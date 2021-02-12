﻿QUANTA Appoints Dr Selwayan Saini as Chief Operating Officer

﻿Alcester, Warwickshire, UK, 12 February 2021: QUANTA Dialysis Technologies Ltd (“QUANTA” or the “Company”), a British medical technology pioneer developing innovative dialysis products and services for the global market, today announces the appointment of

Dr Selwayan Saini as Chief Operating Officer with immediate effect.

Dr Saini brings with him over 15 years of experience working in senior operational roles in large global companies and in rapidly growing start-ups. Most recently he was Senior Director of Operations at Oxford Nanopore Technologies and prior to that he held various senior positions including CEO at Medtech Inside Biometrics and Vice President and Worldwide Director at Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices & Diagnostics. While at JNJ, he made significant contributions to chronic health management in the areas of diabetes care, which are now industry practice, such as removing the patient need to calibrate blood glucose meters and digital health connectivity (including work with Apple Inc.).

Dr Saini has an extensive track-record of developing and scaling successful medical technologies, with deep expertise in engineering, operations and manufacturing and in delivering best-in-class patient-centric solutions. Dr Saini obtained his PhD from Cranfield University, a British postgraduate research university specialising in science, engineering, technology and management.

John E Milad, CEO of QUANTA, said: “As we begin scaling-up our manufacturing and operational activities in the UK and US, Dr Saini’s experience of leading complex operations and driving continuous product improvement will be invaluable. I would like to welcome Dr Saini to QUANTA and look forward to working with him to bring the benefits of SC+ to as many patients and healthcare professionals as possible.”

Commenting on his appointment, Selwayan Saini said: “SC+ has the potential to revolutionise treatment options for patients with kidney disease, and I am pleased to be joining QUANTA at this exciting time. My previous experience in scaling up production capacity, simplifying the supply chain, introducing automation and increasing quality, on both sides of the Atlantic, will enable me to hit the ground running at this critical juncture and I am excited by what QUANTA can achieve in the coming years.”

About Hemodialysis

Hemodialysis is a life sustaining treatment for patients with kidney failure to help normalize blood chemistry and remove waste products and excess fluids.

About QUANTA and SC+

Headquartered in the UK, QUANTA is an international commercial-stage, technology-enabled dialysis innovator that aims to improve dialysis experiences and to help people live more freely through products and services that are easy-to-use, versatile and empowering.

QUANTA’s lead product, SC+, is a high performing, small and simple hemodialysis system designed to provide greater freedom and flexibility in the delivery of life sustaining dialysis treatments. SC+ is commercially available in the UK, where it has been successfully used to treat patients across a range of care settings, from the ICU and the clinic to the home.

The innovative and patented technology behind SC+ is based on a design breakthrough that allows all dialysate fluid management to be conducted on a small, lightweight, disposable cartridge. The simple-to-use and digitally connected design of SC+ is intended to empower more patients to take control of their lives with self-care and home dialysis. Meanwhile, as a compact, portable and versatile device, SC+ provides flexibility to deliver dialysis across a wide range of use environments and prescriptions.