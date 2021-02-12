THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS (AS DEFINED BELOW).

Date: 12 February 2021

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
(the “Issuer”)

NOTICE IN RESPECT OF PRODUCT NAME CHANGES AND INDEX CHANGES

This notice relates to the exchange traded securities (the “ETP Securities”) issued pursuant to the Issuer’s Collateralised ETP Securities Programme (the “Programme”) and its base prospectus dated 16 November 2020 (the “Base Prospectus”). The holders of the ETP Securities are referred to in this notice as the “ETP Securityholders”. Terms used in this notice but not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the Base Prospectus.

The Issuer announces the following:

1.            Product name changes

Issuer will with effect from 26 February 2021 (the “Effective Date”) amend the names of each of the ETP Securities issued under the Programme listed in Annex 1 of this notice, from the name specified under “Current Name” in Annex 1 to the corresponding name specified under “New Name” in Annex 1.

2.                Change in Index

The Issuer will with effect from the Effective Date amend the underlying index for each Class of ETP Securities issued under the Programme listed in Annex 2 of this notice, from the index specified under “Current Index” in Annex 2 to the corresponding index specified under “New Index” in Annex 2. In connection with this change the price source for each Class of ETP Securities issued under the Programme listed in Annex 2 of this notice, from the price source specified under “Current Price Source” in Annex 2 to the corresponding price source specified under “New Price Source” in Annex 2.

This change is occurring due to the Issuer receiving the notice of cancellation in connection to the respective indexes which is effective as of the Effective Date, and pursuant to Paragraph 6 of the Commodity Annex to the Conditions (Consequences of an Index Cancellation), the Issuer, the Swap Calculation Agent and the Swap Provider may agree a successor index which has a substantially similar strategy as the original index. At the time of substitution, there is no change to the aggregate price of the affected ETP Securities.

The index methodology for the Solactive indexes is set out at: https://solactive.com/downloads/guideline_solactive_commodity_futures.pdf, and the index methodology for the Bloomberg indexes is set out at: http://www.bloombergindexes.com/bloomberg-commodity-index-family/.

This notice is given for and on behalf of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company.

For further information, please contact: europesupport@wisdomtree.com


Annex 1

Current NameNew NameISIN
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Pre-rollWisdomTree Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil

 		IE00BVFZGC04
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil Pre-rollWisdomTree Bloomberg Brent Crude Oil

 		IE00BVFZGD11


Annex 2

Product NameISINCurrent Index New IndexCurrent Price SourceNew Price Source
WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily LeveragedIE00B8HGT870NASDAQ Commodity Gold Index ERSolactive Gold Commodity Futures SL Index NASDAQSolactive
WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily ShortIE00B6X4BP29NASDAQ Commodity Gold Index ERSolactive Gold Commodity Futures SL Index NASDAQSolactive
WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily LeveragedIE00B8JVMZ80NASDAQ Commodity HG Copper Index ERSolactive HG Copper Commodity Futures SL IndexNASDAQSolactive
WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily ShortIE00B8KD3F05NASDAQ Commodity HG Copper Index ERSolactive HG Copper Commodity Futures SL IndexNASDAQSolactive
WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily LeveragedIE00BLRPRG98NASDAQ Commodity Natural Gas ER IndexSolactive Natural Gas Commodity Futures SL IndexNASDAQSolactive
WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily ShortIE00B76BRD76NASDAQ Commodity Natural Gas ER IndexSolactive Natural Gas Commodity Futures SL IndexNASDAQSolactive
WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily LeveragedIE00B7XD2195NASDAQ Commodity Silver Index ER Solactive Silver Commodity Futures SL IndexNASDAQSolactive
WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily ShortIE00B8JG1787NASDAQ Commodity Silver Index ER Solactive Silver Commodity Futures SL IndexNASDAQSolactive
WisdomTree Palladium 2x Daily LeveragedIE00B94QLN63NASDAQ Commodity Palladium Index ER Solactive Palladium Commodity Futures SL IndexNASDAQSolactive
WisdomTree Palladium 1x Daily ShortIE00B94QLR02NASDAQ Commodity Palladium Index ER Solactive Palladium Commodity Futures SL IndexNASDAQSolactive
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily LeveragedIE00BMTM6D55NASDAQ Commodity 2nd Front Brent Crude Index ERSolactive Brent Crude Oil Commodity Futures SL IndexNASDAQSolactive
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily ShortIE00BLRPRK35NASDAQ Commodity 2nd Front Brent Crude Index ERSolactive Brent Crude Oil Commodity Futures SL IndexNASDAQSolactive
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily LeveragedIE00BMTM6B32NASDAQ Commodity 2nd Front Crude Oil Index ERSolactive WTI Crude Oil Commodity Futures SL IndexNASDAQSolactive
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily ShortIE00BMTM6C49NASDAQ Commodity 2nd Front Crude Oil Index ERSolactive WTI Crude Oil Commodity Futures SL IndexNASDAQSolactive
WisdomTree Bloomberg WTI Crude OilIE00BVFZGC04NASDAQ Commodity 2nd Front Crude Oil Index ERBloomberg WTI Crude Oil SubindexNASDAQBloomberg
WisdomTree Bloomberg Brent Crude Oil IE00BVFZGD11NASDAQ Commodity 2nd Front Brent Crude Index ERBloomberg Brent Crude Oil SubindexNASDAQBloomberg