THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS (AS DEFINED BELOW).

Date: 12 February 2021

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(the “Issuer”)

NOTICE IN RESPECT OF PRODUCT NAME CHANGES AND INDEX CHANGES

This notice relates to the exchange traded securities (the “ETP Securities”) issued pursuant to the Issuer’s Collateralised ETP Securities Programme (the “Programme”) and its base prospectus dated 16 November 2020 (the “Base Prospectus”). The holders of the ETP Securities are referred to in this notice as the “ETP Securityholders”. Terms used in this notice but not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the Base Prospectus.

The Issuer announces the following:

1. Product name changes

Issuer will with effect from 26 February 2021 (the “Effective Date”) amend the names of each of the ETP Securities issued under the Programme listed in Annex 1 of this notice, from the name specified under “Current Name” in Annex 1 to the corresponding name specified under “New Name” in Annex 1.

2. Change in Index

The Issuer will with effect from the Effective Date amend the underlying index for each Class of ETP Securities issued under the Programme listed in Annex 2 of this notice, from the index specified under “Current Index” in Annex 2 to the corresponding index specified under “New Index” in Annex 2. In connection with this change the price source for each Class of ETP Securities issued under the Programme listed in Annex 2 of this notice, from the price source specified under “Current Price Source” in Annex 2 to the corresponding price source specified under “New Price Source” in Annex 2.

This change is occurring due to the Issuer receiving the notice of cancellation in connection to the respective indexes which is effective as of the Effective Date, and pursuant to Paragraph 6 of the Commodity Annex to the Conditions (Consequences of an Index Cancellation), the Issuer, the Swap Calculation Agent and the Swap Provider may agree a successor index which has a substantially similar strategy as the original index. At the time of substitution, there is no change to the aggregate price of the affected ETP Securities.

The index methodology for the Solactive indexes is set out at: https://solactive.com/downloads/guideline_solactive_commodity_futures.pdf , and the index methodology for the Bloomberg indexes is set out at: http://www.bloombergindexes.com/bloomberg-commodity-index-family/.

This notice is given for and on behalf of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company.

For further information, please contact: europesupport@wisdomtree.com





Annex 1

Current Name New Name ISIN WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Pre-roll WisdomTree Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil



IE00BVFZGC04 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil Pre-roll WisdomTree Bloomberg Brent Crude Oil



IE00BVFZGD11





Annex 2

Product Name ISIN Current Index New Index Current Price Source New Price Source WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged IE00B8HGT870 NASDAQ Commodity Gold Index ER Solactive Gold Commodity Futures SL Index NASDAQ Solactive WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Short IE00B6X4BP29 NASDAQ Commodity Gold Index ER Solactive Gold Commodity Futures SL Index NASDAQ Solactive WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Leveraged IE00B8JVMZ80 NASDAQ Commodity HG Copper Index ER Solactive HG Copper Commodity Futures SL Index NASDAQ Solactive WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Short IE00B8KD3F05 NASDAQ Commodity HG Copper Index ER Solactive HG Copper Commodity Futures SL Index NASDAQ Solactive WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged IE00BLRPRG98 NASDAQ Commodity Natural Gas ER Index Solactive Natural Gas Commodity Futures SL Index NASDAQ Solactive WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short IE00B76BRD76 NASDAQ Commodity Natural Gas ER Index Solactive Natural Gas Commodity Futures SL Index NASDAQ Solactive WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged IE00B7XD2195 NASDAQ Commodity Silver Index ER Solactive Silver Commodity Futures SL Index NASDAQ Solactive WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short IE00B8JG1787 NASDAQ Commodity Silver Index ER Solactive Silver Commodity Futures SL Index NASDAQ Solactive WisdomTree Palladium 2x Daily Leveraged IE00B94QLN63 NASDAQ Commodity Palladium Index ER Solactive Palladium Commodity Futures SL Index NASDAQ Solactive WisdomTree Palladium 1x Daily Short IE00B94QLR02 NASDAQ Commodity Palladium Index ER Solactive Palladium Commodity Futures SL Index NASDAQ Solactive WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged IE00BMTM6D55 NASDAQ Commodity 2nd Front Brent Crude Index ER Solactive Brent Crude Oil Commodity Futures SL Index NASDAQ Solactive WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short IE00BLRPRK35 NASDAQ Commodity 2nd Front Brent Crude Index ER Solactive Brent Crude Oil Commodity Futures SL Index NASDAQ Solactive WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged IE00BMTM6B32 NASDAQ Commodity 2nd Front Crude Oil Index ER Solactive WTI Crude Oil Commodity Futures SL Index NASDAQ Solactive WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short IE00BMTM6C49 NASDAQ Commodity 2nd Front Crude Oil Index ER Solactive WTI Crude Oil Commodity Futures SL Index NASDAQ Solactive WisdomTree Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil IE00BVFZGC04 NASDAQ Commodity 2nd Front Crude Oil Index ER Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex NASDAQ Bloomberg WisdomTree Bloomberg Brent Crude Oil IE00BVFZGD11 NASDAQ Commodity 2nd Front Brent Crude Index ER Bloomberg Brent Crude Oil Subindex NASDAQ Bloomberg



