PES provides comprehensive testing to identify and remediate mold and other contaminants. Providing a clean and safe environment to the Southeast United States.

Charleston, SC, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the Southeast’s leading companies in the mold remediation and crawl space industry, Palmetto Environmental Solutions, is under new ownership and it’s new leaders are very familiar with the firm.

Palmetto Environmental Solutions’ new owners, Chad and Cameron Kelly, have purchased the company from its founder, and Cameron’s father, Bill Murray. Chad and Cameron have worked with the company, under Bill, since 2008 and 2019 respectively. Chad was previously Vice President, while Cameron held the role of Charleston’s General Manager.

Chad is a licensed general contractor with multiple certifications through the IICRC and has been in the construction industry since 2000. Chad started as a mold remediation technician for PES in 2008, and has been active in many roles including Sales, Estimator, General Manager and Vice President.

Cameron comes from a background in logistics and manufacturing with a degree from Clemson University. After years of helping Palmetto Environmental Solutions from an outside role, Cameron came on full time to assist with company growth in 2019 as General Manager of the Charleston, SC market.

“It has always been our dream to own a construction company together,” said Cameron Kelly. “Chad & I are excited to become second generation owners of this family company, and we look forward to continuing our work with our outstanding team.”

Palmetto Environmental Solutions provides certified mold inspection and testing services for real estate transactions, property managers, homeowners and landlords. Their services include interior mold remediation, crawl space services, restoration services, and commercial services. They have multiple locations and are available to serve anyone living in the Carolinas.

Palmetto Environmental Solutions recently earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award. This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie’s List in 2020.

While the company is under new ownership, they remain dedicated to providing the same great quality of service that they have provided for the past thirteen years, for all new and existing clients. Bill, who founded the company in 2008, will remain on as a consultant.

For more information on Palmetto Environmental Solutions, please visit the website at www.palmettoenvironmentalsolutions.com, call (843) 310-0110, or email admin@palmettoenvironmentalsolutions.com.

Cameron Kelly Palmetto Environmental Solutions (843) 277-9291 ckelly@palmettoenvironmentalsolutions.com