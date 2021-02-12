New York, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05734242/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for ABS from China, rising demand for ABS from the automotive sector, and rise in demand for plastic pipes and sheets. In addition, increasing demand for ABS from China is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Appliances

• Electrical and electronics

• Automotive

• Construction

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies rise in demand for plastic pipes and sheets as one of the prime reasons driving the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market growth during the next few years. The rise in demand for plastic pipes and sheets will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market covers the following areas:

• Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market sizing

• Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market forecast

• Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05734242/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001