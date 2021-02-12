New York, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Jet Bridge Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957188/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Apron Drive Jet Bridge, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$705.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nose-Loader Jet Bridge segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $356.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR
The Jet Bridge market in the U.S. is estimated at US$356.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$308.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Dual Jet Bridge Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR
In the global Dual Jet Bridge segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$205.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$313.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$201.1 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 132-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957188/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Jet Bridge Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Jet Bridge Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Jet Bridge Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Jet Bridge Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Apron Drive Jet Bridge (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Apron Drive Jet Bridge (Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Apron Drive Jet Bridge (Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Nose-Loader Jet Bridge (Segment) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Nose-Loader Jet Bridge (Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Nose-Loader Jet Bridge (Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Dual Jet Bridge (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Dual Jet Bridge (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Dual Jet Bridge (Segment) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Segments (Segment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Segments (Segment) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Jet Bridge Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Jet Bridge Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Jet Bridge Market in the United States by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 18: United States Jet Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Jet Bridge Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Canadian Jet Bridge Historic Market Review by Segment
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 21: Jet Bridge Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Jet Bridge: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Jet Bridge Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: Japanese Jet Bridge Market Share Analysis by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Jet Bridge Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Jet Bridge Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Jet Bridge Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Jet Bridge Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Jet Bridge Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Jet Bridge Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 30: European Jet Bridge Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Jet Bridge Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 32: Jet Bridge Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Jet Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Jet Bridge Market in France by Segment: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: French Jet Bridge Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Jet Bridge Market Share Analysis by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Jet Bridge Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: German Jet Bridge Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: German Jet Bridge Market Share Breakdown by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Jet Bridge Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Jet Bridge Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Jet Bridge Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Jet Bridge: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Jet Bridge Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: United Kingdom Jet Bridge Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Jet Bridge Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 47: Jet Bridge Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand
by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Jet Bridge Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Jet Bridge Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Jet Bridge Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Jet Bridge Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 52: Rest of World Jet Bridge Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Rest of World Jet Bridge Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 54: Jet Bridge Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957188/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: