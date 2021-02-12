New York, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Jockey Boxes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957189/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the period 2020-2027. Coil Cooler, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$341.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cold-Plate Cooler segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $114.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR
The Jockey Boxes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$114.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$93.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 125-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Jockey Boxes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Jockey Boxes Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Jockey Boxes Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Jockey Boxes Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Coil Cooler (Segment) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Coil Cooler (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Coil Cooler (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Cold-Plate Cooler (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Cold-Plate Cooler (Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Cold-Plate Cooler (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Jockey Boxes Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Jockey Boxes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Jockey Boxes Market in the United States by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 12: United States Jockey Boxes Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Jockey Boxes Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Canadian Jockey Boxes Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 15: Jockey Boxes Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Jockey Boxes: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 17: Jockey Boxes Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 18: Japanese Jockey Boxes Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Jockey Boxes Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Jockey Boxes Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese Jockey Boxes Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Jockey Boxes Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Jockey Boxes Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Jockey Boxes Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 24: European Jockey Boxes Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Jockey Boxes Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 26: Jockey Boxes Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Jockey Boxes Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: Jockey Boxes Market in France by Segment: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: French Jockey Boxes Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 30: French Jockey Boxes Market Share Analysis by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Jockey Boxes Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: German Jockey Boxes Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 33: German Jockey Boxes Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Jockey Boxes Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Jockey Boxes Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: Italian Jockey Boxes Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Jockey Boxes: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Jockey Boxes Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 39: United Kingdom Jockey Boxes Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 40: Rest of Europe Jockey Boxes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 41: Jockey Boxes Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand
by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Rest of Europe Jockey Boxes Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: Jockey Boxes Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Jockey Boxes Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 45: Asia-Pacific Jockey Boxes Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 46: Rest of World Jockey Boxes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Rest of World Jockey Boxes Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 48: Jockey Boxes Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
