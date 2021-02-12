Fort Myers, Fla., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Healthcare Specialists (FHS), a clinical practice of Florida Cancer Specialists (FCS), has added an innovative new treatment option that provides lasting relief for men experiencing symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), also known as an enlarged prostate. Rezūm™ Water Vapor Therapy uses natural water vapor to reduce the size of the prostate and provide lasting symptom relief without invasive surgery or the potential side effects of prescription drugs. FHS urologist Hugo Davila, MD is the only provider in Vero Beach offering the in-office procedure.

BPH is a condition in which a man’s prostate enlarges and squeezes the urethra, causing frustrating symptoms such as frequent or urgent urination, a weak or interrupted urine stream and the need to get up several times a night to urinate. It affects about 50% of men by age 60, and 90% of men by age 85.

“For years, the primary options for treating BPH were through behavior modifications, medications or invasive surgery,” Dr. Davila said. “However, medications may not work for everyone and may have undesirable side effects. With Rezūm Therapy, we’re able to provide relief of BPH for men who want to avoid invasive surgery and implants.”

During one short office visit, natural water vapor is released throughout the targeted prostate tissue. When the steam contacts the tissue and turns back into water, it releases energy, killing the excess prostate cells that squeeze the urethra. Over time, the body’s natural healing response absorbs the dead cells and shrinks the prostate. With the extra tissue removed, the urethra opens, reducing BPH symptoms.

“As many men get older, their prostate gland enlarges, which may squeeze the urethra and obstruct the flow of urine,” added Dr. Davila. “Some minimally invasive procedures may only treat BPH symptoms, not the underlying condition. Rezūm Therapy does not require general anesthesia, and helps most men see symptom improvement within a few weeks. *

Florida Cancer Specialists President & Managing Physician Lucio Gordan, MD said, “The addition of this therapy treatment, which has undergone extensive clinical trials, places FHS among the leading urology practices throughout the U.S. To date, more than 55,000 patients have been successfully treated.”

Dr. Davila provides the most advanced and individualized treatments for urologic disorders of the male and female urinary and genital tracts, as well as conditions of the male reproductive system. He provides care at two locations: Florida Healthcare Specialists at 8005 Bay Street, Suite 5, Sebastian, FL and at Florida Cancer Specialists at 3730 7th Terrace, Suite 101 in Vero Beach, FL.

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC:

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

