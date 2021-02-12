CINCINNATI, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Detroit has earned the title of “Sexiest U.S. City” compiled by Pure Romance, the world’s largest and fastest-growing woman-to-woman direct seller of relationship-enhancement products.



To determine the 25 sexiest U.S. cities, Pure Romance scored on-line product sales, along with net regional sales through its active Consultants around the country. In 2020, sales of sex toys were up 49.7 percent from 2019 with more than 933,000 sex toys sold, realizing $72 million dollars in retail sales for Pure Romance.

“Based on our sales of relationship enhancement products by our 45,000 Consultants, Detroit is the sexiest city in America,” said Chris Cicchinelli, Pure Romance CEO and President. “It just reflects that during the past year, we have been spending more time at home and many of us have taken advantage of that time to rekindle relationships.”

A survey by the Indiana University School of Public Health taken during the first month of the pandemic shows that adults were able to fight off depression and loneliness during stay at home orders by maintaining their social and, especially, their sexual connections.

“Those who maintained frequent in-person…social and sexual connections had better mental health outcomes,” according to the study, conducted through the Indiana University School of Public Health and supported by the IU Office of the Vice President for Research and Pure Romance.

Increases in Pure Romance skin care sales also reflect how people are taking time to take care of themselves, as beauty and bath products make up two of the top three best-selling categories in the past year.

“Sometimes we don’t allow ourselves time for self care because we feel we’re being selfish,” said Patty Brisben, Pure Romance Founder. “Sometimes you might do a better job if you take 10, 15 minutes, a half hour, to yourself. You’ll do a much better job if you give back to yourself.”



The Top 25 Sexiest U.S. Cities are:

Detroit Philadelphia Minneapolis-St. Paul Washington, D.C. Tampa-St. Petersburg St. Louis Salt Lake City Dallas-Fort Worth Chicago Atlanta New York Cincinnati Cedar Rapids-Waterloo-Dubuque Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek Buffalo Cleveland-Akron Milwaukee Portland, OR Hartford-New Haven Columbus, OH Baltimore Houston Kansas City Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York Orlando-Daytona-Melbourne

About Pure Romance

Pure Romance is the world’s largest and fastest-growing woman-to-woman direct seller of relationship-enhancement products. Pure Romance markets its premier line of products, ranging from bedroom accessories to beauty products to lingerie, through a network of more than 45,000 specially trained or certified sales Consultants throughout the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. For more information, visit www.pureromance.com.

Jackie Reau

Game Day

(513) 708-5822

jreau@gamedaypr.com

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f00cc005-c6a2-4b0e-96fa-cf57959f454c