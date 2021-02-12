To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

 Executive Board
Lersø Parkallé 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk

 

Telephone +45 7012 5300




 

 
12 February 2021



Company Announcement number 14/2021

Result of Realkredit Danmark's auctions of bonds in series 10F and 10G

Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final results of the auctions for the refinancing of FlexLån® and FlexLife® as of 1 April 2021.

The auction results of the mortgage covered bonds are set out in the appendix to this announcement.


The Executive Board


Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone +45 45 13 20 19.

Attachments