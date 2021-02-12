Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Scottsdale at 16459 N. Scottsdale Road #103. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help Scottsdale and the surrounding communities stay connected.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Scottsdale at 16459 N. Scottsdale Road #103. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help Scottsdale and the surrounding communities stay connected.



Conveniently located in the Scottsdale Promenade Plaza, uBreakiFix Scottsdale allows customers to easily fit device repair into their daily schedule with the ability to complete most basic repairs in under two hours

“It’s no secret that a cracked screen is a frustrating inconvenience,” said Brian Donnelly, Director of Stores for uBreakiFix. “That’s why at uBreakiFix, we understand the importance of customer service. Not only do we provide expert repairs with the highest quality parts available, but we value each customer relationship and respect their time by offering convenient and affordable repairs in a matter of hours.”

While common devices include smartphones, tablets, and computers, uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, including drones, hoverboards, game consoles, and everything in between. The store offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Scottsdale and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/scottsdale. uBreakiFix Scottsdale is located at:

uBreakiFix

16459 N Scottsdale Rd #103, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

(480) 588-6769

For more information, contact:

Ellie Holt

(229) 869-5305

ellie@seesparkgo.com

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

