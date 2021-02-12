New York, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Beverage Can Ends Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05713241/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on beverage can ends market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased need for metal cans, growing energy and juice drinks market, and increased demand for sustainable packaging solutions. In addition, increased need for metal cans is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The beverage can ends market analysis includes material segment and geographical landscapes.



The beverage can ends market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Aluminum

• Steel



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing energy and juice drinks market as one of the prime reasons driving the beverage can ends market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on beverage can ends market covers the following areas:

• Beverage can ends market sizing

• Beverage can ends market forecast

• Beverage can ends market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05713241/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001