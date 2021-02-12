Four-Event Series Offering Focused Themes, Smaller Sessions,
Expert Panels and Provocative Programming
REGISTRATION NOW OPEN
COLCHESTER, England, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration is now open for Seatrade Cruise Virtual: Expedition Cruising, 8-9 March 2021. Focusing on the industry’s fastest growing segment, it is expected to attract 400 cruise community participants – including leading voices from pioneer expedition lines and tour operators. The two-day event is the first of this year’s Seatrade Cruise Virtual series, which will include four focused events – each having a dedicated theme offering tailored programming, small group sessions and networking opportunities.
“Implementing feedback from our first virtual conference, we thoughtfully refined the Seatrade Cruise Virtual series to deliver an enriching and engaging experience,” says Chiara Giorgi, Global Brand and Event Director for Seatrade Cruise. “The series will kick-off spotlighting a pivotal segment to the cruise industry’s global restart – expedition cruising – which, despite the pandemic, saw exponential growth in 2020 with the launch of three new expedition cruise lines and 27 new ships on order.”
Seatrade Cruise Virtual: Expedition Cruising will offer more than a dozen panels and fireside chats touching on newbuilds and design, sustainability, regional updates, crew and more – see highlights below:
KEYNOTE | The State of the Expedition Cruise Industry
Monday 8 March | 9:00 AM EST/2:00 PM GMT
Editor of Seatrade Cruise News, Anne Kalosh, will host this panel discourse with leaders of the expedition cruise industry to discuss the safe resumption and growth of this distinctive sector.
Panelists include:
LIVE PANELS
Tourism in Local & Indigenous Communities
Monday 8 March | 11:30 AM EST/4:30 PM GMT
Innovation in Expedition Ship Design
Tuesday 9 March | 8:00 AM EST/1:00 PM GMT
For a complete agenda, explore the Seatrade Cruise Virtual: Expedition Cruising conference programme.
Seatrade Cruise Virtual offers flexible attendee registration options. For pricing options and to register for the Expedition Cruising event, CLICK HERE.
Press registration information can be found HERE.
The 2021 Seatrade Cruise Virtual series continues in April, with the three-day lineup below. Additional information and details on registration will be released in early March.
SAVE THE DATE:
Seatrade Cruise Virtual: Health & Safety | 12 April
Seatrade Cruise Virtual: Guest Experience | 13 April
Seatrade Cruise Virtual: Tech & Innovation | 14 April
Seatrade Cruise Europe | 8-11 September 2021 | Hamburg, Germany
Seatrade Cruise Global | Early Autumn| Miami, FL
Seatrade Cruise Asia Pacific | Q4 Dates TBD
About Seatrade Cruise
Serving the international cruise community since 1970, Seatrade Cruise is the industry’s leading platform for collaborating, innovating and connecting. Comprised of the largest cruise events and trades shows, news channels, virtual programming resources and coveted awards programs, the Seatrade Cruise portfolio reaches more than 20,000 professionals, 4,000 suppliers, 80 cruise line brands and 130 countries.
For more information on Seatrade Cruise Events visit www.seatradecruiseevents.com. For access to the latest news and industry updates visit www.seatrade-cruise.com.
Seatrade Cruise Events are organized by Informa Markets, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.informarkets.com.
MEDIA CONTACT: FINN Partners Virginia Sheridan / Luz Castillo 954-765-3636
Seatrade
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
