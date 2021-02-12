New York, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ion Implanters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957174/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. High-Current Implanter, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.6% CAGR and reach US$641.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medium-Current Implanter segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $292.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR



The Ion Implanters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$292.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$229.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



High-Energy Implanter Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR



In the global High-Energy Implanter segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$136.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$173.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$144 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 133-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Applied Materials, Inc.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Nissin Ion Equipment Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957174/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ion Implanter Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Ion Implanters Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Ion Implanters Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Ion Implanters Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: High-Current Implanter (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: High-Current Implanter (Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: High-Current Implanter (Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Medium-Current Implanter (Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Medium-Current Implanter (Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Medium-Current Implanter (Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: High-Energy Implanter (Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: High-Energy Implanter (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: High-Energy Implanter (Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Ion Implanter Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Ion Implanters Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Ion Implanters Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 15: United States Ion Implanters Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Ion Implanters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Canadian Ion Implanters Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 18: Ion Implanters Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Ion Implanters: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Ion Implanters Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 21: Japanese Ion Implanters Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Ion Implanters Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Ion Implanters Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Ion Implanters Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Ion Implanter Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Ion Implanters Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Ion Implanters Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: European Ion Implanters Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Ion Implanters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 29: Ion Implanters Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Ion Implanters Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Ion Implanters Market in France by Segment: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: French Ion Implanters Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Ion Implanters Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Ion Implanters Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German Ion Implanters Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: German Ion Implanters Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Ion Implanters Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Ion Implanters Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Ion Implanters Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Ion Implanters: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Ion Implanters Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: United Kingdom Ion Implanters Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 43: Rest of Europe Ion Implanters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 44: Ion Implanters Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Rest of Europe Ion Implanters Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 46: Ion Implanters Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 47: Asia-Pacific Ion Implanters Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 48: Asia-Pacific Ion Implanters Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 49: Rest of World Ion Implanters Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Rest of World Ion Implanters Historic Market Review

by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 51: Ion Implanters Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957174/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001