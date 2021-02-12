A new pedal set with integrated haptic technology

(MONTREAL, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment, has entered into an agreement with SIMTAG BV, an innovator in developing and building simulators and accessories for Sim Racing, pursuant to which D-BOX will supply SIMTAG with haptic components to be integrated into SIMTAG’s new active brake pedal with integrated FIA-licensed haptic technology. The value of the haptic components to be sold by D-BOX pursuant to this agreement is approximately $1.17 million (US$918,000) over the next year. This innovation, using proven technology, confirms D-BOX’s know-how and technological advancement in the home entertainment industry.

This new type of brake pedal will greatly enhance the racing experience, giving it an improved realism transmitted through feedback and subtle vibration to the pedal. Through the combination of a pedal set and a haptic seat, the entire body is involved to create a feeling of immersion in any Sim Racing experience.

“In Sim Racing, all parameters are used to get a realistic feeling. Suspension, alignment, the tire wear and even the temperature of the tires are simulated. Until now, brake wear or temperature rarely had any influence on a simulator. With the D-BOX technology, we can now simulate brake wear along with the ABS feeling. This will improve the braking systems for simulators to a complete new level, said János Zsinor, Co-Owner & Sales Manager at SIMTAG.”

“This technological breakthrough once again demonstrates the recognition of our peers when it comes to innovation and our great expertise in haptic technology,” said Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX. “The new pedal set offers new market opportunities for both SIMTAG and D-BOX. This is a great new product, part of the Sim Racing portfolio, which will enhance the gaming experience of racers all around the world!”

The global gaming simulator market is estimated to grow rapidly in the next few years. The superior playing experience and enhanced performance along with the emergence of gaming as one of the prominent means of home entertainment are the main driving factors for the growth of the gaming simulator market.

For D-BOX, innovation is key, and it is a cornerstone of its commitment to the world of home entertainment.

ABOUT SIMTAG

SIMTAG is mostly known for building their own hydraulic high-end pedal sets for simulators. SIMTAG uses its own materials alongside real racing parts in order to provide the driver with the same feeling of a racing car. SIMTAG develops its own chassis and builds a full range of customized simulators. The production site is located in Zolder with a showroom available inside the Circuit Zolder.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through motion. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

DISCLAIMER REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, activities, objectives, operations, strategy, financial performance and condition of the Corporation, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate” and similar words and the negative form thereof relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur and the readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Corporation and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation’s control.

The Corporation considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable, but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond its control, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect the Corporation. For additional information with respect to these risks and other factors, see the Section “Risk Factors” in the Corporation’s Annual Information Form for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with on the Corporations’ profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by securities laws.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: