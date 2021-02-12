TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the February 2021 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly basis as well as XIU. Unitholders of record of a fund on February 23, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on February 26, 2021.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerCash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH0.046
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO0.041
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ0.079
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW0.042
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CHB0.077
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF0.030
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG0.039
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR0.000
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD0.048
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)CSD0.069
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD0.090
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD0.070
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH0.066
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETFDXB0.042
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETFDXC0.040
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETFDXO0.057
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETFDXP0.072
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETFDXV0.011
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE0.040
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB0.069
iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB0.051
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG0.039
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U0.031
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH0.039
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV0.079
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU0.054
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U0.046
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH0.054
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV0.089
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB0.053
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI0.075
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN0.112
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR0.006
iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB0.039
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB0.028
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB0.062
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD0.077
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU0.065
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY0.075
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG0.049
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETFXIU0.194
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB0.065
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF0.065
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB0.042
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE0.042
iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB0.041
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB0.048
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC0.041
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE0.045
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH0.043
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI0.044
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXSQ0.032
iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB0.032
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT0.068

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XDG.U, XDU.U

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

