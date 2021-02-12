New York, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bilirubin Blood Test Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767762/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on bilirubin blood test market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of jaundice and liver diseases, technological advancements, and increasing incidence of preterm births. In addition, increasing prevalence of jaundice and liver diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The bilirubin blood test market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The bilirubin blood test market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Infants

• Adults



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing demand for non-invasive procedures as one of the prime reasons driving the bilirubin blood test market growth during the next few years. Also, government initiatives and funding for bilirubin testing and rapid growth potential in emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on bilirubin blood test market covers the following areas:

• Bilirubin blood test market sizing

• Bilirubin blood test market forecast

• Bilirubin blood test market industry analysis





