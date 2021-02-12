ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 12 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 3.15 EET

Enento Group Long-Term Incentive Plan 2018-2020 – Directed Share Issue

The Board of Directors of Enento Group Plc resolved on a directed share issue related to the reward payments based on the performance period 2018-2020 of the Long-term Incentive Plan 2018-2020 on 12 February 2021. The performance period began on 1 September 2018 and ended on 31 December 2020.

The resolution on the directed share issue is based on the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 12 June 2020. The Company has an especially weighty financial reason for the deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive right, since the purpose of the share issue is the reward payments from the Performance Period 2018-2020 of the Long-Term Incentive Plan 2018-2020, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan.

In the share issue, 27,795 new Enento Group Plc shares are issued without consideration to the key employees participating in the Performance Period 2018-2020. The new shares are expected to be entered into the Trade Register and applied for public trading in March 2021. The number of the company’s shares will increase by 27,795 shares to 24,034,856 shares.

The Company has announced the key employee incentive plan on 31 August 2018.

