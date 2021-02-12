New York, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chiller Market in Europe 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05691274/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on chiller market in Europe provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for frozen food, increase in number of data centers, and high demand for district cooling. In addition, growing demand for frozen food is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The chiller market in Europe market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.



The chiller market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Product

• Screw chillers

• Scroll chillers

• Centrifugal chillers

• Other chillers



By Geographical Landscapes

• Italy

• France

• Germany

• UK

• Rest of Europe



This study identifies the advent of smart connected chillers as one of the prime reasons driving the chiller market in Europe growth during the next few years. Also, use of low-GWP refrigerants and technological advances in chillers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on chiller market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Chiller market in Europe sizing

• Chiller market in Europe forecast

• Chiller market in Europe industry analysis





