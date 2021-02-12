MONTREAL, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (“Xebec” or the “Corporation”), a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low carbon gases, today announced that effective immediately, Mr. Marinus Van Driel, who joined Xebec through its recent acquisition of HyGear, has been appointed to lead Xebec’s global hydrogen operations as the new President for the Global Hydrogen Group, in addition to his role as President for Xebec Europe. This is the first appointment in a series of planned management changes and appointments, as the Corporation reorganizes to allow for future growth.



Xebec also announced that Dr. Prabhu Rao is leaving Xebec in his capacity as Chief Operating Officer effective immediately. Mr. Rao continues to be a director of the Corporation but is not expected to be nominated for re-election at the Corporation’s upcoming annual meeting of shareholders. Mr. Rao served as the Chief Operating Officer of the Corporation since March 2017. The Corporation expects to replace Mr. Rao with a new Chief Operating Officer in due course.

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Xebec is a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low carbon gases used in energy, mobility and industry applications. The company specializes in deploying a portfolio of proprietary technologies for the distributed production of hydrogen, renewable natural gas, oxygen and nitrogen. By focusing on environmentally responsible gas generation, Xebec has helped thousands of customers around the world reduce their carbon footprints and operating costs. Headquartered in Québec, Canada, Xebec has a worldwide presence with four manufacturing facilities, seven Cleantech Service Centers and three sales offices spanning over four continents. Xebec trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX: XBC). For more information, xebecinc.com.

