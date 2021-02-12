New York, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Infrared Imaging Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957178/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $307 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR



The Infrared Imaging Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$307 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$384.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.8% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 103-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BAE Systems PLC

DRS Technologies, Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Company

Sofradir Group

Thermoteknix Systems Ltd.

ULIS







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Infrared Imaging Software Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Infrared Imaging Software Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Infrared Imaging Software Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Infrared Imaging Software Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Infrared Imaging Software Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Infrared Imaging Software Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Infrared Imaging Software Market in the United States:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Infrared Imaging Software Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian Infrared Imaging Software Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Infrared Imaging Software: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 9: Infrared Imaging Software Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Infrared Imaging Software Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: Infrared Imaging Software Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Infrared Imaging Software Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Infrared Imaging Software Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Infrared Imaging Software Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 14: European Infrared Imaging Software Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Infrared Imaging Software Market in France: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: French Infrared Imaging Software Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Infrared Imaging Software Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 18: German Infrared Imaging Software Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Infrared Imaging Software Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Infrared Imaging Software Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Infrared Imaging Software:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 22: Infrared Imaging Software Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period

2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 23: Rest of Europe Infrared Imaging Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 24: Infrared Imaging Software Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 25: Infrared Imaging Software Market in Asia-Pacific:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 26: Asia-Pacific Infrared Imaging Software Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



REST OF WORLD

Table 27: Rest of World Infrared Imaging Software Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Rest of World Infrared Imaging Software Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

