Reston, VA., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, a leader in operationalizing threat intelligence, announced the appointment today of Dana Mariano as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Mariano brings more than 20 years of exceptional cybersecurity industry and business experience, with a history of transitioning high-growth technology businesses to public companies. Mariano’s experience includes successfully executing the acquisitions of three early-stage technology companies to public entities, including Invincea to Sophos; NetWitness to RSA Security; and CareFusion to CardinalHealth. At LookingGlass, Mariano will oversee the finance organization with a concentration on developing high-performing teams and efficient processes that will expand the company’s operational success.

“As we prepare for LookingGlass’s next phase of growth, it was crucial for us to find an experienced CFO who understands cybersecurity businesses, financial markets, and operational excellence. Having previously worked with Dana, I know that she has all of those skills and more. We are really excited to have her join the leadership team,” said LookingGlass Chief Executive Officer, Gilman Louie.

“I am thrilled to join LookingGlass, a company that has set itself apart in the cybersecurity industry, amongst government and corporate clients. I have long admired the team's commitment to solid strategic growth, and I am excited to help guide the company as it continues to grow,” added Mariano.

LookingGlass empowers organizations with threat intelligence and active defense through the company’s product portfolio to monitor, model, manage and mitigate risks in real time. The company’s portfolio of products includes scoutPRIME, which allows you to see what the adversary sees through an “outside-in” view of your internet infrastructure, and scoutTHREAT, which guides and enables your analysts to model adversarial capabilities and intent.

If you would like to find out more about LookingGlass and its offerings, visit https://www.lookingglasscyber.com/ for more details or to request a demo.

About LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc.

LookingGlass addresses cybersecurity challenges head on, empowering organizations to meet their missions with tailored, actionable threat intelligence and active defense capabilities delivered at machine speed. With foundational solutions that provide effective, dynamic functionality, LookingGlass helps the private and public sectors enhance their cyber mission performance while transforming their cybersecurity missions and operations.

Find out how we can help your organization at https://www.lookingglasscyber.com.

Attachment

Mary Yang LookingGlass Cyber Solutions 651-321-8759 myang@lookingglasscyber.com