Dallas, Texas, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three new subspecialty Division Chairs and four new Division Members for The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) were recently appointed and will begin their terms on July 1, 2021. The Chairs will also serve as ex-officio subspecialty representatives on the Board of Directors. The positions are as follows:
New Board of Directors Members and Chairs of Subspecialty Divisions
Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Matthew D. Barber, MD, MHS
Professor
E.C. Hamblen Distinguished Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology
Chair
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
Duke University School of Medicine
Gynecologic Oncology
Steven Plaxe, MD
Gynecologic Oncology
Professor, Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences
UC San Diego School of Medicine
Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Mary E. Norton, MD
Professor
David E. Thorburn, M.D. and Kate McKee Thorburn Endowed Chair in Perinatal Medicine and Genetics
Division Chief, Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences Department
University of California, San Francisco
New Members of Subspecialty Divisions
Division of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Lieschen H. Quiroz, MD
Professor
Section Chief, Female Pelvic Medicine and Reproductive Surgery
Medical Director OU Physicians Women's Pelvic and Bladder Health
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
The University of Oklahoma College of Medicine
Felicia L. Lane, MD
Professor
Vice Chair, Clinical Affairs
Director, Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Program Director, Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery Fellowship
Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology
University of California at Irvine School of Medicine
Division of Gynecologic Oncology
Michael M. Frumovitz, MD, MPH
Professor
Department of Gynecologic Oncology and Reproductive Medicine, Division of Surgery
Associate Chief Patient Experience Officer
The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Lynn L. Simpson, MD
Hillary Rodham Clinton Professor of Women's Health
Chief, Maternal Fetal Medicine Division
Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology
Columbia University
About ABOG
The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) is an independent, non-profit organization that certifies obstetricians and gynecologists in the United States. Founded in 1927, ABOG is one of 24 specialty Boards recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties. Based in Dallas, ABOG serves candidates and diplomates in the United States and Canada in the specialty of obstetrics and gynecology, plus several subspecialties, including Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility; Maternal-Fetal Medicine; Gynecologic Oncology; Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery; and Complex Family Planning.
# # #
Sandra Hodgson American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology 214-871-1619 shodgson@abog.org
American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology
Dallas, Texas, UNITED STATES
Sandra Hodgson American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology 214-871-1619 shodgson@abog.org
American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: