12 February 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

Allotment of Shares under DRIS - Update

The Company announced on 11 February 2021 the allotment of 276,440 Ordinary Shares pursuant to its dividend re-investment scheme to Shareholders of the Company who elected to receive Ordinary Shares instead of the dividend of 2.65p per Ordinary Share paid on 11 February 2021.

The Company today announces that application has been made for these Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities, and dealings are expected to commence on or around the 16 February 2021. Definitive documents of title are expected to be despatched within 15 business days of allotment.

