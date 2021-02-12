The board of directors of Kvika banki hf. is set to approve the financial statement of the bank for 2020 at a board meeting on Wednesday 17 February. The annual financial statement will subsequently be published after markets have closed.

A meeting for investors to present the results will take place at Kvika's headquarters on the 9th floor, Katrínartún 2, 105 Reykjavík Thursday 18 February at 11:30 AM. Light refreshments will be served.

Instructions from authorities regarding restrictions on gatherings will be followed in all respects and meeting participants are requested to announce their attendance beforehand to fjarfestatengsl@kvika.is. The meeting will also be accessible online through the following website: https://www.kvika.is/fjarfestaupplysingar/fjarfestakynning-18-februar-2021/

Meeting participants will be able to send questions before or during the meeting to the email fjarfestatengsl@kvika.is.

Presentation for investors will be made public before the meeting.