MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joveo, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology, announced today that it has won TalentCulture’s 2021 HR Tech Award for the second year in a row. Joveo joined the company of HR technology leaders such as Indeed, Eightfold, Paycom, Paychex, and JobSync.



TalentCulture has built a fast-growing community in the human capital industry, with over 400,000 members, social followers, and subscribers. Joveo was chosen for this recognition based on its product and market leadership, continuous innovation, exceptional customer reviews globally across several industries, and significant growth in market traction and year-ending revenue despite the economic impact of COVID-19 on the recruitment industry.

“Joveo, undoubtedly, has the best and most advanced programmatic job advertising platform globally,” said Cyndy Trivella, Managing Partner at TalentCulture. “The ability of Joveo’s platform to place the right job ads in front of the most relevant candidates at a fraction of the cost, has received a throng of customer endorsements from the largest staffing companies, RPOs, direct employers, recruitment marketing agencies, and job sites, in just a few years. Therefore, Joveo was an obvious choice, among the most remarkable HR technology leaders TalentCulture has awarded in 2021.”

“This award is a testament to our product and market leadership - and the importance of our solutions for talent sourcing and recruitment marketing teams around the world,” said Kshitij Jain (KJ), Founder and CEO of Joveo. “We are intrinsically changing the way recruitment teams use their data to source the most relevant talent on time, while maximizing their job advertising ROI, transparency, and predictability. We are immeasurably thankful to our customers, partners, and employees for their constant support.”

For more information on Joveo’s award-winning platform, visit www.joveo.com.

About Joveo

Joveo, the global leader in programmatic job advertising, is changing the way recruitment media buying is done.

The Joveo platform enables businesses to buy, manage, and track recruitment media, including job sites, social and search marketplaces, and the whole World Wide Web, to attract and hire the most relevant applicants on time, within their budget. Powering more than 20 million jobs every day, Joveo’s data-driven recruitment advertising platform uses advanced data science and machine learning to dynamically manage and optimize talent sourcing and applications across all online channels, while providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey from click to hire.

For more information, visit www.joveo.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

Shailendra Nagarajan

Sr. Director Marketing, Joveo

pr@joveo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09d764e7-5894-4680-befb-376c66779a9b

