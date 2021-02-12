Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Thyroid Collar Shield Market will grow at a CAGR of 6.5 percent during the forecast period [2021 to 2026].
Thyroid, a butterfly shaped gland responsible for all the body’s metabolic process is at high risk of cancer due to radiation. Radiation-induced thyroid cancer has become a serious threat in the healthcare industry. Various government bodies including ATA have initiated a review to minimize these risks among the patient and healthcare provider.
Dentistry and CT scans hold the most potential
It is vital to wear the thyroid collar shield when undergoing for CT scan or dental x-ray due to their high radiation exposure. Rising number of tests pertaining to oral examination has positively influenced the adoption of protective clothing in the medical industry. CT scans pose a potential threat for thyroid cancer as they include high doses of radiation than a traditional x-ray. Also, the impact is highly dependent on co-factors such as age, health, and test type. Factors encouraging the mandatory use of these protective shields are associated with the routine dental check-up of children where radiology is required. Also, children have much more sensitive organs as compared to adults.
Emergence of disposable thyroid collar shield
Currently, the commercialized disposable protective shield meets all the standards imposed by the healthcare industry. These alternatives are more economical and can be disposed of easily without harming the environment. Rising awareness regarding more hygienic medical products along with problems faced by diagnostic centers to sterilize the re-usable shields will promote growth in this segment.
Influenced from the covid-19 rules regarding the sanitization of medical equipment has encouraged the healthcare industry to use and promote one-time use of protective clothing specifically for the patients. It avoids unnecessary precautionary steps taken while dealing with different patients.
Increase in the number of cases of thyroid cancer in North America
The region has witnessed a significant number of people diagnosed with thyroid cancer. With the rising number of patients, the ATA has mandated the use of thyroid collar shields across all imaging testing. An increase in awareness among patients regarding radiation safety while undergoing the therapy or examination will drive the North American thyroid collar shield market growth.
Companies focus on advanced material adoption and customize product type
New material adoption along with product customization as per the customer regarding fit and closure type are key points of differentiation offered by the manufacturers. Shielding International, Protech Medical, Infab Corporation, Universal Medical, Mavig, Burkhart Roentgen International, Z&Z Medical, Kiran X-Ray, Trivitron Healthcare, Simad X-Ray Medical Technologies, and Bar Ray are few major industry players in the market.
Thickness Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Contact: Yash Jain
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: + 1 602 666 7238
Website: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/
