CORSICANA, TX, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME 2 C" or the "Company"), a leading environmental technologies firm, today announced that management will present at the virtual Winter Wonderland Conference: Best Ideas From the Buy-Side taking place February 16-19, 2021.



The Winter Wonderland Conference is an event presented by The Microcap Rodeo, featuring leading companies recommended by qualified institutional investors. Learn more about the Winter Wonderland Conference and register to attend on the event website at https://microcaprodeo.com/ .

Richard MacPherson, President and Chief Executive Officer of ME 2 C, is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the event and will host a virtual presentation as follows:

The Winter Wonderland Conference: Best Ideas From the Buy-Side

Date: Thursday, February 17, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/40055

A live audio webcast of the event presentation will be available using the webcast links above. For more information on The Winter Wonderland Conference, please visit https://microcaprodeo.com/ .

About Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (ME 2 C®)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) is a leading environmental technologies company developing and delivering patented and proprietary solutions to the global power industry. ME2C’s leading-edge services have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing power plant output and preserving the marketability of byproducts for beneficial use. For more information, please visit www.midwestemissions.com .

