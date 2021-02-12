Dublin, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet Search Portals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher brings years of research experience to the 8th edition of this report. The 104-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Internet Search Portals Market to Reach US$189.5 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Internet Search Portals estimated at US$146.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$189.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Internet Search Portals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$43 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.43% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$33.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$33.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Ask SA

Baidu, Inc.

Bing A Microsoft Company

Google LLC

Yahoo!, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Internet Search Portals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 53

