International Welding related to an acquisition, and pension settlement charges of $8,119 in Americas Welding. (4) Special items in 2019 reflect Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $1,716 in Americas Welding, $11,702 in International Welding and $1,770 in The Harris Products Group, amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $1,399 in Americas Welding and $1,609 in International Welding, gains on disposals of assets of $3,554 in International Welding, a gain on change in control of $7,601 related to the acquisition of Askaynak and acquisition transaction and integration costs of $1,804 in Corporate/Eliminations related to the acquisition of Air Liquide Welding





Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Change in Net Sales by Segment

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31st Change in Net Sales by Segment

Change in Net Sales due to: Net Sales Foreign Net Sales 2019 Volume Acquisitions Price Exchange 2020

Operating Segments Americas Welding $ 437,899 $ (54,412 ) $ — $ 5,164 $ (2,080 ) $ 386,571 International Welding 218,606 (7,341 ) — 1,101 2,416 214,782 The Harris Products Group 79,802 5,872 — 8,498 (1,731 ) 92,441 Consolidated $ 736,307 $ (55,881 ) $ — $ 14,763 $ (1,395 ) $ 693,794 % Change Americas Welding (12.4 )% — 1.2 % (0.5 )% (11.7 )% International Welding (3.4 )% — 0.5 % 1.1 % (1.7 )% The Harris Products Group 7.4 % — 10.6 % (2.2 )% 15.8 % Consolidated (7.6 )% — 2.0 % (0.2 )% (5.8 )%

Twelve Months Ended December 31st Change in Net Sales by Segment

Change in Net Sales due to: Net Sales Foreign Net Sales 2019 Volume Acquisitions Price Exchange 2020

Operating Segments Americas Welding $ 1,815,746 $ (300,167 ) $ 6,190 $ (2,315 ) $ (9,584 ) $ 1,509,870 International Welding 854,376 (93,264 ) 33,521 (1,800 ) (6,024 ) 786,809 The Harris Products Group 333,150 12,242 — 18,571 (5,242 ) 358,721 Consolidated $ 3,003,272 $ (381,189 ) $ 39,711 $ 14,456 $ (20,850 ) $ 2,655,400 % Change Americas Welding (16.5 )% 0.3 % (0.1 )% (0.5 )% (16.8 )% International Welding (10.9 )% 3.9 % (0.2 )% (0.7 )% (7.9 )% The Harris Products Group 3.7 % — 5.6 % (1.6 )% 7.7 % Consolidated (12.7 )% 1.3 % 0.5 % (0.7 )% (11.6 )%







