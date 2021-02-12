Dublin, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Wheelchair Market by Product Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electric wheelchair is a motorized wheelchair equipped with wheels and a set of batteries to provide the required power to move the wheelchair in the desired direction, causing less physical exertion. These chairs do not require any human assistance for mobility.



The factors that drive the growth of the global electric wheelchair market include upsurge in elderly population globally; necessity for automated, independent wheelchair; increase in government expenditure on healthcare, and high disposable income in developed countries such as the US, the UK, and Germany.



However, high cost of power wheelchair and lack of awareness & infrastructure supporting easy access of wheelchair restrain the growth of the market. On the contrary, launch of smart wheelchair integrated with artificial intelligence control systems and The rise in willingness among individuals toward active & independent lifestyle are expected to offer potential opportunities for manufacturers to innovate and develop new products according to consumer preferences.



The global electric wheelchair market presently has witnessed a balanced growth, and is anticipated to grow with a steady CAGR during the forecast period. A considerable increase in disposable income was observed over the past decade. North America and Asia-Pacific are the prominent markets for electric wheelchair, owing to widespread adoption of electric wheelchair in the region.



The global electric wheelchair market is segmented into product type and region. Depending on product type, the market is fragmented into center wheel drive, front wheel drive, rear wheel drive, standing electric wheelchair, and others. The others segment includes sports wheelchair, pediatric wheelchair, and high power electric wheelchair. Among these products, center wheel drive witnessed maximum demand; thus, the segment garnered the largest share in the global electric wheelchair market.



The key players profiled in the report are OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, Invacare Corporation, Pride Mobility Products Corp, Permobil AB, Sunrise Medical Limited, MEYRA GmbH, Matsunaga Manufactory Co., Ltd., Karma Medical Products Co., Ltd., Miki Kogyosho Co. Ltd., and Nissin Medical Industries Co., Ltd.



OTHER PROMINENT players analyzed in the report are Drive Medical Ltd., GF Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation., Karman Healthcare, and LEVO AG.



The market is analyzed across four regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is expected to dominate the global market during the analysis period, due to the presence of multiple established manufacturers of electric wheelchair in the U. S. and Canada. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate, owing to increase in geriatric population and The rise in expenditure in the emerging markets such as India and China to cater to the unmet medical requirements. Enhancements in technology to develop cost-effective power wheelchair in these nations are further anticipated to offer lucrative opportunity for the expansion of the electric wheelchair industry.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings

2.2. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings.

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.3. Threat of Substitution

3.3.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.3.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Upsurge in Geriatric Population

3.4.1.2. Increase in Incidence of Spinal Deformities

3.4.1.3. Increase in Incidence of Disabilities and Accidents

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Inaccessibility to Quality Healthcare and Infrastructure in Developing Regions

3.4.2.2. High Cost Compared to Manual Wheelchair to Impede Market Proliferation

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Emergence of Technologically Advanced Products

3.4.3.2. Untapped Opportunities in Developing and Underdeveloped Economies

3.5. Pricing Analysis

3.6. Impact of Key Regulations

3.6.1. U. S.

3.6.2. Japan

3.6.3. China

3.6.4. Australia

3.6.5. Middle East

3.6.6. Europe

3.7. Wheelchair Renting Policy in Japan

3.8. Impact of Covid-19

3.8.1. Overview

3.8.2. Multiple Scenario

3.8.3. Post Covid-19 Supply Chain Dynamics

3.9. Go-To-Market Strategy Analysis

3.9.1. Overview

3.9.1.1. Target Customer

3.9.1.2. Value Proposition

3.9.1.3. Pricing Strategy

3.9.1.4. Promotions, Marketing, and Distribution

3.9.1.5. Conclusion

3.9.2. Opportunities from the Target Market

3.9.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.10. Product Offering and Expansion Analysis

3.10.1. Product Offerings by Leading Players

3.10.2. Product Innovations

3.10.3. Top Winning Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

3.10.4. Product Expansion Strategies by Leading Players



Chapter 4: Electric Wheelchairs Market, by Product Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type

4.2. Centre Wheel Drive

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Front Wheel Drive

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.4. Rear Wheel Drive

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.5. Standing Electric Wheelchair

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Electric Wheelchairs Market, by Region

5.1. Overview

5.2. North America

5.3. Europe

5.4. Asia-Pacific

5.5. LAMEA



Chapter 6: Competition Landscape

6.1. Overview

6.2. Market Share Analysis 2019

6.3. Top Winning Strategies

6.4. Product Mapping

6.5. Competitive Dashboard & Heatmap

6.5.1. Competitive Heatmap

6.6. Key Developments

6.6.1. Acquisition

6.6.2. Business Expansion

6.6.3. Exhibition & Conference Marketing

6.6.4. Partnership

6.6.5. Product Innovation

6.7. Emerging Companies

6.7.1. List of 10 Companies Similar to Kangni Smart

6.7.2. Case Study of a Successful Company Through Effective Strategies

6.7.2.1. Introduction

6.7.2.2. Product Differentiation Strategy

6.7.2.3. Distribution Strategy

6.7.2.4. Advertising and Marketing Strategy

6.7.2.5. Global Expansion Strategies

6.7.2.6. Conclusion

6.7.2.7. Additional Information



Chapter 7: Company Profiles

7.1. Invacare Corporation

7.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.2. Key Executive

7.1.3. Company Snapshot

7.1.4. Product Portfolio

7.1.5. R&D Expenditure

7.1.6. Business Performance

7.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.2. Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd.

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Key Executive

7.2.3. Company Snapshot

7.2.4. Product Portfolio

7.2.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.3. Matsunaga Manufactory Co. Ltd.

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Key Executive

7.3.3. Company Snapshot

7.3.4. Product Portfolio

7.3.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.4. Meyra Group

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Key Executive

7.4.3. Company Snapshot

7.4.4. Operating Business Segments

7.4.5. Product Portfolio

7.4.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.5. Miki Kogyosho Co. Ltd.

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Key Executive

7.5.3. Company Snapshot

7.5.4. Product Portfolio

7.6. Nissin Medical Industries Co. Ltd.

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Key Executive

7.6.3. Company Snapshot

7.6.4. Product Portfolio

7.7. Ottobock Se & Co Kgaa

7.7.1. Company Overview

7.7.2. Key Executive

7.7.3. Company Snapshot

7.7.4. Operating Business Segments

7.7.5. Product Portfolio

7.8. Permobil Ab

7.8.1. Company Overview

7.8.2. Key Executive

7.8.3. Company Snapshot

7.8.4. Product Portfolio

7.8.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.9. Pride Mobility Products Corp.

7.9.1. Company Overview

7.9.2. Key Executive

7.9.3. Company Snapshot

7.9.4. Operating Business Segments

7.9.5. Product Portfolio

7.9.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.10. Sunrise Medical (U. S.) LLC

7.10.1. Company Overview

7.10.2. Key Executive

7.10.3. Company Snapshot

7.10.4. Operating Business Segments

7.10.5. Product Portfolio

7.10.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments



