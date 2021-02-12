New York, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Thyroid Eye Disease Treatments Market Research Report by Drug, by Route of Administration, by Treatment, by Diagnosis, by Distribution - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05942172/?utm_source=GNW



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. This helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.



1. The Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatments Market is expected to grow from USD 228.81 Million in 2020 to USD 344.18 Million by the end of 2025.

2. The Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatments Market is expected to grow from EUR 200.62 Million in 2020 to EUR 301.79 Million by the end of 2025.

3. The Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatments Market is expected to grow from GBP 178.35 Million in 2020 to GBP 268.29 Million by the end of 2025.

4. The Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatments Market is expected to grow from JPY 24,419.82 Million in 2020 to JPY 36,733.79 Million by the end of 2025.

5. The Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatments Market is expected to grow from AUD 332.26 Million in 2020 to AUD 499.80 Million by the end of 2025.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Thyroid Eye Disease Treatments to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



"The Monoclonal Antibody is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Drug, the Thyroid Eye Disease Treatments Market studied across Corticosteroid, Monoclonal Antibody, and Vitamin. The Vitamin commanded the largest size in the Thyroid Eye Disease Treatments Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Monoclonal Antibody is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Topical is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Route of Administration, the Thyroid Eye Disease Treatments Market studied across Oral and Topical. The Oral commanded the largest size in the Thyroid Eye Disease Treatments Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Topical is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Radioactive Iodine Therapy is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Treatment, the Thyroid Eye Disease Treatments Market studied across Medication, Radioactive Iodine Therapy, and Surgery. The Medication commanded the largest size in the Thyroid Eye Disease Treatments Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Radioactive Iodine Therapy is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Radioactive Iodine Uptake Test is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Diagnosis, the Thyroid Eye Disease Treatments Market studied across Blood Test, Imaging Test, Physical Exam, Radioactive Iodine Uptake Test, and Orbital Ultrasound. The Blood Test commanded the largest size in the Thyroid Eye Disease Treatments Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Radioactive Iodine Uptake Test is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Online Pharmacy is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Distribution, the Thyroid Eye Disease Treatments Market studied across Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, and Retail Pharmacy. The Hospital Pharmacy commanded the largest size in the Thyroid Eye Disease Treatments Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Online Pharmacy is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Geography, the Thyroid Eye Disease Treatments Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded the largest size in the Thyroid Eye Disease Treatments Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatments Market including Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie, Inc, Allergan plc, Bausch & Lomb Inc, Eyevance Pharmaceuticals LLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Hi-Tech Pharmacal Co Inc, Horizon Therapeutics plc, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Pharmos Corp, and RLC LABS.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



