4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Metalworking, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$77.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Personal Care segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $34.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Isobutyl Stearate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$34.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Industrial Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR
In the global Industrial segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$21.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$29.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$23.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 185-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Isobutyl Stearate Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Isobutyl Stearate Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Isobutyl Stearate Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Isobutyl Stearate Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Metalworking (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Metalworking (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Metalworking (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Personal Care (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Personal Care (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Personal Care (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Industrial (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Industrial (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Industrial (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Isobutyl Stearate Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Isobutyl Stearate Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Isobutyl Stearate Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 15: Isobutyl Stearate Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Isobutyl Stearate Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Isobutyl Stearate Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2012-2019
Table 18: Canadian Isobutyl Stearate Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Isobutyl
Stearate in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Japanese Isobutyl Stearate Market in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 21: Isobutyl Stearate Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Demand for Isobutyl Stearate in US$ by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Isobutyl Stearate Market Review in China in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Isobutyl Stearate Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Isobutyl Stearate Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Isobutyl Stearate Market Demand Scenario in
US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Isobutyl Stearate Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Isobutyl Stearate Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Isobutyl Stearate Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 29: Isobutyl Stearate Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Isobutyl Stearate Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Isobutyl Stearate Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 32: French Isobutyl Stearate Historic Market Review in
US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Isobutyl Stearate Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Isobutyl Stearate Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 35: German Isobutyl Stearate Market in Retrospect in US$
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 36: Isobutyl Stearate Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Demand for Isobutyl Stearate in US$ by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Isobutyl Stearate Market Review in Italy in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Isobutyl Stearate Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Isobutyl Stearate in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: United Kingdom Isobutyl Stearate Market in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Isobutyl Stearate Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Isobutyl Stearate Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Isobutyl Stearate Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2012-2019
Table 45: Spanish Isobutyl Stearate Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Isobutyl Stearate Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Isobutyl Stearate Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 48: Isobutyl Stearate Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Isobutyl Stearate Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 50: Isobutyl Stearate Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Isobutyl Stearate Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Isobutyl Stearate Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Isobutyl Stearate Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Isobutyl Stearate Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Isobutyl Stearate Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Isobutyl Stearate Historic Market Review
in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Isobutyl Stearate Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Isobutyl Stearate Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: Australian Isobutyl Stearate Market in Retrospect in
US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: Isobutyl Stearate Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Isobutyl Stearate Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Isobutyl Stearate Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2012-2019
Table 63: Indian Isobutyl Stearate Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Isobutyl Stearate Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: South Korean Isobutyl Stearate Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Isobutyl Stearate Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Isobutyl Stearate in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Isobutyl Stearate Market in US$
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Isobutyl Stearate Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Isobutyl Stearate Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027
Table 71: Isobutyl Stearate Market in Latin America in US$ by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Isobutyl Stearate Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Latin American Demand for Isobutyl Stearate in US$ by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Isobutyl Stearate Market Review in Latin America in
US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Isobutyl Stearate Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Isobutyl Stearate Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 77: Isobutyl Stearate Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: Argentinean Isobutyl Stearate Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Isobutyl Stearate Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 80: Brazilian Isobutyl Stearate Historic Market Review in
US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Brazilian Isobutyl Stearate Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Isobutyl Stearate Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: Mexican Isobutyl Stearate Market in Retrospect in US$
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Isobutyl Stearate Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Isobutyl Stearate Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Isobutyl Stearate Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 87: Isobutyl Stearate Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Isobutyl Stearate Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 89: Isobutyl Stearate Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Isobutyl Stearate Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: The Middle East Isobutyl Stearate Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Isobutyl Stearate Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application
for 2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East Isobutyl Stearate Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Isobutyl
Stearate in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Iranian Isobutyl Stearate Market in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 96: Isobutyl Stearate Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Isobutyl Stearate Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 98: Isobutyl Stearate Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Israeli Isobutyl Stearate Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for Isobutyl Stearate in US$ by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Isobutyl Stearate Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Isobutyl Stearate Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Isobutyl Stearate Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Isobutyl Stearate Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Isobutyl Stearate Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Isobutyl Stearate Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Isobutyl Stearate Market in
Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Isobutyl Stearate Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 109: African Isobutyl Stearate Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Isobutyl Stearate Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 111: Isobutyl Stearate Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
