New York, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Jockey Boxes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957189/?utm_source=GNW

6% over the period 2020-2027. Coil Cooler, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$341.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cold-Plate Cooler segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $114.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR



The Jockey Boxes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$114.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$93.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 125-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Coldbreak Brewing Equipment

Kegco

Kegman LLC

Micro Matic A/S







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957189/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Jockey Boxes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Jockey Boxes Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Jockey Boxes Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Jockey Boxes Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Coil Cooler (Segment) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Coil Cooler (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Coil Cooler (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Cold-Plate Cooler (Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Cold-Plate Cooler (Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Cold-Plate Cooler (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Jockey Boxes Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Jockey Boxes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Jockey Boxes Market in the United States by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 12: United States Jockey Boxes Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Jockey Boxes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Canadian Jockey Boxes Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 15: Jockey Boxes Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Jockey Boxes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 17: Jockey Boxes Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese Jockey Boxes Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Jockey Boxes Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Jockey Boxes Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Jockey Boxes Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Jockey Boxes Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Jockey Boxes Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Jockey Boxes Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 24: European Jockey Boxes Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Jockey Boxes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 26: Jockey Boxes Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Jockey Boxes Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Jockey Boxes Market in France by Segment: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: French Jockey Boxes Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Jockey Boxes Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Jockey Boxes Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 32: German Jockey Boxes Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 33: German Jockey Boxes Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Jockey Boxes Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Jockey Boxes Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Jockey Boxes Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Jockey Boxes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Jockey Boxes Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 39: United Kingdom Jockey Boxes Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe Jockey Boxes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 41: Jockey Boxes Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Rest of Europe Jockey Boxes Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: Jockey Boxes Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Asia-Pacific Jockey Boxes Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 45: Asia-Pacific Jockey Boxes Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Rest of World Jockey Boxes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Rest of World Jockey Boxes Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 48: Jockey Boxes Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957189/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001