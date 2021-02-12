New York, NY, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Industrial Laser Market by Product Type (CO2 Laser, Fiber Laser, Solid-State Laser, and Others), By Power Type (High, Medium, Low), By Application (Marking, Micro-Materials, and Macro-Materials) for Aerospace, Automotive, Electronics and Semiconductors, Medical, Food & Textile, Construction, Utility, and Others: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020-2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Industrial Laser Market was estimated at USD 4.05 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 7.26 Billion by 2026. The global Industrial Laser Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2019 to 2026”.

The laser is the amplified stimulated emission of radiation. Laser rays are the divergent beam of radiation that helps in micro and nanomaterial processing. They are frequently used by metal fabricators, manufacturers, and other industrial operators for welding, cutting, engraving, boring, etching, and other metal processes. The CO2 laser is the commonly used gas laser that has vast application areas including metal processing, soft-tissue surgery, and others. The laser can be classified based on its discharge material that includes, gas, solid-state, chemical, dye, metal-vapor, semiconductor, and others.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Laser Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Industrial Laser Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Industrial Laser Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Industrial Laser Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

Some of the high impact rendering drivers for the industrial laser market is large investment along with ongoing research and development in high-performance laser technology. However, regulatory compliances related to laser application is hindering the market growth. Nevertheless, the growing application of fiber laser is expected to propel the market in the coming years.

Top Market Players:

Power Technology Inc.

TRUMPF

Mazak Optonics

IPG Photonics

Coherent

Bystronic

Newport Corporation

ProPhotonix

Clark MXR

Hypertharm Inc.

Fastree3D

Light Blue Optics

Calmar Laser Inc.

Precitec Inc.

REA Jet

Sokkia Corporation

Epilog Laser

Apollo Instruments

The global industrial laser market is segmented based on product type, power type, application, end-user, and region. By product type, the market is classified into CO2 laser, fiber laser, solid-state laser, and others. Fiber laser held the largest market share in 2019 owing to its notable application in research and development, heavy industries, and other industries. Fiber laser produces nanosensor pulses and high peak power that is used for industrial marking and engraving applications. On the basis of power type, the global industrial laser market is divided into high(more than 1KW), medium(100W to 1KW), and low(1W to 100W). Marking, micromaterials, and macro materials are the applications of the global industrial laser market. Micro materials are the fastest-growing application segment. By end-user, the market is bifurcated into aerospace, automotive, electronics and semiconductors, medical, food & textile, construction, utility, and others.

Industrial Laser is a light amplification tool that produces a focused beam of light used in industrial processes such as engraving, cutting, welding, and many more. Material operation using laser are more clean and proper as compared to traditional methods. The type of operation and size of material decide the frequency, power, and radius of the laser beam. The laser requires a gain media and continuous power supply for amplification of the beam that is suitable for industrial purposes. Gas, solid-state, semiconductors, fabric, and chemical materials are some of the common gain media.

Some of the important driving factors for the global industrial laser market are high demand for quantum cascade laser technology coupled with a shift in production towards micro and nanomaterials. However, regulatory compliances related to laser application is restricting the market growth. Nonetheless, increased application in optical communication along with growing usage of disk and fiber lasers in various verticals is expected to uplift the market growth in the forecast period.

The industrial laser market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the industrial laser industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different segments and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

The industrial laser market is segmented on the basis of product type, power type, application, end-user, and region. By product type, the global industrial laser market is divided into CO2 laser, fiber laser, solid-state laser, and others. Fiber laser is the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period because of its growing applications and industrial benefits such as high power divergent beam favorable for micro and nanomaterial processing. Based on power type, the global industrial laser market is divided into high (more than 1KW), medium(100W to 1KW), and low(1W to 100W). By application, the market is bifurcated into marking, micromaterials, and macro materials. Macromaterials held the largest market share in the year 2019. Aerospace, automotive, electronics and semiconductors, medical, food & textile, construction, utility, and others are the end-user segments of the global industrial laser market.

By geography, the industrial laser market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2019 for industrial laser and projected to be the fastest-growing region in the analyzed period owing to significant investment in laser technology for scientific research, space exploration, and new launch. China is the greatest shareholder for the industrial laser market compared to others because of the expansion of new facilities, new partnerships and merger agreements between major market players and large investment in high-performance laser detection techniques for the space industry. North America and Europe are significant contributors to the global revenue of the industrial laser market owing to significant mergers and acquisitions along with ongoing research and development in ultra-laser technology.

Browse the full “Industrial Laser Market by Product Type (CO2 Laser, Fiber Laser, Solid-State Laser, and Others), By Power Type (High, Medium, Low), By Application (Marking, Micro-Materials, and Macro-Materials) for Aerospace, Automotive, Electronics and Semiconductors, Medical, Food & Textile, Construction, Utility, and Others: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020-2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/industrial-laser-market-by-product-type-co2-laser-1197

The report segments the global industrial laser market as follows:

Global Industrial Laser Market: Product Type Segment Analysis

CO2 Laser

Fiber Laser

Solid-State Laser

Others

Global Industrial Laser Market: Power Type Segment Analysis

High(more than 1KW)

Medium(100W to 1KW)

Low(1W to 100W)

Global Industrial Laser Market: Application Segment Analysis

Marking

Micro materials

Macromaterials

Global Industrial Laser Market: End-User Segment Analysis

Aerospace

Automotive

Electronics and Semiconductors

Medical

Food & Textile

Construction

Utility

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary analysis, the global industrial laser market is expected to reach around USD 7 billion in 2026

Growing demand for dermatology and cosmetology is predicted to surge the demand for global industrial laser in near future.

The fiber laser segment continues to maintain its dominance throughout the analysis period owing to fast cutting speed and low maintenance cost

According to our respondent, Europe is the global automobile leader has been engaged in the development of robotics and laser technology in heavy industry sectors. Germany based automobile manufacturers Volkswagen, BMW, Audi, and more manufacturers are integrating laser technology for manufacturing their car bodies, and for the assembly line. Fiber laser and disk lasers are largely used in the automobile industry because of their high power beam divergence quality.

