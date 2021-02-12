THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS (AS DEFINED BELOW).
Date: 12 February 2021
WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
(the “Issuer”)
NOTICE IN RESPECT OF PRODUCT NAME CHANGES AND INDEX CHANGES
This notice relates to the exchange traded securities (the “ETP Securities”) issued pursuant to the Issuer’s Collateralised ETP Securities Programme (the “Programme”) and its base prospectus dated 16 November 2020 (the “Base Prospectus”). The holders of the ETP Securities are referred to in this notice as the “ETP Securityholders”. Terms used in this notice but not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the Base Prospectus.
The Issuer announces the following:
1. Product name changes
Issuer will with effect from 26 February 2021 (the “Effective Date”) amend the names of each of the ETP Securities issued under the Programme listed in Annex 1 of this notice, from the name specified under “Current Name” in Annex 1 to the corresponding name specified under “New Name” in Annex 1.
2. Change in Index
The Issuer will with effect from the Effective Date amend the underlying index for each Class of ETP Securities issued under the Programme listed in Annex 2 of this notice, from the index specified under “Current Index” in Annex 2 to the corresponding index specified under “New Index” in Annex 2. In connection with this change the price source for each Class of ETP Securities issued under the Programme listed in Annex 2 of this notice, from the price source specified under “Current Price Source” in Annex 2 to the corresponding price source specified under “New Price Source” in Annex 2.
This change is occurring due to the Issuer receiving the notice of cancellation in connection to the respective indexes which is effective as of the Effective Date, and pursuant to Paragraph 6 of the Commodity Annex to the Conditions (Consequences of an Index Cancellation), the Issuer, the Swap Calculation Agent and the Swap Provider may agree a successor index which has a substantially similar strategy as the original index. At the time of substitution, there is no change to the aggregate price of the affected ETP Securities.
The index methodology for the Solactive indexes is set out at: https://solactive.com/downloads/guideline_solactive_commodity_futures.pdf, and the index methodology for the Bloomberg indexes is set out at: http://www.bloombergindexes.com/bloomberg-commodity-index-family/.
This notice is given for and on behalf of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company.
For further information, please contact: europesupport@wisdomtree.com
Annex 1
|Current Name
|New Name
|ISIN
|WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Pre-roll
|WisdomTree Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil
|IE00BVFZGC04
|WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil Pre-roll
|WisdomTree Bloomberg Brent Crude Oil
|IE00BVFZGD11
Annex 2
|Product Name
|ISIN
|Current Index
|New Index
|Current Price Source
|New Price Source
|WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged
|IE00B8HGT870
|NASDAQ Commodity Gold Index ER
|Solactive Gold Commodity Futures SL Index
|NASDAQ
|Solactive
|WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Short
|IE00B6X4BP29
|NASDAQ Commodity Gold Index ER
|Solactive Gold Commodity Futures SL Index
|NASDAQ
|Solactive
|WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Leveraged
|IE00B8JVMZ80
|NASDAQ Commodity HG Copper Index ER
|Solactive HG Copper Commodity Futures SL Index
|NASDAQ
|Solactive
|WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Short
|IE00B8KD3F05
|NASDAQ Commodity HG Copper Index ER
|Solactive HG Copper Commodity Futures SL Index
|NASDAQ
|Solactive
|WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged
|IE00BLRPRG98
|NASDAQ Commodity Natural Gas ER Index
|Solactive Natural Gas Commodity Futures SL Index
|NASDAQ
|Solactive
|WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short
|IE00B76BRD76
|NASDAQ Commodity Natural Gas ER Index
|Solactive Natural Gas Commodity Futures SL Index
|NASDAQ
|Solactive
|WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged
|IE00B7XD2195
|NASDAQ Commodity Silver Index ER
|Solactive Silver Commodity Futures SL Index
|NASDAQ
|Solactive
|WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short
|IE00B8JG1787
|NASDAQ Commodity Silver Index ER
|Solactive Silver Commodity Futures SL Index
|NASDAQ
|Solactive
|WisdomTree Palladium 2x Daily Leveraged
|IE00B94QLN63
|NASDAQ Commodity Palladium Index ER
|Solactive Palladium Commodity Futures SL Index
|NASDAQ
|Solactive
|WisdomTree Palladium 1x Daily Short
|IE00B94QLR02
|NASDAQ Commodity Palladium Index ER
|Solactive Palladium Commodity Futures SL Index
|NASDAQ
|Solactive
|WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged
|IE00BMTM6D55
|NASDAQ Commodity 2nd Front Brent Crude Index ER
|Solactive Brent Crude Oil Commodity Futures SL Index
|NASDAQ
|Solactive
|WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short
|IE00BLRPRK35
|NASDAQ Commodity 2nd Front Brent Crude Index ER
|Solactive Brent Crude Oil Commodity Futures SL Index
|NASDAQ
|Solactive
|WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged
|IE00BMTM6B32
|NASDAQ Commodity 2nd Front Crude Oil Index ER
|Solactive WTI Crude Oil Commodity Futures SL Index
|NASDAQ
|Solactive
|WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short
|IE00BMTM6C49
|NASDAQ Commodity 2nd Front Crude Oil Index ER
|Solactive WTI Crude Oil Commodity Futures SL Index
|NASDAQ
|Solactive
|WisdomTree Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil
|IE00BVFZGC04
|NASDAQ Commodity 2nd Front Crude Oil Index ER
|Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex
|NASDAQ
|Bloomberg
|WisdomTree Bloomberg Brent Crude Oil
|IE00BVFZGD11
|NASDAQ Commodity 2nd Front Brent Crude Index ER
|Bloomberg Brent Crude Oil Subindex
|NASDAQ
|Bloomberg
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
London, UNITED KINGDOM