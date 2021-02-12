Dublin, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Board Computer Market By Processor and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global single board computer market was valued at $2. 86 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3. 80 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4. 6% from 2020 to 2027. Single board computers are built on a circuit board with all the required features such as microprocessor, memory, and input/output. They are built of different kinds of microprocessors and often designed by computer hobbyists to make use of static RAM and low cost 8-bit or 16-bit processors. These have applications in home computers, portable devices, typically gaming (slot machines and video poker), kiosk, and machine control automation to minimize the shape and size of these computers such as notebooks.



The use of single board computers in notebooks, smartphones, and gaming systems is increasing due to the development of the single board computers market with upcoming technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT), therefore, the use of computers and smart technology in electronic devices has maximized the growth potential of the global single board computer market. Advancement of technology, such as artificial intelligence, has made the hardware more complex and compact, thereby requiring the use of single board circuit in such computers. Apart from the complex structure application of single board computers, it can also be used in simple computers, which contain input and output functions.



The global compound semiconductor market size is analyzed on the basis of processor, end use, and region. Based on processor, the market is categorized into ARM, X86, ATOM, and PowerPC. Based on end use, the market is segmented into industrial automation, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with its prominent countries.



The key market leaders profiled in the report include Advantech Co. Ltd., Eurotech Group, Digi International Inc., Aaeon Technology Inc., Mercury Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, Adlink Technology Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Xilinx Inc., and Qualcomm Incorporated. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to enhance their market penetration.



This study includes the analytical depiction of the single board computer market share along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the single board computer market analysis.

The single board computer market trends are quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers in the industry.

