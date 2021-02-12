Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Industrial Waste Management Market– Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027”
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Industrial Waste Management Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.1% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 2,149.6 Bn by 2027.
The increasing industrial waste across the globe particularly in developing and developed economies is primarily supporting the market growth. The rapid growth of industry verticals including aerospace and defence, automobile, oil & gas, food & beverage, electronics, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical is further supporting the increased generation of waste and ultimately creating the need for proper waste management.
The industrial waste management market is segmented based on service, end-user industry, and geography. Based on service, the market is divided into the collection, recycling, incineration, landfill, compositing & anaerobic digestion, and others. By end-user industry, the market is divided into aerospace and defence, automobile, oil & gas, agriculture, pulp and paper, food & beverage, electronics, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and others.
By service, the collection segment has registered a major share in terms of revenue, and the segment is also estimated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.
The rising awareness about environment protection and increasing individual as well as government efforts for sustainable industrial development are supporting the segmental market value.
In 2019, Asia Pacific held the major share (%) of the global industrial waste management market. The region is gaining growth along with its major economies including Japan, China, and India. Rapid industrialization and urbanization are primarily supporting the growth and expansion of the industrial waste management market in the region. The increasing discretionary income is boosting the demand for industrial products across the emerging markets is further bolstering the regional market growth. Furthermore, the aforementioned factors are also anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth with major CAGR (%) over the forecast timeframe from 2020 to 2027.
Some of the leading competitors are Biffa Plc, Clean Harbors, Daiseki Co. Ltd., Enviroserv Waste Management (Pty) Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Remondis AG & Co. Kg, Republic Services Inc., Sembcorp Environmental Management Pte. Ltd., Stericycle Inc., Suez Environnement Sa, Veolia Environnement, Waste Management Inc., and others. Industrial Waste Management companies have announced mergers & acquisitions and partnerships & collaboration to uplift their position in the industrial waste management industry. Major industrial players are also moving into new regions with advanced technologies for environmental conservation as well as for gaining a competitive advantage.
Some of the key observations regarding industrial waste management industry include:
