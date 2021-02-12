BURLINGAME, Calif., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,571,429 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $3.50 per share, for gross proceeds of $30.0 million before deducting estimated underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Corvus. All of the shares are being offered by Corvus. In addition, Corvus has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,285,714 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Corvus currently expects to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund its Phase 3 clinical trial of CPI-006 and development of its other product candidates, with any remaining proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on or about February 17, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the securities being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 19, 2020. The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and a final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10022 or by email at prospectus@cantor.com or H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (646) 975-6996 or by email at placements@hcwco.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Corvus’ lead product candidate is CPI-006, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 that has exhibited immunomodulatory activity and activation of immune cells in preclinical studies. CPI-006 is being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and in a multicenter Phase 1/1b oncology clinical trial as a single agent, in combination with ciforadenant and pembrolizumab. The Company’s second clinical program, CPI-818, is an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibited ITK in preclinical studies, and is in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. Its third clinical program, ciforadenant (CPI-444), is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the completion, timing and use of proceeds of the proposed public offering. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “seek,” “will,” “may” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the preliminary prospectus supplement filed with the SEC on February 11, 2021, including documents incorporated by reference therein, which includes the Company’s current and future reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on March 9, 2020 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on October 29, 2020. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: market conditions and satisfaction of closing conditions related to the proposed public offering; the Company’s ability to demonstrate sufficient evidence of efficacy and safety in its clinical trials of its product candidates; the results of preclinical studies may not be predictive of future results; and the effects of COVID-19 on the Company’s clinical programs and business operations. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and the timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

