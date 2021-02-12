New York, New York, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing Kasama, a new, small-batch rum brand that aims to redefine the next generation of both rum drinkers and spirits makers from female founder Alexandra Dorda - the daughter of Tad Dorda who co-founded Belvedere and Chopin Vodka in the early ‘90s. Leaving behind the typical tropes associated with old-school rum brands like sailors and pirates and absent of a heavily spiced flavor profile, Kasama brings a refreshing approach in palate, production, and branding to a category in need of a breath of fresh air. Paying homage to Alexandra’s Filipino-Polish heritage—Kasama is distilled in the Philippines, bottled at her family's distillery in Poland, and enjoyed now, in the United States.





Representing sunshine and optimism inside and out, Kasama is a golden rum made with noble sugar cane that is aged 7 years in ex-bourbon American oak barrels with notes of sweet pineapple, a hint of vanilla, and a pinch of sea salt. Named after the Filipino term for “together,” Kasama celebrates the rich agriculture of the Philippines - a country often overlooked despite being one of the largest rum markets in the world. Meant for sipping or mixing, Kasama lends itself to a variety of cocktails ranging from a classic light and sour daiquiri, to a dark & herbal Old Fashioned, and of course, a sweet and frosty Colada.





“My mother is Filipino, and I’m very in touch (and in love!) with that part of my heritage. My family’s deep roots in the craft spirits space coupled with my mother’s culture inspired me to create Kasama, a rum that I hope will enliven the rum category,” says Alexandra Dorda. “Kasama is a celebration of the Philippines and everything our islands have to offer. I love the feeling of carefree joy that I experience in the Philippines, and I tried to bring that sense of happiness and optimism to life with subtle, tropical notes such as pineapple and vanilla, which show up in the rum in the most welcoming, inviting way.”





The bottle is designed by Serious Studio, a Philippines-based design firm, that helped bring Alexandra’s vision of “a love letter to the Philippines” to life and highlighted the brand ethos of connection and conviviality. Kasama’s label and bottle etching showcase the vibrancy of the tropical country with an unconventional, but uniquely Filipino harmony of juxtaposed yet complementary colors and hand-drawn illustrations of native plants like heliconia, sampaguita and santan. The branding also features postage stamps with cultural nods like a smiling sun inspired by the national flag and the Filipino phrase “Mabuhay,” a local greeting that translates to “long live.” These elements all speak to Kasama’s roots and are meant to bring the lighthearted, optimistic spirit of the tropics straight to your bar cart.









Full product details





Price: $29.99

Bottle size: 750ml

Stockists: Kasama is available in 250 stores across the country including K&L Wine Merchants, Hi-Time Wine Cellars, and BevMo in Spring 2021 in California, New York Wine Exchange and Broadway Wine & Spirits in NYC, Total Wine & More in Florida, and coming March 2021 to Binny’s Beverage Depot in Illinois. For a full and growing list of stockists visit their store locator here: https://www.kasamarum.com/pages/find-us

DTC purchase link: https://www.kasamarum.com/







About Alexandra Dorda

Alexandra Dorda is the founder of Kasama Rum - a small-batch rum inspired by her mother’s native Philippines. Alexandra’s love of craft spirits comes from her Polish father, who co-founded Belvedere & Chopin Vodkas. After graduating from Stanford University with a degree in International Relations, Alexandra worked at Chobani Yogurt before returning to Poland to work for the family business doing marketing and new product development. She then moved on to work in private equity before she was drawn back to the spirit industry, forging her own path with the development of Kasama. Alexandra’s first solo venture not only brings to light her industry knowledge, heritage, and entrepreneurship that runs in her family but also, a sense of optimism that many consumers are craving right now.

