TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the February 2021 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly basis as well as XIU. Unitholders of record of a fund on February 23, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on February 26, 2021.



Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.046 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.041 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.079 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.042 iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.077 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.030 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.039 iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.000 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.048 iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.069 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.090 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.070 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.066 Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.042 Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.040 Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.057 Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.072 Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.011 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.069 iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.051 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.039 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.031 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.039 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.079 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.054 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.046 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.054 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.089 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.053 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.075 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.112 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.006 iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.039 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.028 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.062 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.077 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.065 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.075 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.049 iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.194 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.065 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.065 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.042 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.042 iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.041 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.048 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.041 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.045 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.043 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.044 iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.032 iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.032 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.040 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.068

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XDG.U, XDU.U

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

