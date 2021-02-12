New York, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05786734/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive electric vacuum pump market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising sales of vehicles equipped with electric vacuum pump-enabled brake boosters, use of electric vacuum pumps improves fuel efficiency of vehicles, and presence of stringent regulations and standards related to emissions. In addition, rising sales of vehicles equipped with electric vacuum pump-enabled brake boosters is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive electric vacuum pump market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The automotive electric vacuum pump market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the developments to replace vacuum pumps as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive electric vacuum pump market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of advanced materials in electric vacuum pumps, and advent of advanced diagnostic solutions to enable quick fault diagnosis and repair of braking systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive electric vacuum pump market covers the following areas:

• Automotive electric vacuum pump market sizing

• Automotive electric vacuum pump market forecast

• Automotive electric vacuum pump market industry analysis





