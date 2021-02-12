New York, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Jet Bridge Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957188/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Apron Drive Jet Bridge, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$705.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nose-Loader Jet Bridge segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $356.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The Jet Bridge market in the U.S. is estimated at US$356.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$308.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.



Dual Jet Bridge Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR



In the global Dual Jet Bridge segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$205.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$313.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$201.1 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 132-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Adelte Group S.L

FMT Aircraft Gate Support Systems AB

JBT Corporation

ThyssenKrupp AG







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Jet Bridge Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Jet Bridge Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Jet Bridge Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Jet Bridge Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Apron Drive Jet Bridge (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Apron Drive Jet Bridge (Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Apron Drive Jet Bridge (Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Nose-Loader Jet Bridge (Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Nose-Loader Jet Bridge (Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Nose-Loader Jet Bridge (Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Dual Jet Bridge (Segment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Dual Jet Bridge (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Dual Jet Bridge (Segment) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Segments (Segment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Segments (Segment) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Jet Bridge Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Jet Bridge Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Jet Bridge Market in the United States by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Jet Bridge Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Jet Bridge Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Canadian Jet Bridge Historic Market Review by Segment

in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 21: Jet Bridge Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Jet Bridge: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Jet Bridge Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: Japanese Jet Bridge Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Jet Bridge Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Jet Bridge Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Jet Bridge Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Jet Bridge Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Jet Bridge Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Jet Bridge Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: European Jet Bridge Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Jet Bridge Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 32: Jet Bridge Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Jet Bridge Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Jet Bridge Market in France by Segment: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: French Jet Bridge Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Jet Bridge Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Jet Bridge Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: German Jet Bridge Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: German Jet Bridge Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Jet Bridge Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Jet Bridge Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Jet Bridge Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Jet Bridge: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Jet Bridge Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: United Kingdom Jet Bridge Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Jet Bridge Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 47: Jet Bridge Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe Jet Bridge Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Jet Bridge Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Jet Bridge Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Jet Bridge Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 52: Rest of World Jet Bridge Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Rest of World Jet Bridge Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 54: Jet Bridge Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

