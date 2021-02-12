Dallas, Texas, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three new subspecialty Division Chairs and four new Division Members for The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) were recently appointed and will begin their terms on July 1, 2021. The Chairs will also serve as ex-officio subspecialty representatives on the Board of Directors. The positions are as follows:

New Board of Directors Member s and Chair s of Subspecialty Division s

Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery



Matthew D. Barber, MD, MHS

Professor

E.C. Hamblen Distinguished Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Chair

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Duke University School of Medicine

Gynecologic Oncology

Steven Plaxe, MD

Gynecologic Oncology

Professor, Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences

UC San Diego School of Medicine

Maternal-Fetal Medicine

Mary E. Norton, MD

Professor

David E. Thorburn, M.D. and Kate McKee Thorburn Endowed Chair in Perinatal Medicine and Genetics

Division Chief, Maternal-Fetal Medicine

Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences Department

University of California, San Francisco





New Members of Subspecialty Divisions

Division of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery

Lieschen H. Quiroz, MD

Professor

Section Chief, Female Pelvic Medicine and Reproductive Surgery

Medical Director OU Physicians Women's Pelvic and Bladder Health

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

The University of Oklahoma College of Medicine

Felicia L. Lane, MD

Professor

Vice Chair, Clinical Affairs

Director, Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery

Program Director, Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery Fellowship

Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology

University of California at Irvine School of Medicine

Division of Gynecologic Oncology

Michael M. Frumovitz, MD, MPH

Professor

Department of Gynecologic Oncology and Reproductive Medicine, Division of Surgery

Associate Chief Patient Experience Officer

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine

Lynn L. Simpson, MD

Hillary Rodham Clinton Professor of Women's Health

Chief, Maternal Fetal Medicine Division

Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology

Columbia University



About ABOG

The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) is an independent, non-profit organization that certifies obstetricians and gynecologists in the United States. Founded in 1927, ABOG is one of 24 specialty Boards recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties. Based in Dallas, ABOG serves candidates and diplomates in the United States and Canada in the specialty of obstetrics and gynecology, plus several subspecialties, including Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility; Maternal-Fetal Medicine; Gynecologic Oncology; Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery; and Complex Family Planning.

